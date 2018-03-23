11 Things To Do in Madison This Weekend (March 23-25)

×

Friday - Sunday: Body Awareness at the Bartell Theatre

This one-act play by Pulitzer Prize winner Annie Baker offers a gentle and humorous look into the idiosyncratic lives of a lesbian couple from Vermont and their 21-year-old son who may or may not be on the autism spectrum. Phyllis, a feminist psychology professor, and Joyce, a high school social studies teacher, play host to a problematic male photographer who specializes in nude depictions of women and girls. Things get real when Joyce agrees to pose for a portrait. This production is from Madison’s Kathie Rasmussen Women’s Theatre, a company devoted to producing plays and performances written and directed by women. Click here for more info.