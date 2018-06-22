Shiner BBQ Week

× 1 of 14 Expand Baby Back BBQ Ribs Dinner—Baby Back BBQ Ribs served with a baked sweet potato and coleslaw. Comes with a choice of soup or salad. Available at Avenue Club. × 2 of 14 Expand BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich Lunch—BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw, dill pickle, and garlic aioli on a buttered brioche bun. Comes with your choice of hand-cut fries, chips, or coleslaw.​ Available at Avenue Club. × 3 of 14 Expand Pulled Pork BBQ Nachos—Covered with cheese sauce made with Shiner Lime Salt Beer. Available at Club Tavern. × 4 of 14 Expand DLUX Bourbon Barbecue Burger—1/3 lb. beef patty topped with bacon, smoked gouda cheese, house-made cherry-apple relish, and a Jim Beam Barbecue sauce, served on our brioche bun.​ Available at DLUX. × 5 of 14 Expand BBQ Dinner—Your choice of any two meats and any two sides. Meats: KW's Texas Smoked Brisket, Smoked Pulled Pork, Chicken Fried Chicken or Baby Back Ribs. Sides: Pinto Beans, Potato Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Green Chile Mac 'N' Cheese, Collard Greens or Smoked Vegetable Medley. Available at Eldorado Grill. × 6 of 14 Expand Big Slab—Comes with fries and Wilbur Beans. Available at Famous Dave's × 7 of 14 Expand Backyard Turkey Burger—House ground turkey breast, BBQ dry rub, smoked corn chili relish, cheddar cheese, balsamic sweet onion jam and mixed greens on a brioche bun. Served with house kale slaw. Available at Jordan's Big 10 Pub. × 8 of 14 Expand Brisket Sandwich—Local, farm-raised, dry-rubbed brisket, smoked in house daily, with giardinera on a Madison Sourdough brioche bun. Available at Longtable Beer Cafe. × 9 of 14 Expand Smoked Beef Brisket—Tender and smoky BBQ beef brisket on a Hawaiian roll. Available at Red Rock Saloon. × 10 of 14 Expand Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwich—Slow-roasted pork in our Nacho BBQ Stout Sauce, with coleslaw and pickles on a soft bun. Available at Roast Public House. × 11 of 14 Expand BBQ Ribs—Slow-cooked to tender perfection & brushed with our special BBQ sauce. Topped with green onions. Available at Rodeside Grill. × 12 of 14 Expand Backyard BBQ Taco—Roasted pork tossed in house-made bourbon BBQ sauce, coleslaw, fried avocado, Jack cheese, and sour cream. Smoked Chicken BBQ Taco—grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, house-made BBQ, sour cream, and lettuce. Available at Tex Tubb's Taco Palace. × 13 of 14 Expand Ribs and Chicken—Served with mashed potatoes and gravy and fresh vegetables. Available at Thirsty Goat. × 14 of 14 Expand Rib Basket—Served with hand cut french fries. Available at Thirsty Goat. Prev Next

Are you ready to wet your whistle and eat some finger-licking good BBQ? You've come to the right spot!

Dive into unique barbecue dishes and sip on Shiner Beer in the name of charity during Shiner BBQ Week! Then, vote for your favorite BBQ feature and Shiner cocktail.

Click on the photo gallery above to check out some of the featured dishes.

Shiner BBQ Week runs June 22 to July 1. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Gio's Garden and Youth Go.

Sponsored content from Wisconsin Distributors.