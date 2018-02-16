12 Things To Do in Madison This Weekend (Feb 16 - 18)

1 of 14
Friday - Sunday: Tuck Everlasting at Overture Center
Children's Theater of Madison presents a regional premiere of the recent Broadway hit. It's the story of 11-year-old Winnie Foster, who meets a family that holds the secret to immortality. Adapted from the delightful novel by Natalie Babbit. Through Feb. 25. Click here for more info.
2 of 14
Friday - Sunday: Future Possible: Imagining Madison at Overture Center
Peer into the potential future of Madison at this special gallery opening. Supported by a grant by the Madison Community Foundation for its 75th anniversary, this exhibit brings together artists, architects and designers from the area to craft a vision for what Madison could look like 75 years from now. The exhibit takes both a functional and an aesthetic approach; it includes buildings, energy proposals and conceptual art. Artist's reception Friday, February 15, 5-7 p.m. Click here for more info.
3 of 14
Friday: Cynthia Swanson at 702WI
The New York Times bestselling author of The Bookseller launches her second novel, The Glass Forest, a thriller set in small-town Wisconsin and upstate New York that takes place after a teenager’s father commits suicide and her mother disappears. Library Journal called it "a triumph," writing that Swanson, a UW-Madison grad, creates a "superbly executed sense of knife-edge disquiet." RSVP to 702wi.com. Click here for more info.
4 of 14
Garrett Born
Friday: Davina and the Vagabonds at Stoughton Opera House
Head to downtown Stoughton for an old-timey taste of New Orleans jazz by Davina and the Vagabonds. The quintet is led by pianist and vocalist Davina Sowers, whose smoky and precise delivery carries some seriously infectious swing. In the midst of a months-long span of shows, the group promises to be tour-polished and boppin' as ever. Click here for more info.
5 of 14
[SPONSORED]
Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison is serving local craft beer! Click here for more information.
6 of 14
Friday: Mark Adkins at the Wil-Mar Center
In Subvocal, multi-instrumentalist Mark Adkins combines rich, layered tracks to create what he calls “psychedelic folk noir.” It means something different to everyone, much like good art. So it's fitting that painter Sandra Klingbeil will be joining him onstage to create visual art while Adkins plays. Her original art will be given away to a lucky fan at the end of the night, and she'll also have other works for sale. Click here for more info.
7 of 14
Friday: Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn at Overture Center
Grammy-winning, banjo-shredding, married couple Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn are known for taking bluegrass into the 21st century. Their new album Echo in the Valleyuses only banjos and Washburn’s gritty vocals to to create a mix of traditional covers and genre-bending, janglin’ tunes. These Appalachian-infused tracks blend Chinese folk music, jazz, prog rock, classical and everything in between, creating a unique blend of world-music supported by their renowned expertise on their banjos. Click here for more info.
8 of 14
Friday: The Central at The Frequency
The intense attack of Madison rockers The Central somewhat belies the fact that the band is a duo. On their new Sick and Dying EP, Frankie Furillo and Alex Roberts build on the experiments scattered among the thrash-y/math-y bangers of their last release (Discovery of a Rat), expanding their sonic palette by judiciously employing extended sections of smooth harmonies, slower tempos and sleigh bells as the need arises. The arresting, slow-burning lead single "Quiet Mouse in Muscatine" can be heard on Bandcamp now. With Closet Witch, Mellow Harsher. Click here for more info.
9 of 14
Darby Ottoson
Friday: Early Eyes at The Sett
Minneapolis-based indie-rockers Early Eyes play up-beat and deceptively simple tunes with the punk-lounge-singer vibe of the Arctic Monkeys. Bright, jangly guitars and a rhythm section that keeps you on edge support gritty vocals that draw on jazz traditions and funk grooves. The opener, up-and-coming local rockers Camp Friends, are thoughtful and psychedelic. Their first release is a promising demo that slowly meanders through depressing melodies toward a quiet woodwind solo. Click here for more info.
10 of 14
[SPONSORED]
Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison is serving local craft beer! Click here for more information.
11 of 14
Friday: Joan of Arc at Der Rathskeller
You never know what you're gonna get with Joan of Arc. And maybe that's the point. One of Chicago's most prolific and iconic bands, JOA has been creating "music for no audience" since 1996. With roots in classic emocore, the band has remained in a constant state of flux over the past 20 years, rotating through members and collaborators, infuriating fans, perplexing critics and trying on musical styles ranging from post rock to glitch to experimental electronic. With Zed Kenzo, a hip-hop project from Milwaukee's Zechariah Ruffin. Click here for more info.
12 of 14
Tim McGuire
Friday: PHO at High Noon Saloon
PHO is a Minneapolis classic funk-styled band that also nods to psychedelic and hip-hop traditions. Lauded by the late Prince, PHO played the popstar’s Paisley Park stage, and use that homegrown inspiration to continue evolving their massive sound. Dirty Revival is Portland neo-soul outfit combining the beautiful lead vocals of Sarah Clarke and rapping of MC Evan Simko. For a night full of hip-hop infused funk grooving, local genre-bender Son! opens with hints of his new synthy project. Click here for more info.
13 of 14
Friday: Krane at Liquid
Northern California's KRANE pulls from disparate genres to form his swirling nexus of EDM. Born Zachary Krane, the producer deftly alternates calm, sweeping arrangements with stormy drops of percussion and modulated synth. At times, he brings vocalists into the mix, adding to the cinematic quality of epic tracks like "Feel It." He'll be joined by duo Slumberjack, who generally take on a chiller, lo-fi approach but still bring the reckless aplomb all good EDM ought to have. Click here for more info.
14 of 14
Saturday: MAMA Cares fundraiser at High Noon Saloon
The Madison Area Music Association provides funds to help pay for health care for local musicians in need through its MAMA Cares fund. Help build the fund by attending this concert, and be rewarded with a lineup of bands mining (and mixing up) various veins of American roots music: scene legends The Rousers and Honor Among Thieves, along with The Lower 5th, an all-star aggregation drawn from The Mascot Theory, Northern Pines and Eugene Smiles Project. Click here for more info.
12 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (Feb 16-18, 2018).