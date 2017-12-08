15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (Dec 8 - 10).

×

Saturday: Madison Holiday Soiree, Majestic Theatre, 8pm

Break out your swankiest 60s garb and head down to Madison’s oldest and classiest theatre for an unforgettable night of style, sophistication, and pure fantasy.Our annual Mad Men Holiday Soiree‘s began in 2011 as a celebration of the brilliant AMC show, and the style and sophistication of a bygone era. Though the show ended in 2015, the party has taken on a life of it’s own each year, giving Madisonian’s that rare opportunity to get swanky and hit the town for a vintage holiday ball. We are thrilled to announce the return of a party that has become a distinct part of our holiday season, but with a slightly new name in 2017! The MADISON Holiday Soiree celebrates another fabulous year as Madison’s most dapper holiday party.