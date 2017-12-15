15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (Dec 15 - 17).

1 of 15
Casey T. Malone Photography
Friday: Dead Man's Carnival, Majestic Theatre, 8:30pm
In keeping with Wisconsin’s proud circus legacy, the Milwaukee-based Dead Man’s Carnival mixes classic vaudevillian showmanship with the gritty passion of the underground DIY arts community. This year, the group’s interactive, improvisational show pays tribute to the legendary Tom Waits on the 30th anniversary of his album Frank’s Wild Years.
Friday: Anna Wang (album release), The Frequency, 9pm
The former frontwoman for Anna Wang & the Oh Boys! hunkered down in her home studio to create In Your Head, a fully realized electropop solo album. Featuring minimal synth arrangements, sparse percussion, and Wang's vocals and lyrics, each part truly has to stand out on its own for the songs to coalesce. It's a risk, but it's one that largely works for Wang throughout the project, as she confidently chronicles her own journey to becoming a songwriter/producer.
Friday: Double Ewes (album release), Crystal Corner Bar, 9:30pm
Double Ewes, the Madison-Janesville electro-folk trio, just released a spectacular new album, Dead Furrow. Now the band is set to celebrate the release, and they’re bringing some of their talented friends with them. Support will come from Damsel Trash, Cave Curse and Tippy, making this an all-star affair for Madison’s music scene.
Friday: Little Marsh Overflow, High Noon Saloon, 9:30pm
Madison’s prog-jam scenesters should be on high alert for this triple bill of bands who made a lot of noise on regional stages in the oughts. Door County emigrants Little Marsh Overflow lit up the east side on a regular basis until about 2010, but have only played a few shows since then. Groovulous Glove has also been tough to catch live in the recent past; they share a couple members with the always excellent Baghdad Scuba Review.
Friday: Destroy All Christmas, The Red Zone, 6pm
Nothing says Christmas like eardrum-destroying rock music, and The Red Zone is giving that out in droves. For the thirteenth annual Destroy All Christmas party, music will come courtesy of Droids Attack (pictured), Telekinetic Yeti, Marmora, Attalla and Cold Black River. They’ll also have presents, sexy elves and your old pal Santa-bot. Plus, Rockhound Brewing will be pouring a special Droids Attack-themed beer for the occasion. Count us in.
Know Better Productions
Friday: The Eight: Reindeer Monologues, Broom Street Theater, 11pm
In this dark holiday comedy described as “wickedly topical” by The New York Times, Santa’s reindeer have their #MeToo moment. When a not-so-good Saint Nick is accused of sexual misconduct by Vixen, the reindeer speak up about the toxic work environment at the North Pole. Written by playwright Jeff Goode in the 1990s, this morality tale is even more relevant today. ALSO: Saturday, Dec. 16, 5 pm.
Saturday: Candlelight Snowshoe Hike, Aldo Leopold Nature Center, 4:30 - 8pm
Two tries at Aldo Leopold Nature Center’s annual Candlelight Snowshoe Hike last winter were both scotched by warm weather, so this year organizers planned for the possibility of a snow-free hike. Trails at the Leopold Center, and the adjacent Edna Taylor Conservancy and Woodland Park, will be lit for an evening stroll — or snowshoe, if any of our slight chances of snow develop into something real. There will also be a bonfire, plus kids' activities inside the Center.
Jaeger Photography
Saturday: Madison Hip-Hop Awards, Majestic Theatre, 7pm
With many quality releases in the past year, there will much to celebrate at this year’s Madison Hip-Hop Awards.Regardless of who you are rooting for to take home the prizes (seriously, the field is stacked this year), there will beplenty of performances to enjoy. Ted Park will be returning home to the 608 from NYC to perform some of his hit tracks like “Hello, who is this?” and “Me Love.” Madison stalwarts 3rd Dimension (pictured), among the finest hip-hop talents in town, will also take the stage after another year of excellent music-making.
Saturday: Resistance & Resilience Writers Tour, High Noon Saloon, 3 - 6pm
Resilience is a new anthology from collectively-run Heartspark Press, gathering works by trans writers. A group of the writers are bringing their stories to the people with the Resistance and Resilience tour. Madison's reading includes anthology co-editor Amy Heart, along with activist and artist Kokumo, filmmaker Tobi-Hill Meyer and others.
Saturday: Sex Scenes, Mickey's Tavern, 10pm
No, Mickey’s hasn’t decided to reopen as a zoning code-violating sin shack. Sex Scenes is a Milwaukee quartet delivering attitude-laden, no-nonsense punk rawk; you would hide their tape from your mom if you still lived at home. And they’re just the beginning of a lineup populated with Madison all-stars: Solid Freex (aka, Trin Tran and his sons), incendiary hardcore trio No Hoax, and trippy spins from The Real Jaguar between bands.
Saturday: A Very Willy Mag Holiday, Williamson Magnetic Recording Company, 7:30pm
Come gather 'round the Christmas twee for a cozy and festive celebration featuring a ragtag crew of Madison musicians. Indie-pop janglers Exploration Team (featuring Isthmus staff writer Allison Geyer) are joined by dreamy cowboy-rockers Westernwhere, plus solo sets from Mad Max Elliott (stripped-down experimental) and M Martin (dark, ethereal pop). There will be extravagant decorations, a white elephant gift exchange and an unironic visit from Santa Claus. All proceeds go to Dane County Humane Society.
Sunday: Chris Speed, Dave King, Chris Tordini Trio, Arts & Literature Laboratory, 8pm
Since the early 1990s, saxophonist and clarinetist Chris Speed has been spicing up his jazz with elements of folk, classical and rock music. With this trio, Speed is flanked by a hyper-talented drummer (King) and bassist (Tordini), and the three push jazz into an unpredictable new direction, while still staying true to the genre’s historically rich tradition. Their latest, Platinum on Tap, was released earlier this year.
Sunday: Ever Gleaming: The Enduring Love Affair with the Aluminum Christmas Tree, Wisconsin Historical Museum
Those deliciously Jetson-y aluminum Christmas trees are back, in the exhibit Ever Gleaming: The Enduring Love Affair with the Aluminum Christmas Tree. The Aluminum Specialty Company of Manitowoc, Wisconsin (then known as the “aluminum cookware capital of the world”) was the largest manufacturer of this mid-century fad, and the historical society now boasts a collection of more than two dozen of the sharp shiners, on display through Jan. 13 where visitors can have photos taken in a replica 1960s living room.
Sunday: Home For The Holli-dayz!, Art In Gallery, 12 - 5pm
Three talented contemporary artists, all with ties to Madison, are joining forces for a special "Home For The Holli-dayz" pop-up art shopping party. Benjamin Eric of Sisu Press, Sam Johnson of Firecracker Studios and Bunny XLV will offer prints, paintings, gig posters and t-shirts that are sure to please even the most discerning folks on your holiday shopping list. With music from DJ Renton of WSUM's The SUM of All Parts.
Sunday: The Nutcracker, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 2pm
Would it even be the holiday season without a production of Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet The Nutcracker? We will never know, because this delightful show will probably be performed each year until the end of time. More than 70 dancers from south and central Wisconsin will bring the magical story of Clara’s sugarplum dream to life, accompanied by live music from the Dance Wisconsin orchestra and the Monona Grove High School Singers.
