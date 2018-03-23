11 Things To Do in Madison This Weekend (March 23-25)

1 of 13
Jonathan Raymond Popp
Friday - Sunday: Body Awareness at the Bartell Theatre
This one-act play by Pulitzer Prize winner Annie Baker offers a gentle and humorous look into the idiosyncratic lives of a lesbian couple from Vermont and their 21-year-old son who may or may not be on the autism spectrum. Phyllis, a feminist psychology professor, and Joyce, a high school social studies teacher, play host to a problematic male photographer who specializes in nude depictions of women and girls. Things get real when Joyce agrees to pose for a portrait. This production is from Madison’s Kathie Rasmussen Women’s Theatre, a company devoted to producing plays and performances written and directed by women. Click here for more info.
Eric Tadsen
Friday: Emilie Brandt at The Frequency
Midwestern pop artist Emilie Brandt has racked up an impressive list of vocal features on EDM and techno bangers, such as Illenium's "Lost." On her own, Brandt blends ambient sounds with top-notch production to powerful effect on the single "Unbroken," which tells a passionate love story over an electro-pop beat reminiscent of Lorde or Lana Del Ray. Her first album is due soon. With Dreamhouse, King Leopard. Click here for more info, or read a recent Isthmus interview with Brandt.
Saturday: Earth, Wind & Fire at Overture Center
The genre-bending funk legends are still known for a dynamic live show and stunning horn section in the wake of the 2017 passing of founder Maurice White. White and longtime bandmates Philip Bailey, Verdine White and Ralph Johnson hand-picked the current band members, who play with the same passion as the classic ’70s lineup (read an Isthmus interview with White here). With a huge list of hits to choose from, including “September,” “Boogie Wonderland” and “Shining Star,” the band’s four decades of Grammy-winning pop stardom remain at full power. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Savage Love Live at the Barrymore
If you’re a fan of Dan Savage’s no-holds-barred advice column, you’ll want to check out his live podcast recording session. Bring your questions and concerns. Dan’s got a wicked sense of humor, and his column and podcast have a wide reach. Just ask Rick Santorum. Click here for more info.
Saturday: The Black Angels & The Black Lips at Majestic
The Birds And The Bees Tour features an inspired pairing of bands that have brought the underground into the mainstream. A heavy dose of psych rock is supplied by Austin’s Black Angels (pictured), the spiritual heir to 13th Floor Elevators (they’ve even toured with and backed the Elevators’ Roky Erickson). Black Lips’ at-times controversial antics have always been accompanied by a singularly weird approach to garage punk, which has never lost its shambolic edge, even when the Lips are touring with superstar Kesha or working with hitmaker Mark Ronson. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Rhyme & Reason 23 at The Wisco
Madison’s underground hip-hop showcase series continues with a strong lineup. Formidable emcee/producer duo Neu Dae (neumy and Evaridae) headline with their brash beats and dark, energetic bars. Other acts include visiting rapper Bruiz (pictured) from Philadelphia, whose rough style recalls DMX, and Madison’s experimental rapper Leet Moteef. With Taiyamo Denku, Ox Elian, ENRG, Liquidform. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Bluegrass Birthday Celebration at High Noon
Bust a groove and eat some cake with Madison string bands Mad City Jug Band, Northern Comfort (pictured), and Bill and Bobbie Malone. This family-friendly event celebrates birthdays for various players; Jim Hodges will emcee, and bring your instrument — an open jam starts the day. Click here for more info.
Chad Batka
Sunday: Steve Earle & The Dukes at the Barrymore
For nearly four decades, Steve Earle has enjoyed a reputation as the poet laureate of outlaw country, thanks to his mix of muscular southern rock and brainy Americana. At the Barrymore, Earle and his band, The Dukes, will celebrate the 30th anniversary of his landmark album Copperhead Road by playing it in its entirety. With husband and wife folk duo The Mastersons. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Bones at High Noon
Consisting of Rosie Bones on vocals and Carmen Vandenberg on guitar, this London-based duo emerged after collaborating with Jeff Beck on his 2016 album Loud Hailer. With just a few singles out, they have earned hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube for their well-produced videos and gritty, electronic-influenced industrial rock sound. If you’re a feminist who likes bands such as Nine Inch Nails, you’ll want to be at this show. With The Red Flags. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Meat Jelly at The Frequency
It’s difficult to find a basis of comparison for Meat Jelly. The Madison quartet combines a heavy brand of blues rock with throat-shredding hardcore vocals, courtesy of local scene vet Carson Bell. Their debut EP, Nevermind the Sandra Bullocks, Here’s the Blindside, rocks with a confidence usually reserved for bands who have spent decades doing this. And Meat Jelly is only getting started. With Televangelist, It’s All You Cowboy, Black Cat. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Julian Lynch at Mickey's
The experimental folk musician, UW ethnomusicology Ph.D. student, and guitar player for Real Estate will be gracing Mickey’s intimate stage, providing a rare glimpse at his original music. Lynch’s most recent release, 2013’s Lines, features a huge array of instruments, strange alien-like vocals and an avant-garde songwriting approach that constantly surprises the listener with its quiet ambition. His 2010 effort, Mare, earned him a Best New Music nod from Pitchfork for his fresh inventiveness. Synth-pop band Erica Eso and the solo iteration of Tippy (Spencer Bible) open. Click here for more info.
11 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (March 23-25, 2018).