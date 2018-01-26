12 Things To Do in Madison This Weekend (Jan 26 - 28)

×

Friday - Sunday: Ancestral Modern Aboriginal Art at the Chazen

The UW’s Chazen Museum of Art will serve as a conduit into the world of contemporary aboriginal art. Ancestral Modern: Australian Aboriginal Art from the Kaplan & Levi Collection features nearly 50 pieces of work from Indigenous Australian and Torres Strait Islander artists, completed between 1960 and the present. Both modern and timeless, the show presents canvas and sculpture-based work that blends traditional methods with current ideas, and extends native culture to the rest of the world. The exhibit runs through April 22, with multiple film screenings and aboriginal arts program planned throughout the show. The reception begins with a conversation with the museum’s new director, Amy Gilman, and Brian Kennedy from the Toledo Museum of Art. After that, there’s refreshments and live electronic-acoustic music from MahaRa. Click here for more info.