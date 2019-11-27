We're so thankful for our cats, we dedicated an entire issue to them. We see you're thankful for your kittehs, too. Isthmus readers submitted photos on social media using #IsthmusCatIssue and we've compiled them here. Warning: Cuteness overload.

Starlord Ansel Pat Merkes Maya Elizabeth Olcikas Cheetoh Buddy thewinston313 Sushi Stella Belly Rep_Melissa Ray Mowgli Oscar Otis Piper Po Meg Krueger Kitty Maya Maisie Little joycardin Jenga HP Lovekitty Hermione Farquaad and Fiona Baby Elinor bloranc3 Cheeto & Kumquat Dublin & Finnegan Eowyn Asesumotina Angelo @abloodman