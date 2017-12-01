15 Things To Do in Madison This Weekend (Dec 1 - 3)

×

Saturday: Run Santa Run 5k Marathon, Capitol Square, 2pm

It’s Madison’s favorite Christmas tradition with four easy steps!

STEP #1: Decide whether you want to run as a Santa, an Elf, a Reindeer or new this year, a Christmas Tree!

STEP #2: Get your costume. (We’ll help. People who register as Santa get a red, long-sleeved T-shirt and Santa hat, the Elves get a green, long-sleeved T-shirt and Elf hat, the Reindeer get a brown, long-sleeve T-shirt and Reindeer antlers and the Trees get a yet to be determined color shirt with a star headband)

STEP #3: Run or walk the 5K and have a good time!

STEP #4: Enjoy a post-race party at your choice of 3 preferred bars!