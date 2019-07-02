1 of 27
BB Jack’s
Korean BBQ Tacos
$5 Shiner Pints / $4 Happy Hour
Boulder Brew Pub
BBQ Flank Steak over Mac & Cheese
$5 Shiner Pints
Canteen
Barbacoa Beef Brisket Tacos
$4 Shiners
Coliseum Bar
Cowboy Burger
$4 Shiner Pints
Dexter’s
Korean BBQ Wings
$3.50 Tall Boys/$2.50 at Happy Hour
DLUX
Smokeshow Burger
$5 Shiner Pints
El Dorado
Famous BBQ Night Menu
$4.50 Shiner Tall Boys
Famous Dave’s
St Louis Style Short Ribs
$4 Shiner Bottles
Headquarters
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$4 - 20 oz. Taps
Jordan’s Big 10 Pub
Barbacoa Pork Tacos
$4 Shiner Pints
Long Table
BBQ Platter
$3.75 Shiner Pints
Madison’s
Picnic BBQ Sandwich
$3.50 Shiner Tall Boys
Mr. Brews Waunakee, East, Monona, Junction Rd
Original Pulled Pork Sandwich
$4 Shiner Pints
Nitty Gritty - All Locations
Texas Crutch
$3 Shiner Tall Boys
North & South - Both Locations
Texas Brisket
$4 Shiner Bottles
Paoli Pub
Pulled Pork/Half Rack of Ribs
$3 Shiner Pints, $10 Pitchers
Player’s
Shiner BBQ Peanut butter Bacon Burger
$3.50 Shiner Tall Boys
Red Rock
Pulled Pork Sammie
$4 Shiner Pints
RJ’s
BBQ Ribs
$4 Shiner Tall Boys
Rookies
BBQ Pork Sandwich
$4.50 Shiner Pints
Salvatore’s Sun Prairie
Ribs
$4 Shiner Pints
Sconniebar
BBQ Hand Pattied Turkey Burger
$4 Shiner Pints
Sugar River Pizza Verona
Pulled Pork BbQ Pizza
$3 Shiner Taps
Thirsty Goat
Rib Basket
$3.75 Shiner Bottles
Villa Tap
Pulled Pork, Smoked Pork, Belly Bbq
$3.50 Shiner Tall Boys
Whiskey Jacks
Honey BBQ Boneless Wings
$4 Shiner Taps
Are you ready to wet your whistle and eat some finger-licking good BBQ? You've come to the right spot!
Dive into unique barbecue dishes and sip on Shiner Beer during Shiner BBQ Week!
Click on the photo gallery above to check out some of the featured dishes.
Shiner BBQ Week runs July 8-14.
Sponsored content from Wisconsin Distributors.