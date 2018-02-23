14 Things To Do in Madison This Weekend (Feb 23 - 25)

1 of 16
Jonathan J. Miner
Friday - Sunday: Arborophilia at the Bartell Theater
In this Strollers Theatre production of a satirical political comedy written by Jacob M. Appel, Judge Gwendolyn Gage, a 55-year-old divorcee, is challenged when her daughters fall in love — one with a Republican and another with a tree. “It is a play about the silliness of the divisions that keep us apart from each other,” says director Coleman, who says he searched for a play to ease his despair after the 2016 presidential election. Click here for more info.
Jason Nocito
Friday: Porches at High Noon Saloon
Songwriter Aaron Maine became a breakthrough indie success story with his critically acclaimed 2016 release Pool, which swapped out the lo-fi guitar rock of earlier Porches songs for a slick and satisfyingly melancholy synth-pop vibe. He continues on that trajectory with 2018’s My House, an introspective ode to solitude and self-reflection. Porches is touring with London-based trio Girl Ray, whose jangly C86-influenced indie-pop provides an analogue counterpoint. Kevin Krautner, of the excellent dream-pop band Hoops, rounds out the bill with a solo performance. Click here for more info.
Friday: Moonshine at UW Lathrop Hall
Dance professor Chris Walker has organized a collection of spoken word, African-Caribbean dance, hip-hop and drumming in honor of Black History Month. Walker is the artistic director of the hip-hop scholarship program First Wave and the producer of Dubwise, for which he received a Madison Arts Grant. Moonshine is part of the UW Dance Department’s Friday Forum series, which aims to bring the wider Madison community together for performances and post-show discussions. Click here for more info.
Friday: Loveseat at Brink Lounge
Described by creators Margaret Leaf and Elizabeth Joy as “the variety show that Madison never asked for,” Loveseat debuted last year to a sold-out crowd at the Broom Street Theater. This second iteration of the comedy showcase has expanded to involve even more talented local women, including sketch comedy performer Cynthia Marie, indie-pop trio The Laurettes and burlesque artist Lola Vultura. The event is a fundraiser for Domestic Abuse Intervention Services. Click here for more info.
Friday: Prof at Majestic
Minneapolis’ notorious trash-rapper headlines Majestic with a slew of other Midwestern rappers. With production help from the likes of underground hip-hop acts Atmosphere and Aesop Rock, Prof’s latest album Liability is about “fighters, drunks, and drug addicts,” pushed to the brink by terrible circumstances. Known for his onstage antics, Prof is also an accomplished singer and songwriter. Local rapper CRASHprez opens, and the Twin Cities are represented by Dwynell Roland, Cashinova and Willie Wonka. Click here for more info.
Dylan Pearce
Friday: Palm at Der Rathskeller
Philadelphia’s experimental-rock heroes are playing a free show on their tour in support of the new record Rock Island. The band sounds like the Beach Boys with a case of vertigo, tearing the very idea of rock music apart and stitching it back together again. Dueling guitars form the rhythm section, while the drums and bass take center stage on choruses with ghostly vocals. They are experts in sound production and songwriting, and even those familiar with Palm’s albums should find a new sonic urgency in their live performance. Spirit of the Beehive opens. Click here for more info.
Saturday - Sunday: Rose Gold at the Fredric March Play Circle
If you missed the one-woman hip-hop play Rose Gold when it debuted in Madison in 2015, here’s your chance to see UW alum Zhalarina’s acclaimed work. The play centers around a woman named Bobbie, and her search to find the child she hasn’t seen in 11 years. Deftly mixing poetry, monologue, rapping and dance, the play delves into the difficult process of healing from trauma. Zhalarina’s talent for storytelling ties together the seven different women she plays in this psychological and emotional drama. Click here for more info.
Saturday: International Festival at Overture Center
Get some culture at the Overture Center’s annual family-friendly celebration of music, dance, food and storytelling. This year’s extravaganza includes more than 30 free performances — including the Ho-Chunk Nation, Swiss Alphorns, Chinese lion dancers, Sufi storytelling and klezmer from Yid Vicious. Sample cuisine from around the globe and check out the newly installed photo mosaic in the lobby. There’s no better time to appreciate the rich diversity that our immigrant neighbors bring to Madison. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives at Stoughton Opera House
Marty Stuart got his start as a teenager in bluegrass legend Lester Flatt’s group, and also played with Johnny Cash before becoming a hitmaker on the country charts in the ‘90s. Never one to be fettered by genre restrictions, Stuart’s 2017 album with His Fabulous Superlatives, Way Out West, ambles into roots rock territory to great effect. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Ladysmith Black Mambazo at Overture Center
South Africa’s late president Nelson Mandela designated Ladysmith Black Mambazo as “South Africa’s Cultural Ambassadors to the World.” The group that recorded the rich harmonies on Paul Simon’s Graceland went on to win a Grammy for Shaka Zulu, a memorable album that helped thrust African music onto a world stage. The band’s founder, Joseph Shabalala, retired in 2014 but not before passing the torch to his four sons, who revisited Shaka Zulu in 2017 and continue to tour. The ticketed event is a great way to finish up a day experiencing the free offerings at Overture’s International Festival. Click here for more info.
Saturday: The Pump and Dump Show at the Barrymore
In 2012, comedians and moms Shayna Ferm and Tracey Tee wanted a break from their broods. They put on a comedy show aimed at mothers, and it’s become so popular that the duo has been touring nationally spreading their “Parentally Incorrect” humor to beleaguered moms everywhere. Much more than just simple standup, the “Pump and Dump Show has musical numbers, games with prizes and a segment where audience members submit “fuccked up stories” (the stories are being collected for a book). Find a sitter and take a break with this hilarious pair. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Clyde Stubblefield All Stars & Loving Cup at Knuckle Down Saloon
Two Madison supergroups collide for a night of triumphant tribute. The All Stars, driven by Joey B. Banks playing favorites from the late drummer Clyde Stubblefield’s funky catalog, always provide an occasion to dance. They will be joined by Loving Cup, a debuting Rolling Stones tribute made up of members of VO5 (Andrew Rohn and Isthmus’ Cat Capellaro co-Jagger) and other talented Stones-loving rockers. The groups’ styles should play off each other nicely, making for a dynamic evening of energized funk and charged rock. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Anders Svanoe Double Trio at Arts + Lit Lab
ALL continues to kick ass in the experimental jazz category with an inaugural event launching a new collaborative series. It’s a live recording session featuring Anders Svanoe (baritone saxophone); Jim Doherty (trumpet); Henry Boehm and Bradley Townsend (bass); and Michael Brenneis and Rodrigo Villanueva Conroy (drums). Click here for more info.
GMDThree
Sunday: Ani DiFranco at Overture Center
Legendary musician, songwriter, poet and founder of Righteous Babe Records Ani DiFranco brings her unmistakable brand of alt-folk-rock-by-way-of-a-dozen-other-things to Overture Center. DiFranco is the rare songwriter who manages to stay at the top of her musical game while staying timely and relevant. Don’t miss this show if you can help it. Click here for more info.
14 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (Feb 23-25, 2018).