10 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (March 30-April 1).

1 of 10
Brett Williams
Friday - Sunday: Suddenly, Last Summer at the Bartell Theatre
StageQ has assembled a Tennessee Williams takeover of Madison this spring, beginning with this rarely staged psychological mystery exploring how far a mother will go to preserve her son’s reputation. Catharine Holly (played by Jaclyn June Johnson) witnesses the murder of her cousin Sebastian. After being sent to a psychiatric hospital, she paints a graphic picture about what happened — and Sebastian’s mother wants it kept secret. Click here for more info, and read Isthmus' review here.
2 of 10
Friday: Clyde Stubblefield All Stars at High Noon Saloon
The All Stars continue namesake Clyde Stubblefield’s mission to bring the funk to the people. Led by drummer Joey B. Banks, the collective also includes Carolynn Schwartz Black and Kevin Willmott II on vocals. In February the group remembers Stubblefield nearly a year after his passing (Feb. 18, 2017) with the release of a new DVD and CD of a 2015 All Stars concert featuring the Funky Drummer behind the kit — the last recorded during his lifetime. Click here for more info.
3 of 10
Friday: A Concert for Richard at the Pyle Center
As most bass players will tell you, their instrument rarely gets a chance to bask in the spotlight. But for the last 25 years, young bassists from around the country have flocked to Madison on Easter weekend to participate in the Richard Davis Foundation for Young Bassists annual conference. Envisioned as an opportunity to expose young musicians to the bass as a solo instrument, this concert featuring conference faculty will include unaccompanied works for solo bass as well as bass ensembles. Performers include Christian McBride (pictured), John Clayton, Peter Dominguez, Andy Raciti, Sandor Ostlund, Ben Ferris, Dan Chmielinski, David Murray, Donovan Stokes, Virginia Dixon, Diana Gannett and John Kennedy. Click here for more info.
4 of 10
Micah Robinson
Friday: Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers at Wil-Mar Center
The Soldiers Grove-based hillbilly duo cruises into this small room with big momentum. Nikki Grossman and Joe Hart are fresh back from Austin’s South by Southwest conference (one of only eight Wisconsin bands selected for a showcase set), packing a brand new album. With a sound like Rawlings and Welch with an old-timey heart, Don’t Think About Tomorrow Night is the country music product of a couple that lives it: Grossman and Hart keep house in a little trailer in the hills of the Driftless region. Click here for more info.
5 of 10
Friday: Delinquents at The Frequency
Get ready to open up the circle pit. Delinquents are a Madison hardcore band celebrating the release of a new full-length album, Quest for Truth, and they’ve lined up a killer show. Support comes from local headbangers Wits End and Mended, in addition to Janesville’s Bookburner. Click here for more info.
6 of 10
Bill Phelps
Friday: Dessa at the Majestic
Dessa is a multi-talented musician and writer known for a rapping flow and wit reminiscent of Eminem, which she puts to good use in her solo projects and in the hip-hop collective Doomtree. She’s also appeared on the Hamilton mixtape, composed for vocal choirs, and performed with the Minnesota Orchestra. Dessa brings all these talents together to form her genre-bending sound. With support from MONAKR, which features Grammy-nominated singer Matthew Santos. Click here for more info, or read a recent Isthmus article on Dessa.
7 of 10
Friday: Distant Cuzins at High Noon Saloon
Distant Cuzins celebrates the release of its second CD, Need a Light? The young band from Oregon, Wisconsin, which has already opened for artists as diverse as Kansas and Smash Mouth, recorded its eight-song album of catchy punk and rockabilly at Madison’s Blast House Studios. Joining them in a triple bill highlighting some of Madison’s finest artists are folk-pop-jazz upstarts Late Harvest and blues-rock veterans Honor Among Thieves. Click here for more info.
8 of 10
Saturday: The Honey Pies at Brink Lounge
Many in Madison’s talented community of musicians pick up gigs in one-time-only permutations on a regular basis. Sometimes those combos develop into something more lasting, as is the case with The Honey Pies. The trio includes guitarist-vocalist Tom Waselchuk (The Dang-Its, Stone Oak), multi-instrumentalist Doug Brown and vocalist Jodi Jean Amble. All have created music in about any genre you can name, so it will be fun to see what they come up with together. Click here for more info.
9 of 10
Saturday: Ought at High Noon Saloon
Recently signed to the legendary Merge label, Montreal-based Ought’s DIY post-punk sound has matured on their latest record Room Inside the World. Alongside their droning guitars and rock-steady rhythm section, there’s now a huge vocal choir, synthesizers, and a fresh emotional depth in the lyrics, as in the single “These 3 Things.” Lead singer Tim Darcy’s David-Byrne-esque vocals are still the centerpiece. DIY punks Flasher open. Click here for more info.
10 of 10
James Joiner
Sunday: The Low Anthem at High Noon Saloon
Providence, Rhode Island, indie-folk ensemble The Low Anthem is known for using obscure instruments and experimental arrangements in Americana-influenced songs. On its latest album, The Salt Doll Went to Measure the Depth of the Sea, the band mixes eerie electronic synths and modest percussion with their traditional acoustic instruments to tell the story of a car crash that almost ended their careers. The similarly intimate singer-songwriter Haley Heynderickx opens. Click here for more info.
10 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (March 30-April 1).