Photos: Dane County Airport 80th Anniversary Celebration

×

1 of 21

Photo-Gallery_DCA-80_SoggyPrairie_06262019.jpg

Max Goldberg

Soggy Prairie performs at the Dane County Airport 80th Anniversary Celebration on June 23, 2019.

×

2 of 21

Photo-Gallery_DCA-80_Chris-Kroeze_06262019.jpg

Max Goldberg

Chris Kroeze, finalist from NBC's "The Voice," performs at the Dane County Regional Airport as part of its 80 year anniversary celebration on June 23, 2019.

×

3 of 21

Photo-Gallery_DCA-80_1_06262019.jpg

Max Goldberg

Visitors explore the information displays at the Dane County Airport's 80th Anniversary Celebration on June 23, 2019.

×

4 of 21

Photo-Gallery_DCA-80_10_06262019.jpg

Max Goldberg

×

5 of 21

Photo-Gallery_DCA-80_11_06262019.jpg

Max Goldberg

×

6 of 21

Photo-Gallery_DCA-80_12_06262019.jpg

Max Goldberg

×

7 of 21

Photo-Gallery_DCA-80_17_06262019.jpg

Max Goldberg

×

8 of 21

Photo-Gallery_DCA-80_14_06262019.jpg

Max Goldberg

A runway snowplow on display at the Dane County Airport 80th Anniversary Celebration on June 23, 2019.

×

9 of 21

Photo-Gallery_DCA-80_15_06262019.jpg

Max Goldberg

×

10 of 21

Photo-Gallery_DCA-80_2_06262019.jpg

Max Goldberg

×

11 of 21

Photo-Gallery_DCA-80_3_06262019.jpg

Max Goldberg

×

12 of 21

Photo-Gallery_DCA-80_16_06262019.jpg

Max Goldberg

Inside a Blackhawk helicopter.

×

13 of 21

Photo-Gallery_DCA-80_4_06262019.jpg

Max Goldberg

×

14 of 21

Photo-Gallery_DCA-80_5_06262019.jpg

Max Goldberg

×

15 of 21

Photo-Gallery_DCA-80_18_06262019.jpg

Max Goldberg

×

16 of 21

Photo-Gallery_DCA-80_19_06262019.jpg

Max Goldberg

×

17 of 21

Photo-Gallery_DCA-80_6_06262019.jpg

Max Goldberg

×

18 of 21

Photo-Gallery_DCA-80_7_06262019.jpg

Max Goldberg

The Dane County Airport's original stone hangar.

×

19 of 21

Photo-Gallery_DCA-80_9_06262019.jpg

Max Goldberg

×

20 of 21

Photo-Gallery_DCA-80_8_06262019.jpg

Max Goldberg

×

21 of 21

Photo-Gallery_DCA-80_13_06262019.jpg

Max Goldberg