12 Things To Do in Madison This Weekend (Feb 9 - 11)

1 of 12
Friday - Sunday: Dark Tales at Overture
Kanopy Dance combines mission with ambition as it presents another collaboration with internationally renowned corporeal mime artists from Theatre de l’Ange Fou, Corinne Soum and Steve Wasson, founders of the White Church Theatre Project in Spring Green. They’ll present two somber works: “Bluebeard Through the Looking Glass Darkly” and “The Melancholy of Angels.” Also on tap: “A People’s Cry,” Sandra Kaufmann’s modern response to violence against women, and modern dance icon Deborah Zall’s “La Bonne Dame: Remembering George Sand,” honoring the novelist who adopted a male persona. Click here for more info.
2 of 12
Friday - Saturday: Michael Che at Comedy Club on State
Che's talent is undeniable: Not only is he one of the best Saturday Night Live "Weekend Update" co-hosts ever, he's also now the first black co-head writer for that very same program. Honing his political take-downs during a brief stint on The Daily Show, Che stands out among the comedy crowd for his strong point of view, and his even stronger jokes combating societal shortcomings. Cut through the political nonsense with a voice of clarity and hilarity, if you can get a ticket; this sold out almost immediately. Click here for more info.
3 of 12
7th Sense Media
Friday - Saturday: Carnaval at High Noon Saloon/Majestic
The Handphibians (pictured), Madison’s premier Brazilian percussion group, are ringing in their 20th anniversary in spectacular fashion with a weekend of samba and celebration. The Friday night show features Grupo Balança, Los Chechos and Capoeira Roda, and Saturday’s includes Panchromatic Steel, DJ TrixZ and the gorgeously plumed performers of Ótimo Brazilian Dance. Click here for more info.
4 of 12
Jess Schuknecht/Friendor Photo
Friday - Saturday: Menace to Society: A Mormon in Milwaukee at Broom Street Theater
Another off-the-beaten-path offering from the longtime experimenters at Broom Street. Playwright Liza Sipos stars in her own play about a young Mormon woman who begins questioning her faith despite hearing the voice of the prophet Joseph Smith inside her head. And how’s this for a dramatic backstory? Sipos met Broom Street artistic director Doug Reed (a former Mennonite) at the Willy Street Fair after he overheard her saying she studied theater at Brigham Young University. Sipos also wrote and performed in the Mormon comedy troupe Divine Comedy in Salt Lake City. Click here for more info.
5 of 12
Saturday - Sunday: Wild Rumpus Circus at the Goodman Center
Did you ever notice that Madison has a large population of stiltwalkers and unicyclists? That’s due, in no small part, to Marcia Miquelon and Jacob Mills’ Wild Rumpus Circus camps, which have been indoctrinating our youth since 2002. This steampunk-themed event features more than 30 performers from age 9 to 65+ and includes clowning, juggling, German wheel, tight wire walking, stilt dancing and trapeze. Suggested donation supports the Wild Rumpus Circus Scholarship Fund, helping low-income families send their kids to the cool camp. Click here for more info.
6 of 12
Friday: Cash'd Out at Brink Lounge
Johnny Cash is an American treasure. From his pioneering early work to the eclectic covers of his later days, the country singer was an icon. San Diego’s Cash’d Out is an eminent tribute to the Man in Black, and their show at the Brink Lounge is all for a good cause: The $15 door price benefits REAP, a group aiming to create a sustainable local food system. We can’t help but think somewhere out there, the socially conscious Cash is grinning. Click here for more info.
7 of 12
Friday: GGOOLLDD at the Sett
Electro-pop band GGOOLLD brings their energetic live show from Milwaukee to The Sett on the extensive Wisconsin leg of their national tour. Lead singer Margaret Butler’s stunning outfits and electric performances complement the slick, synth-based pop grooves of the band. Their latest EP, 2017’s Teeth, features the hit single “Undercovers,” combining Butler’s crooning vocals with catchy hooks and impressive production values. Madison’s Skyline Sounds and Newvices open. Click here for more info.
8 of 12
Friday: Laurie Anderson at UW Union
With a career spanning over 30 years, Anderson is an icon of American avant-garde, a talented performance artist, composer, poet, photographer, filmmaker, electronics wiz, vocalist and instrumentalist. Anderson’s recording career launched in 1980 with her first album, O Superman, rising to number two on the British pop charts. She has toured the United States and internationally with shows ranging from simple spoken word to elaborate multimedia spectacles. Her visual work has been presented in major museums throughout the US and Europe. Click here for more info.
9 of 12
Friday: Mija at Liquid
Mija and her music bring fresh relevance to the crafts of DJing and EDM production. As an artist, Mija (real name Amber Giles) has broken through in these often male-dominated artistic pursuits, earning full-fledged support from Skrillex and a spot on his label. The Phoenix-born spinner describes her genre as “fk a genre,” and that ethos rings through in tracks mixing a dazzling array of house, hardcore, pop and dubstep. With Inzo, Barello. Click here for more info.
10 of 12
Saturday: Summer Camp on the Road at High Noon Saloon
In advance of its annual Memorial Day weekend festival in Chilicothe, Illinois, Summer Camp is hitting the road. Hosted by the funky Appletonians Ifdakar, the bill also features local wordsmith FlowPoetry (pictured, the first time a poet has appeared at a Summer Camp show), progressive bluegrass act Armchair Boogie, funk-tronica wizards Undercover Organism, and rootsy rock revivalists Coyote. Click here for more info.
11 of 12
Alan Messer
Sunday: Tom Paxton & the Don Juans at the Barrymore
Once a regular visitor around these parts (he even recorded a couple albums for Madison-based Mountain Railroad Records), iconic folk singer Tom Paxton hasn’t toured since 2015. But recently he’s been collaborating with fellow songsmiths Jon Venzer and Don Henry on what they are calling a “writing and performing experience calculated to keep them too busy to get into trouble.” Don’t miss the only Wisconsin show of a very short winter tour by this trio of legendary songwriters. Click here for more info.
12 of 12
Maclay Heriot
Sunday: Portugal. The Man at Overture Center
Alaska’s former indie-rock darlings Portugal. The Man have made the jump to platinum pop status. The new single “Feel It Still” exchanges guitar riffage for synth-based EDM grooves, and the new album Woodstock recruits kingmaking producers such as Danger Mouse. Lead singer John Gourley’s versatile voice is still the centerpiece, jumping from falsetto crooning to a staccato hip-hop delivery. With several genre changes already under their belt, fans of PTM’s bluesy, alternative-rock past will find hints of that influence in their newly accessible pop sound. Chicago’s Twin Peaks opens. Click here for more info.
12 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (Feb 9-11, 2018).