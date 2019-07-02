Shiner BBQ Week

Dive into unique barbecue dishes and sip on Shiner Beer in the name of charity during Shiner BBQ Week

BB Jack’s

Korean BBQ Tacos

$5 Shiner Pints / $4 Happy Hour

Boulder Brew Pub

BBQ Flank Steak over Mac & Cheese​

$5 Shiner Pints

Canteen

Barbacoa Beef Brisket Tacos

$4 Shiners

Coliseum Bar

Cowboy Burger

$4 Shiner Pints

Dexter’s

Korean BBQ Wings

$3.50 Tall Boys/$2.50 at Happy Hour

Chris Hynes

DLUX

Smokeshow Burger

$5 Shiner Pints

El Dorado

Famous BBQ Night Menu

$4.50 Shiner Tall Boys

Famous Dave’s

St Louis Style Short Ribs

$4 Shiner Bottles

Headquarters

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$4 - 20 oz. Taps

Jordan’s Big 10 Pub​

Barbacoa Pork Tacos

$4 Shiner Pints

Long Table

BBQ Platter

$3.75 Shiner Pints

Madison’s

Picnic BBQ Sandwich

$3.50 Shiner Tall Boys

Mr. Brews Waunakee, East, Monona, Junction Rd

Original Pulled Pork Sandwich

$4 Shiner Pints

Nitty Gritty - All Locations

Texas Crutch

$3 Shiner Tall Boys

North & South - Both Locations

Texas Brisket

$4 Shiner Bottles

Paoli Pub

Pulled Pork/Half Rack of Ribs

$3 Shiner Pints, $10 Pitchers

Player’s

Shiner BBQ Peanut butter Bacon Burger

$3.50 Shiner Tall Boys

Red Rock

Pulled Pork Sammie

$4 Shiner Pints

RJ’s

BBQ Ribs

$4 Shiner Tall Boys

Rookies

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$4.50 Shiner Pints

Salvatore’s Sun Prairie

Ribs

$4 Shiner Pints

Sconniebar

BBQ Hand Pattied Turkey Burger

$4 Shiner Pints

Sugar River Pizza Verona

Pulled Pork BbQ Pizza

$3 Shiner Taps

Thirsty Goat

Rib Basket

$3.75 Shiner Bottles

Villa Tap

Pulled Pork, Smoked Pork, Belly Bbq

$3.50 Shiner Tall Boys

Whiskey Jacks

Honey BBQ Boneless Wings

$4 Shiner Taps

Are you ready to wet your whistle and eat some finger-licking good BBQ? You've come to the right spot!

Dive into unique barbecue dishes and sip on Shiner Beer during Shiner BBQ Week!

Click on the photo gallery above to check out some of the featured dishes. 

Shiner BBQ Week runs July 8-14.

Sponsored content from Wisconsin Distributors