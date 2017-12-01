15 Things To Do in Madison This Weekend (Dec 1 - 3)

1 of 15
Fri - Sun: Spring Awakenings, Bartell Theatre
Express Yourself! Is proud to present their production of “Spring Awakening!”
"Spring Awakening" is a rock musical based on the German play Spring Awakening (1891) by Frank Wedekind. Set in late-19th-century Germany, the musical tells the story of teenagers discovering the inner and outer tumult of many issues young adults face.
Friday: Ekali, Majestic Theatre, 9pm
Skrillex-signee Ekali is the type of electronic artist who can build a maximalist beat, with the necessary highs and lows, withoutdrowning out a featured vocalist or imposing too much on the listener. The Vancouver-based producer’s two recent singles —“Babylon,” featuring rapper Denzel Curry, and “Past Life,” featuring electro-R&B duo Opia — swirl together influences and moods. Bothhave an emotional impact, and avoid the pitfall of becoming overly saccharine.
Friday: The Spitfire Grill, Overture Center-Playhouse, 7:30pm
Four Seasons Theatre presents a musical that examines themes of acceptance and forgiveness as a parolee finds a home and a job atthe Spitfire Grill in a struggling northern Wisconsin town. It’s penned by some of the state’s finest stage writers, Fred Alley and JamesValcq of American Folklore Theatre.
Friday: Guitars for Vets, High Noon Saloon, 5pm
Guitars for Vets is a nonprofit providing musical instruction for military veterans. Students and program instructors will open this show at 5 pm, followed by employees of the VA and St. Mary’s hospitals fronting Rock Star Gomeroke, and a disco dance-off. Make a night of it by picking a song to sing yourself at a second Gomeroke show, starting at 9 pm.
Friday: Ookay, Liquid Lounge, 10pm
One of the most impressive young leaders of the American trap scene, California-based Ookay (pronounced “okay”) exploded onto the scene when both his freshman and sophomore releases on Ultra Records charted in the top 10 on Beatport. Since then, he’s shown no sign of slowing down, working with some of the greatest producers in electronic music while developing a signature style that weaves across genres, reflecting influences as varied as Borgore, Diplo, DJ Snake, Showtek, Deorro, TJR, Boaz Van de Beatz, Valentino Kahn, Waveracer, Cashmere Cat, Lindsay Lowend, Skrillex, Lido, and Wiwek while always returning to a hard-hitting trap beat. --Soundcloud
Friday: Jaume Plensa: Talking Continents, MMoCA, 6-9pm
The latest in MMoCA’s long line of shows from internationally recognized artists, Jaume Plensa: Talking Continents, from the celebratedSpanish artist, will be on exhibit in the museum’s State Street Gallery Dec. 2-April 15. Known for his video-based sculpture Crown Fountain in Chicago’s Millennium Park, Plensa will display 19 stainless steel forms — woven from letters borrowed from nine differentlanguages — suspended throughout the gallery at different heights. Talking Continents, like much of Plensa’s work, attempts totranscend boundaries of race, culture and language.
Saturday: Holiday Express, Olbrich Gardens. Through Dec 31
The annual Holiday Express display combining large scale model trains and plants opens for the season on Friday. This year's exhibit features an old west mining camp and desert-friendly plants, but never fear: Poinsettias and evergreens will still make an appearance. On exhibit through Dec. 31.
Saturday: Get Back Wisconsin, High Noon Saloon, 5 & 9pm
It’s been a busy year for Madison’s Get Back Wisconsin, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of every Fab Four album. In June, they gave an epic performance of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, and now it’s time for Magical Mystery Tour. Guitarist/vocalist Sean Michael Dargan, temporarily living in Palo Alto, California, returns to Madtown to join Aviv Kammay, John Nokovic, Steve Morgan, Geoff Blake-Horst and newest member Aaron Scholz. Plans call for 19 singers and musicians to be onstage at one time, and an early show will help parents introduce their kids to “I Am the Walrus.” “There’s no denying the universality of the Beatles canon,” Dargan says. “Kids love it.”
Saturday: Run Santa Run 5k Marathon, Capitol Square, 2pm
It’s Madison’s favorite Christmas tradition with four easy steps!
STEP #1: Decide whether you want to run as a Santa, an Elf, a Reindeer or new this year, a Christmas Tree!
STEP #2: Get your costume. (We’ll help. People who register as Santa get a red, long-sleeved T-shirt and Santa hat, the Elves get a green, long-sleeved T-shirt and Elf hat, the Reindeer get a brown, long-sleeve T-shirt and Reindeer antlers and the Trees get a yet to be determined color shirt with a star headband)
STEP #3: Run or walk the 5K and have a good time!
STEP #4: Enjoy a post-race party at your choice of 3 preferred bars!
Saturday: Delta Rae, An Intimate Acoustic Performance, Majestic Theatre, 8:30pm
Please bring a new, unwrapped toy for the United States Marine Corps Toys For Tots campaign!
Six-piece band Delta Rae hails from Durham, NC. Liz Hopkins and Brittany Holljes front the robust group with sultry harmonies rounded out by Holljes’ brothers Eric (vocals, piano) and Ian (vocals, guitar) as well as Mike McKee (drums) and Grant Emerson (bass). The band chose their moniker from a mythical story the Holljes siblings’ mother wrote about a Southern girl of the same name who summons the Greek gods to earth. Headlining over 100 shows each year and a regular on the festival circuit since forming in 2009, Delta Rae’s larger-than-life performances have earned coveted spots at Bonnaroo, Tortuga Music Festival, Austin City Limits, Hangout Fest, VOODOO and Lollapalooza.
Saturday: Joe Craven & Stanton West, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30pm
The Christmas season is upon us, and it’s time for caroling and pageants and Uncle Ron’s yearly nog-fueled rambling. So why not spend the holidays with a couple of seriously talented folkies? Join NPR vets Joe Craven and Stanton West for a night full of holiday songs, skits and stories you won’t soon forget.
Saturday: Fair Trade Holiday Festival, Monona Terrace, 9am - 4pm
Seeking unique, socially responsible and fashionable Fair Trade Gifts that your friends and family will love? Join us at Madison’s 21st Annual Fair Trade Holiday Festival (FTHF) on Saturday, December 2, 2017. from 9 am to 4 pm at Monona Terrace (Exhibit Hall A). Shop thousands of fairly traded international products for the gift that everyone will remember.
Sunday: White Buffalo, High Noon Saloon, 8pm
Raised on punk rock and shaped by literate troubadours like Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen, Jake Smith comes from an eclecticbackground. So it makes sense that the musician also known as White Buffalo has a catalog of work that reflects that. From rollickingalt-country jams to more somber, contemplative songs, White Buffalo’s work stands out in a crowded field.
Ellen Appel
Sunday: Takács String Quartet, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7:30pm
The Takács Quartet is renowned for the vitality of its interpretations. The New York Times recently praised the ensemble for "revealing the familiar as unfamiliar, making the most tradition of works feel radical once more" and the Financial Times described their performance with awe: "Even in the most fiendish repertoire these players who no fear, injecting the music with a heady sense of freedom. At the same time, though, there is an uncompromising attention to detail: neither a note nor a bow-hair is out of place."
Sunday: Bird & Nature Outings, Cherokee Marsh-North Unit, 1:30pm
Marsh melodies
Already you have had it up to here with “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.” Listen to a different kind of seasonal music at this Madison Friends of Urban Nature outing, where you may hear the cries of sandhill cranes, the honking of geese or just the wind in the trees. A naturalist-led hike will focus on looking for evidence of animal life as plants and animals prep for winter, followed by perfection: hot chocolate and a campfire.
