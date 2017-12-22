15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (Dec 22 - 24).

×

Sunday: Holiday Fantasy in Lights, Olin Park, Dusk to Dawn

The Electric Group founded the Holiday Fantasy in Lights committee in 1989 to use the resources and skills of the contractors and electricians to provide this gift to the Madison community. Along with Madison area business sponsors The Electric Group continues to grow and improve the holiday light show each year. Dollars raised for the event via donations and sponsorships help The Electric Group continue to keep this free for all and several donations are made to local non-profit groups each year to include the groups you encounter staffing the booths at the exit each evening.