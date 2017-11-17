15 Things To Do in Madison This Weekend (Nov 17 - 19)

1 of 15
Friday - Sunday: Sharon Isbin and the Madison Symphony Orchestra, Overture Center-Overture Hall
Multiple Grammy-Award winner Sharon Isbin joins the Madison Symphony for a thrilling performance. Her internationally-acclaimed virtuosity and versatility is on display in this program of contrasts: the jazz idioms of the American Brubeck alongside the lush romanticism of the Spaniard Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez. These works are followed by two ballet suites: Copland’s Billy the KidSuite and Falla’s Three-Cornered Hat.
Friday - Sunday, Page 20, UW Lathrop Hall, 2:30pm
Jin-Wen Yu, professor of dance, presents a concert celebrating his 20 years at UW-Madison. The first half features “Paging,” a section of a larger work set to premiere in 2019. The second half includes Two, a duet for two female dancers from Jin-Wen Yu Dance; Departure, a solo performed by Yu; and Yu’s award-winning 1997 piece Drifting, which will be performed by UW dance students. Originally from Taiwan, Yu was a celebrated performer with Cloud Gate Dance Theatre before joining the faculty This concert will mark his last solo performances.
Friday: UW Men's Hockey, Kohl Center, 7pm
Men's Hockey vs Michigan
Friday: Kansas, Capitol Theater, 8pm
Rarely do albums released more than 40 years into a band’s career rival some of that group’s best work. Yet, with 2016’s The Prelude Implicit, Kansas loaded its first record of new music in 16 years with sophisticated progressive rock that immediately sounds classic. The band is playing at least one song from that album on its current tour, but the majority of the setlist focuses on 1976’s Leftoverture — Kansas’ second-highest-charting album (and the one with “Carry On Wayward Son”). Don’t expect to see founding member and lead singer Steve Walsh, though; he retired from Kansas in 2014 and was replaced by Ronnie Platt, who admirably fills the void.
Friday: Louis the Child, Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center, 7pm
Though Robby Hauldren and Freddy Kennett attended New Trier High in Winnetka, Illinois, at the same time, the pair now known as Louis the Child didn’t actually meet until their paths crossed at a show by French DJ Madeon. The prolific electronic producer/remixer team is one of the hottest acts in dance music, with their work appearing everywhere from the FIFA series of video games to a Taylor Swift playlist.
Friday: Boy Band Review, Majestic Madison, 9pm
Boy Band Review – Is the best Boy Band Tribute Show in the country! Bringing full production lights, video, dancing, harmonies and energy, Boy Band Review has captured the hearts of fans with their #boyband shows that transport audience members back in time to the days of frosted tips and hunky frontmen professing their undying love.
Bringing some sweet hip thrusts and air grabs performed perfectly “N SYNC”, Boy Band Review, helps you relive the best years.
Saturday: Cut Copy, Majestic Theatre, 9pm
Since 2001, this Australian synth-pop band has been putting out some of the catchiest, most danceable electronic indie music around. With breakout singles like “Lights & Music” and “Hearts on Fire,” the group achieved mainstream success. Their latest album, Haiku From Zero, released in 2017, juxtaposes tropical rhythms over melancholy vocals with a heavy dose of nostalgia.
Saturday: Puerto Rico Relief Funraiser, High Noon Saloon, 2:00pm
Gold Dust Women as FLEETWOOD MAC, Low Czars, + speakers talking about relief efforts. $10-$15 suggested donation / $20 per family.
Foto by Mateo
Saturday: Gel Set, Mickey's Tavern, 10pm
Dreamy, woozy and just a little bit crunchy, this electronic synth pop project from Los Angeles-based artist and musician Laura Callier is as interesting as it is weird. Her latest album, Body Copy, was recorded the bedroom of her Koreatown apartment and features psychedelic melodies and hypnotic vocals.
Saturday: Dirty Heads, Orpheum Theater, 7pm
Though Sublime singer Bradley Nowell died in 1996, his spirit lives on through bands like Dirty Heads. With a breezy ska-fusion sound honed over six albums (the most recent being this year’s Swim Team), Dirty Heads are helping preserve Nowell’s distinctly Southern Californian legacy.
Saturday: Trexgiving, The Frequency, 8pm
What better way to ring in the holiday season than with an earsplitting evening of local and regional metal? The bill includes blackened doomsters Bereft, female-fronted atmospheric death metal band Avé Imperator and extremist headbangers Disgunt (all from Madison); Towering Abomination, a technical death metal outfit out of Milwaukee; deathcore specialists Disclaimer, boasting at least one member from Wisconsin; and Reaping Asmodeia, a progressive/technical death metal band from Minneapolis. Prepare to bleed.
Saturday: Fire Heads, Crystal Corner Bar, 9pm
In January, the beloved Madison garage rock band formerly known as Fire Retarded officially changed their name to Fire Heads, because they are kind and decent people, in addition to being truly exceptional shredders. Come out and celebrate the release of their second full-length album, a 12-track, self-titled LP that’s been two years in the making. It features the same dudes and the same ’tudes, but a slightly denser, darker vibe than their 2014 debut, Scroggz Manor.
Saturday: Shine On Madison Lighting Ceremony
Celebrate the season with more shopping, arts, events and more lights than ever before! Shine on Madison is the 1st Annual Seasonal Lighting Celebration for Downtown Madison.
Jay Blakesberg
Sunday: Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Barrymore Theater, 7:30pm
Chris Robinson Brotherhood picks up the Cosmic American Music mantle left behind by Gram Parsons and spins it into a crazy quilt of rootsy, jam-friendly rock (with a bit of Pink Floyd tossed in for good measure). The band is on tour behind the Barefoot in the Head, their fifth studio album since 2012 and an excellent introduction to their rock-solid musicianship and free-flowing songwriting partnership.
Sunday: MAMA's Breakthrough Competition, High Noon Saloon, 7pm
West of Mars, Sam Ness, Disgunt, Sixgun 7, Late Harvest, The Fancy Pears, White Bush Unicorn, Our Friends, The Savages, + Rick Tvedt and Larry Frank's Birthday Celebration
