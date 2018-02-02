12 Things To Do in Madison This Weekend (Feb 2 - 4)

1 of 12
Friday - Sunday: Frozen Assets Festival
Sure, we all like to complain about the cold. But Wisconsin winters — and the unique recreational opportunities the season brings — deserve to be celebrated. The Madison Winter Festival offers cross-country ski and snowshoe tours around Elver Park, plus sledding, ice skating, snow carving demonstrations and other family-friendly winter games. And inside the Edgewater and on Lake Mendota, the Frozen Assets Festival boasts curling and skating demonstrations, science experiments, an ice boat and kites display, and a Saturday night fundraiser party (sold out). Keep warm with hot chocolate and s’mores to make it a truly magical weekend. Click here for more info.
2 of 12
Friday - Saturday: She at Bartell Theatre
She is an evening of works from female choreographers, including Nikki Hefko (pictured), a Madison Ballet alum who has also performed with the Dance Theatre of Harlem. Other featured choreographers include Jacqueline Stewart and Stephanie Martinez, who will present a ballet originally created for Chicago’s Joffrey Ballet, Non e Normale. See what these incredible dancers and choreographers have been working on. Click here for more info.
3 of 12
Saturday - Sunday: Madison Winter Festival at Elver Park
Sure, we all like to complain about the cold. But Wisconsin winters — and the unique recreational opportunities the season brings — deserve to be celebrated. The Madison Winter Festival offers cross-country ski and snowshoe tours around Elver Park, plus sledding, ice skating, snow carving demonstrations and other family-friendly winter games. And inside the Edgewater and on Lake Mendota, the Frozen Assets Festivalboasts curling and skating demonstrations, science experiments, an ice boat and kites display, and a Saturday night fundraiser party (sold out). Keep warm with hot chocolate and s’mores to make it a truly magical weekend. Click here for more info.
4 of 12
Friday: Clyde Stubblefield All Stars at High Noon Saloon
The All Stars continue namesake Clyde Stubblefield’s mission to bring the funk to the people. Led by drummer Joey B. Banks, the collective also includes Carolynn Schwartz Black and Kevin Willmott II on vocals. In February the group remembers Stubblefield nearly a year after his passing (Feb. 18, 2017) with the release of a new DVD and CD of a 2015 All Stars concert featuring the Funky Drummer behind the kit — the last recorded during his lifetime. Click here for more info.
5 of 12
Eric Baillies
Friday: Night Light at the Central Library
Oftentimes, it’s the objects we overlook that are the most elegant. In this dual exhibit in The Bubbler, the stark, powerful work of two Wisconsin artists is on display. The large- and ultra-large-format photography of Eric Baillies (pictured) elevates everyday objects — from native flora to natural textures and patterns. And Linda Levinson’s eerie photograms, on cyanotype and silver photographic paper, present an ethereal series of books framed in ghostly light. The opening reception includes interactive drawing activities led by Rachal Duggan of RADillustrates. Click here for more info.
6 of 12
Daniel Dorsa
Friday: Diet Cig at The Sett
Anchored by uplifting, gutsy lyrics, Diet Cig is on its way to being an indie-pop powerhouse. Although the music could come off as a bit precious, it’s always coupled with a punk sneer that would make Tom DeLonge nod his head and shout “ALROIGHT” in approval. With Spook School, Great Grandpa. Click here for more info.
7 of 12
Saturday: Shhh... at Arts + Lit Lab
This exhibition combines a retrospective of World War II propaganda posters with contemporary work by artists who manipulate themes of propaganda and state-controlled information. Artists include local and national talents, and the opening will include a reading by Chitra Neogy from her work Blood Words: A Warriors Walk. Click here for more info.
8 of 12
Saturday: Jaia Davis Story Saturday at Wisconsin Historical Museum
After being bullied at school, Elvehjem Elementary student Jaia Davis flipped the script and (with her mom, Tondra) wrote I am F.A.T: Based Upon Real Life Events, an empowering book about the experience. At this book signing, the author will give a talk, sharing insight into how kids can cope with bullying by reframing negative messages. This event is for kids ages 3-12. Click here for more info.
9 of 12
Saturday: Free the 350 Benefit at Art In
A night of hip-hop for an important cause. Free the 350 is a local organization fighting to address issues of race and poverty in the criminal justice system and free those held on bail who can’t afford to pay it. All the proceeds from the concert will go to the group’s bail fund, and the organizers have recruited a talented group of emcees and singers to help out. Hard-hitting emcees such as UW student HANKS will be joined by crooners like Dequandray. The headliner is K.I.L.O. (pictured) of the group Bloodline, a veteran of the scene with political messages in her music to match the purpose of the event. Also with John Denver aka The Profit, Rambunxious, TG, Tha Catalyst, Willie Wright, Evaridae. Click here for more info.
10 of 12
Ellie Erickson
Saturday: BingBong at Mr. Robert's
The Madison scene vets who came together as BingBong celebrate the release of an excellent new album, Pop Restoration, a collection of catchy, sparkly guitar pop available first on vinyl. (A CD with bonus tracks will follow at a later date for those who have not jumped back into the analog world.) BingBong will play two sets, starting with the album in its entirety, and DJ Randy B will also spin tunes all night long. Click here for more info.
11 of 12
Saturday: Daye Jack at The Sett
A rapper with airtight flow who’s spent time in Nigeria, Atlanta and New York City, Daye Jack also pulls from his experience as a virtuoso coder, helping produce his unique sound. His breakthrough EP was ironically titled NO DATA, and many of the instrumentals bring in some electronic influences. He’ll be joined at The Sett by Milwaukee emcee Carti Bankx. Click here for more info.
12 of 12
Sunday: Nathaniel Bartlett at Overture
Experimental electronic composer Nathaniel Bartlett presents a concert of immersive audio recordings designed specifically for a high-definition eight-speaker sound system. The performance includes a rendition of Edgar Varèse’s “Poème Électronique” from the 1958 Brussels World Fair, one of the first pieces of surround-sound electronic music. Bartlett’s own recordings combine unearthly machine sounds and marimba. Click here for more info.
12 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (Feb 2-4, 2018).