15 Things To Do in Madison This Weekend (Nov 24 - 26)

Andy Martin Jr
Fri - Sun: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Overture Hall
Is November too early to ruin the holiday spirit? Let’s ask the Grinch. Overture Hall’s stage transforms into Whoville for nine performances, complete with the songs that give you warm and fuzzy holiday feelings. The New York Times says this Broadway production is “100 times better than any bedside story.” Narrated by Max the Dog.
Fri - Sun: Downtown Holiday Open House
Madison's Central Business Improvement District hosts the annual Holiday Open House, kicking off the gift-finding season with activities including free trolley rides on State and around the Square, free "Kids in the Rotunda" shows and family activities at DreamBank including pictures with Santa!
Fri - Sun: Zoo Lights, Henry Vilas Zoo, 5:30pm - 9pm
See the zoo in a whole new light! This holiday season, your Henry Vilas Zoo will shine brighter than ever as we bring Zoo Lights to Madison! Enjoy a warm beverage as you take a stroll down candy cane lane and enjoy the festive sights and sounds. Thousands of lights will transform the zoo into a winter wonderland that's not to be missed.
Fri - Sat: Holiday Market Bazaar, Yahara Bay Distillers
European-style holiday market featuring unique handmade gifts from over 25 local small businesses, perfect for the hard to find gift giving. Enjoy an old time fiddler playing music from the 1800s, including holiday selections.
Friday: Natty Nation's 10th Annual Black Friday, High Noon Saloon, 9:30pm
Now in its 10th year, this Black Friday concert from Madison’s favorite reggae band has become something of a post-holiday tradition. The smooth, energetic, roots-y stylings of Natty Nation will be joined by Immigré, a funky 10-piece Afrobeat band featuring plenty of horns and percussion. Madison dancehall DJ Trichome will spin, and vocalist Jon A. Thundercloud will perform Ho-Chunk music.
Friday: Craving, The Brink Lounge, 7:30pm
Left of Left Center presents a themed variety show that delves into the world of “deeply inappropriate” vampires. Featuring sketch comedy, dance, standup comedian Heidi Zepeda (pictured), and musical guests Lisa B, Britton Rea and Honey and Brimstone.
Friday: Black Friday Black Business Expo, Madison College - South, 10am - 2pm
A top stop for holiday gifts and networking is the Black Business Expo, back for its second year with 45-plus exhibitors, this time at Madison College-South on Nov. 24. Speakers include Building Bosses founder Ajani Carr at noon.
Friday: Tom Petty Tribute, Majestic Theatre, 8pm
You’d be hard-pressed to find a music fan who wasn’t a bit blindsided by the death of Tom Petty in October. Beloved by listeners and revered by musicians, Petty influenced countless artists, including this group of regional all-stars who will be paying tribute to the genius behind Damn the Torpedoes and Full Moon Fever. Join WheelHouse, Driveway Thriftdwellers, Christopher Gold, Zach Pietrini and Brandon Beebe as they raise money for the Madison Area Music Association by celebrating the life of a once-in-a-generation artist.
Friday: Electric Turkey, The Rigby, 9pm
Madison chillhop producer Engelwood boasts more than 30,000 followers on Soundcloud, where he releases his sunny, breezy, post-modern, tropical-inspired beats. At this annual day-after-Thanksgiving dance party, he shares the bill with Madison DJs Whodie Guthrie and Wangzoom, plus Minneapolis EDM and house DJ Mike Mac.
Fri - Sat: Robert Hawkins, Comedy Club on State
Top comedic award winning Robert Hawkins, who has had his own Comedy Central special as well as appearances on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" returns to his stand up comedy roots. Joined by Emily Galati and Kevin Bozeman.
Sat - Sun: Spring Green Country Christmas
Light up the Season with Spring Green Country Christmas! Spanning three weekends, this celebration has it all... twinkling lights, winter fireworks, holiday light parade, tree lighting, caroling, and more! Roast marshmallows, make s'mores, warm up with hot cider and enjoy an evening ride through town on the horse and wagon to see the holiday lights.
David F. Giroux
Saturday: The Mersey Brothers, Crystal Corner Bar, 9:30pm
If your Spotify playlist is heavy on ‘80s new wave and alternative rock songs, you need to check out The Mersey Brothers. Hopelessly devoted to an era of better music, this Madison-based quartet fronted by vocalist/guitarist Sean Michael Dargan — back in town after a three-month absence — will spotlight bands from R.E.M. to The Cure and Crowded House to The Knack. The Mersey Brothers’ fun-filled two- and three-part harmonies will leave you feeling grateful for good music on Thanksgiving weekend.
Saturday: 80s vs 90s vs 00s - Old School Hip-Hop Edition, Majestic Theatre, 10pm
On Saturday, November 25th Majestic takes it back to the old school with two of Madison’s finest DJs throwing down with a tribute party to not one, not two, but THREE decades of the golden era of hip-hop! DJ Mike Carlson and DJ Josh B Kuhl will take you on a musical journey of the greatest in 80s, 90s and 2000s hip-hop with music videos and beats to make you shake your rump!
Saturday: UW Volleyball vs Rutgers, UW Field House, 7pm
#10 ranked Wisconsin takes on Rutgers at the UW Field House. Tickets are $7.
Sunday: Makers, Crafters & Doers, DreamBank, 12pm - 2pm
Cookies and Canvases with PaintBar Madison:
Express your creativity on canvas! Join us for a free two-hour painting class with an instructor from PaintBar – Madison. You’ll be guided step-by-step as you bring a “Starry Sky” painting to life! This event is perfect for crafters ages 12 and up.
