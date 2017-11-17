15 Things To Do in Madison This Weekend (Nov 17 - 19)

×

Friday: Boy Band Review, Majestic Madison, 9pm

Boy Band Review – Is the best Boy Band Tribute Show in the country! Bringing full production lights, video, dancing, harmonies and energy, Boy Band Review has captured the hearts of fans with their #boyband shows that transport audience members back in time to the days of frosted tips and hunky frontmen professing their undying love.

Bringing some sweet hip thrusts and air grabs performed perfectly “N SYNC”, Boy Band Review, helps you relive the best years.