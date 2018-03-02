10 Things To Do in Madison This Weekend (March 2-4)

1 of 10
Brett Williams
Friday - Saturday: Rock of Ages at the Bartell Theatre
The original Rock of Ages musical was a high-flying, exaggerated look into the flamboyant music and people that made up the ‘80s rock scene, spoofing the outsized macho male egos that dominated acts like REO Speedwagon, Styx and Twisted Sister. This show, a co-production of OUT!Cast Theater and Madison Theatre Guild, has an all-woman creative team. It will be interesting to see them up the ante at a time when we’re all aware of how ridiculous and damaging celebrity egos can be. It’s also going to be a lot of fun, with some don’t-miss performances from Madison’s finest. Click here for more info.
Deb Gottschalk
Friday - Sunday: Abel Contemporary Gallery Exhibits in Paoli
Two fine art exhibits in Paoli share an opening with a mix of photographs, prints, paintings and ceramics. Ben Peyer’s Fool! uses minimalistic photos of the natural world inspired by Moby Dick to explore how “chance, free will and fate” create moments of our lives. Water brings together several artists working with the theme of water, putting beautiful and functional containers alongside depictions of the precious liquid in various mediums. Click here for more info.
Friday: BethFest at The Red Zone
A busy local musician and co-founder of Girls Rock Camp, Beth Kille is a certifiable Madison treasure. To celebrate her 44rd birthday, she’s releasing a new EP — and throwing a big party. For the first time ever, all three of Kille’s projects (Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets; Kerosene Kites; and the Beth Kille Band) will play back to back to back. Rounding out the bill is local classic rock band Zeroed Hero, plus a mandatory rendition of “Happy Birthday” for the guest of honor. Oh, and this is a fundraiser for Girls Rock Camp. Click here for more info.
Friday: Dailey & Vincent at Stoughton Opera House
This critically acclaimed bluegrass duo is known for exquisite vocal harmonies with the power to give you chills and stir your soul. Collaborators since meeting in 2001, Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent had illustrious careers in the Nashville scene before joining forces. As a duo, they’ve been nominated for two Grammy Awards and released albums spanning styles from country to gospel. Click here for more info.
Friday: Megan SLankard Isthmus Live Session
Megan Slankard is coming to Madison to record an intimate Isthmus Live Session at the Isthmus office and we'd like you to attend. Register for a free spot to attend the recording below.
Our office doors will open at 2:45 pm. Megan will perform at 3 pm. Our office is located at 100 State St. Ste 301, above Ian's Pizza.
Isthmus Live Sessions are a once in a lifetime opportunity to see amazing national & local acts perform at an exclusive intimate setting. Ian's Pizza will provide free pizza at the event and Isthmus will provide complimentary beer. CLICK HERE to see previous session recordings.
Saturday: Charity Jamboree at High Noon Saloon
For the past six years, Madison’s favorite rhythm and soul group The People Brothers Band (pictured) has put the “fun” in fundraiser with this annual event benefiting National Multiple Sclerosis Society, UW-Madison’s Carbone Cancer Center and the American Diabetes Association. Enjoy music all day from 13 standout local acts including Imaginary Watermelon, The Lower 5th, MoonHouse, Wurk, Pine Travelers, The Grasshoppers and more. Click here for more info.
Saturday: PostSecret: The Show at Overture
Based off the immensely popular blog and subsequent bestselling books, this show distills the secrets shared on PostSecret into audience-immersing narratives. Frank Warren, the man behind the PostSecret project, will be available for meeting following the show. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Here's to the Ladies in Fitchburg
The Madison Jazz Society celebrates criminally underrated contributions to jazz with an afternoon of performances highlighting female jazz composers. There’s a women’s history of jazz narrated by local legends Kelly DeHaven, Gerri DiMaggio and Madison Jazz Society president Linda Marty Schmitz, plus some of Madison’s finest female vocalists and a performance by Ladies Must Swing (pictured), an 18-piece all-female big band. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Best in Show at the Majestic
Do you like dogs? Do you like movies? How about movies about dogs? You’ll get all that and more at this latest Brew ‘n View event. Come out and meet some adoptable pups from Underdog Pet Rescue and stay for a screening of Christopher Guest’s hilarious 2000 comedy, Best In Show. All proceeds from ticket sales go to Underdog. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Proud Parents and Nectar at Art In
Art In hosts a night of upbeat punk rock, featuring a quartet of bands from the Midwestern scene. Proud Parents mix their hard-rock roots with charming harmonies and hooky guitar work, while fellow locals The Smells and Heavy Looks both fuse a DIY songwriting approach with influences from country to post-punk. Nectar, from Champaign, Illinois, melds sweet, twee vocal melodies with lo-fi, power-pop instrumentals to confront and overcome sadness. Click here for more info.
