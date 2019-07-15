5 reasons you should go to the CrossFit Games

Did you know the Reebok CrossFit Games (AKA the Super Bowl of CrossFit) is happening this August 1–4 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison?

Even if you haven’t done CrossFit—or even heard of it—you should still check out the CrossFit Games.

Why? Glad you asked.

1. It’s a fitness mecca.

Learn about new trends from industry experts and try new products that could change your fitness game, all at the vendor village, which features some of the top brands in health and fitness. We can’t make any promises, but samples are known to abound.

2. See the best of the best.

The CrossFit Games is all about crowning the Fittest on Earth. Even if you aren’t familiar with the exercise they’re performing, you will be amazed at the sheer power and strength of these athletes from 125+ different countries. Check out this video to get a taste of what it’s all about.

3. You will walk away inspired.

After watching everything from rope climbs and powerlifting to handstand walks and rowing, you’ll want to leave the Games and immediately hit the gym. “If they can do all that, I can go for a jog, right??”

4. There is something for everyone.

CrossFit is comprised of a huge variety of athletic and physical challenges, so no matter what your preferred fitness activity is, you will find something your style—and hopefully new workout ideas, too!

5. Fitness attire is the norm.

No need to dress up for this event! Keep it casual with your workout favorites—and stock up on new gear to take home.

Sponsored content from the Madison Area Sports Commission. All images ©CrossFit, Inc. All rights reserved.