12 Things To Do in Madison This Weekend (March 16-18)

Friday - Saturday: Perfect Harmony Men's Chorus at Brink Lounge
You have two chances to listen to the unity at Perfect Harmony Men’s Chorus 2018 Cabaret fundraiser. Madison’s gay and gay-friendly men’s chorus will enrich your lives through music, with a theme of songs through the decades. Reservations are encouraged. Click here for more info.
Friday - Saturday: Wrong for the Part at the Bartell Theatre
We’ve witnessed six years of monologues and scenes from plays, movies, books and historical speeches all performed by the wrong actors; it’s time for the seventh installation of Wrong for the Part, inspired by Music Theatre of Madison’s Miscast. Sarah Whelan emcees this year’s theme of brain/psyche, which Kathie Rasmussen Women’s Theatre says could include approaches from scientific to whimsical — the performer decides. Click here for more info.
Friday: Winnebago Studios Last Show
The current iteration of Winnebago Studios, the longtime home of a rotating collective of working artists, is saying goodbye with a bang, as the construction of a new cohousing complex looms at its soon-to-be-former address. Artists participating in the final open studio event include Gwen Avant, Eric Baillies, Alison Bailey, Mike Burns, Scott Draves, Earth Boys, Teresa Faris, Rachelle Miller, Rob Pudloski, Angela Richardson, Philip Salamone, Will Turnbull and Max White. There will also be music by Anthony Faris and Kendra Kreutz, plus food carts. Click here for more info.
Friday: Black in Bizness at UW Union
Getting face time with hit-making R&B producers to ask questions and get feedback doesn’t happen often, especially around here. So, listen up, local artists, now’s your chance. Producer Andre “Bizness Boi” Robertson, who’s behind jams from PARTYNEXTDOOR, 6LACK and others, will lead a live studio taping, networking discussion and Q&A, sponsored by Intellectual Ratchet. Click here for more info.
Friday: Godspeed You! Black Emperor at Majestic
The Montreal, Canada, experimental post-rock collective is touring internationally in support of their seventh album. On Luciferian Towers — the group's third release since reuniting in 2010 — their wide-ranging, orchestral and atmospheric sound is still front-and-center, albeit quieter and optimistic about the future. Their far-leftist politics remain evident on melodic songs “Hang the Boss” and “Anthem for No State.” Opening is EDM maestro KGD, with his dreamy melding of classical and trance music. Sold out. Click here for more info.
Saturday: The Kissers at High Noon Saloon
Kids get in free for the early show!
The original incarnation of The Kissers got its start two decades back as a side project, celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a set of Pogues songs for a basement show. Spurred by a Monday residency at O’Cayz Corral, they grew into a full-fledged, hard-touring original Celtic rock band before saying “farewell for now” in 2008 ... but even during a short period of semi-retirement they always reunited to celebrate the holiday. This year’s shows include an early show for all ages (featuring Madison Music Foundry group The Young Celts), and a late set with opener The North Westerns. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Danielle Nicole Band at The Frequency
Madison Blues Society welcomes bass powerhouse Danielle Nicole, on tour with her soulful, storytelling new record. Formerly the lead singer and bass player of the Kansas City blues-rock band Trampled Under Foot, Nicole went solo in 2015. She continues her grooving blues evolution with Cry No More, released in February, which features appearances by famed guitar slingers Luther Dickinson and Sonny Landreth. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Festival Choir of Madison at First Unitarian
The mixed-voice choral institution celebrates its 45th anniversary with birthday cake and wine ... and, of course, music. A wide-ranging program includes the U.S. debut of “Bird Song,” by Chicago composer John Milne, as well as works by Jean Belmont, Orlando Di Lasso, Henry Purcell and others. Guest pianist Thomas Kasdorf and organist Ted Reinke will accompany the choir. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Direct Hit! at Liquid
Milwaukee’s pop-punk heavy hitters host a St. Patrick’s Day celebration, showcasing their wide-ranging approach to the genre with aggressive screamo, folky bar punk and hook-based catchiness. The band mostly focuses on turning out EP’s, splits with other bands and singles, but their latest full length, 2016’s Wasted Mind, proves they can sustain a longer project, lyrically inspired by the likes of Hunter S. Thompson. With Decent Criminal, Not Dead Yet. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Jessica Lang Dance at UW Union Shannon Hall
Celebrated New York-based dancer and choreographer Jessica Lang interviewed military veterans and psychiatrists specializing in post-traumatic stress disorder while developing one of her latest pieces, “Thousand Yard Stare.” Set to the music of Beethoven, the resulting ballet is evocative, frightening and hauntingly beautiful. The award-winning Jessica Lang Dance Company will perform this work alongside four other original pieces, including Lang’s signature solo, the elegant “Splendid Isolation II” (“The Calling”). Click here for more info.
Sunday: Stewart Huff at North Street Cabaret
Once and forever known to fans as “Uncle Baby Daddy,” don’t let that silly-sounding moniker throw you off; Huff is one of the smartest, most philosophical comedians around. With an act honed during the last two decades, Stewart Huff brings the laughs wrapped in a coating of comfort food for thought, all topped off with a delightful Southern drawl that only makes him that much more affable. Maybe he can make sense of the existential chaos currently gripping the nation. With Allie Lindsay, Nick Hart. Click here for more info.
