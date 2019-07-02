Shiner BBQ Week

× 1 of 27 Expand × 2 of 27 Expand BB Jack’s Korean BBQ Tacos $5 Shiner Pints / $4 Happy Hour × 3 of 27 Expand Boulder Brew Pub BBQ Flank Steak over Mac & Cheese​ $5 Shiner Pints × 4 of 27 Expand Canteen Barbacoa Beef Brisket Tacos $4 Shiners × 5 of 27 Expand Coliseum Bar Cowboy Burger $4 Shiner Pints × 6 of 27 Expand Dexter’s Korean BBQ Wings $3.50 Tall Boys/$2.50 at Happy Hour × 7 of 27 Expand Chris Hynes DLUX Smokeshow Burger $5 Shiner Pints × 8 of 27 Expand El Dorado Famous BBQ Night Menu $4.50 Shiner Tall Boys × 9 of 27 Expand Famous Dave’s St Louis Style Short Ribs $4 Shiner Bottles × 10 of 27 Expand Headquarters Pulled Pork Sandwich $4 - 20 oz. Taps × 11 of 27 Expand Jordan’s Big 10 Pub​ Barbacoa Pork Tacos $4 Shiner Pints × 12 of 27 Expand Long Table BBQ Platter $3.75 Shiner Pints × 13 of 27 Expand Madison’s Picnic BBQ Sandwich $3.50 Shiner Tall Boys × 14 of 27 Expand Mr. Brews Waunakee, East, Monona, Junction Rd Original Pulled Pork Sandwich $4 Shiner Pints × 15 of 27 Expand Nitty Gritty - All Locations Texas Crutch $3 Shiner Tall Boys × 16 of 27 Expand North & South - Both Locations Texas Brisket $4 Shiner Bottles × 17 of 27 Expand Paoli Pub Pulled Pork/Half Rack of Ribs $3 Shiner Pints, $10 Pitchers × 18 of 27 Expand Player’s Shiner BBQ Peanut butter Bacon Burger $3.50 Shiner Tall Boys × 19 of 27 Expand Red Rock Pulled Pork Sammie $4 Shiner Pints × 20 of 27 Expand RJ’s BBQ Ribs $4 Shiner Tall Boys × 21 of 27 Expand Rookies BBQ Pork Sandwich $4.50 Shiner Pints × 22 of 27 Expand Salvatore’s Sun Prairie Ribs $4 Shiner Pints × 23 of 27 Expand Sconniebar BBQ Hand Pattied Turkey Burger $4 Shiner Pints × 24 of 27 Expand Sugar River Pizza Verona Pulled Pork BbQ Pizza $3 Shiner Taps × 25 of 27 Expand Thirsty Goat Rib Basket $3.75 Shiner Bottles × 26 of 27 Expand Villa Tap Pulled Pork, Smoked Pork, Belly Bbq $3.50 Shiner Tall Boys × 27 of 27 Expand Whiskey Jacks Honey BBQ Boneless Wings $4 Shiner Taps Prev Next

Are you ready to wet your whistle and eat some finger-licking good BBQ? You've come to the right spot!

Dive into unique barbecue dishes and sip on Shiner Beer during Shiner BBQ Week!

Click on the photo gallery above to check out some of the featured dishes.

Shiner BBQ Week runs July 8-14.

Sponsored content from Wisconsin Distributors.