12 Things To Do in Madison This Weekend (Jan 26 - 28)

Friday - Sunday: Rory Scovel at Comedy Club on State
Scovel is a stand-up unlike any others touring right now. His sets are never quite the same, thanks to a genius mixture of crowd work, improv and prepared bits that can be rearranged at will. Coming off an appearance in blockbuster The House and numerous appearances on Conan, Scovel's current “A Proper Gander Tour” will give Scovel a look at a tense nation that could honestly stand to relax and laugh a little bit. With Zach Martina. Click here for more info.
Judy Pfaff and Tandem Press
Friday - Sunday: Judy Pfaff at Tandem Press
UW’s own Tandem Press celebrates its 30th anniversary by opening a new gallery featuring nationally recognized printmakers. Judy Pfaff, known for huge, colorful installations, will exhibit new, chaotic prints incorporating layers of paint and fabric. There will also be a performance by prolific installation artist and printmaker Faisal Abdu’Allah of the UW Arts Institute, plus music by Ka-BOOM!Box. Click here for more info.
Ross Zentner
Friday - Sunday: Exit Strategy, Overture Center-Playhouse
Forward Theater tackles a hot-button topic with a play focusing on Chicago teachers fighting to save a neighborhood school amid announced shutdowns. It features an all-Wisconsin cast, including the stellar Sarah Day (of APT fame) and Jim Buske. Click here for more info.
Tommy Mitchell
Friday - Sunday: Ancestral Modern Aboriginal Art at the Chazen
The UW’s Chazen Museum of Art will serve as a conduit into the world of contemporary aboriginal art. Ancestral Modern: Australian Aboriginal Art from the Kaplan & Levi Collection features nearly 50 pieces of work from Indigenous Australian and Torres Strait Islander artists, completed between 1960 and the present. Both modern and timeless, the show presents canvas and sculpture-based work that blends traditional methods with current ideas, and extends native culture to the rest of the world. The exhibit runs through April 22, with multiple film screenings and aboriginal arts program planned throughout the show. The reception begins with a conversation with the museum’s new director, Amy Gilman, and Brian Kennedy from the Toledo Museum of Art. After that, there’s refreshments and live electronic-acoustic music from MahaRa. Click here for more info.
Friday - Sunday: Constellations at Theatre LILA
Presented in a series of vignettes that take place across time and space, this two-character drama by British playwright Nick Payne tells the story of two lovers who meet again and again in co-existing universes as they examine the infinite number of ways a relationship can unfold. Starring Marcus Truschinski and Andrea San Miguel (both APT staples), and directed by Tyler Marchant of Theater LILA. Through Feb. 4. Click here for more info.
Friday: The Wailers at the Barrymore
The legacy of Bob Marley is carried forward into the 21st century by his former band, The Wailers, today led by musical director/drummer Aston Barrett Jr. (son of bassist Aston “Familyman” Barrett, who still plays with the group at times). The family ties also include lead singer Josh Barrett (a cousin) and Shema McGregor, daughter of I Threes singer Judy Mowatt. Get ready to light up the Barrymore with some legendary reggae sounds. Click here for more info.
Friday: Tony Moving Parts at Union South
Tiny Moving Parts headlines a night of emo excellence, coinciding with the release of their sixth album, Swell. Supported by some of the genre’s best slackers — Oso Oso and Mom Jeans — the night promises to be ludicrously hype. Force your way off the couch to warm up the winter and catch some feels. Click here for more info.
Madi Mead
Friday: Nooky Jones at High Noon Saloon
It might seem unlikely that a kid from Minnesota raised in a devout, conservative Mormon household could go on to front a sultry R&B band. But Cameron Kinghorn pulls it off with style with his Minneapolis-based sextet Nooky Jones. Heralded by the Minneapolis Star Tribune as some of “Minnesota’s freshest baby making music,” the group fuses elements of jazz, soul, funk and hip-hop. With Madison’s Mr. Jackson. Click here for more info.
Friday: Forma at Mickey's
Since 2010, this Brooklyn-based trio has engaged in synth-driven sonic exploration of sorts, dabbling in styles ranging from ambient dream pop to dark, driving Krautrock. Their latest album, 2016’s Physicalist, layers expansive, cosmic melodies over crisp, urgent drum beats for an effect that’s minimalist yet multi-faceted. With locals Emili Earhart and Dan Woodman (playing as a duo project), and Golden Donna, who had the good sense to procure a subwoofer for this occasion. Click here for more info.
Saturday: The Exile Project (Cheap Trick tribute) at High Noon Saloon
Now in its fourth year, The Exile Project, a loose cooperative of more than a dozen local bands, continues its recreation of entire rock LPs with a performance of Cheap Trick’s Live at Budokan. In a lottery last fall, bands drew the name of an album track out of a hat; with each song, the audience is served by a new band taking great liberties with the original versions of the tunes. This year’s line-up includes Imaginary Watermelon, The Fauxtons, Anna Wang (pictured) and Tiny Band. Local stalwarts The Low Czars open this rock and roll night for a cause: All proceeds go to the Madison Literacy Network. Click here for more info.
Martin Jenich
Saturday: Frostiball at Overture
With this year’s Broadway at Overture schedule featuring titles like An American in Parisand Les Misérables, a French theme seems a perfect fit for the arts organization’s annual fundraising gala. The upscale event includes food and cocktails, entertainment from Chicago’s UpBeat Orchestra (pictured), a Moulin Rouge-style cabaret show as well as a casino table and other fun extras. Stick around for the Isthmus afterparty (11 pm) featuring the exquisite dance grooves of DJ Pain 1. Dress to impress! Click here for more info.
Saturday: JPhelpz at Red Zone
If dubstep has a master of darkness it may be jPhelpz, who crafts industrial-edged bass tracks that will make the perfect soundtrack when it is revealed we are really living inside some sort of combat-themed video game hellscape. Similarly heavy is support act 2FAC3D, the Chicago-based underground trap duo of Tommy Corman and Rob Serafin. With Rifle Tower, Apple Country, Zilver. Click here for more info.
