16 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (April 20-22).

Friday - Saturday: UW Varsity Band at the Kohl Center
This annual concert is always a spectacle, featuring the 300 members of the beloved UW Marching Band, pyrotechnics, star athletes, Bucky Badger — and the maestro himself, Mike Leckrone, who has led the band for an astonishing 48 years. Another reason this concert is special: It’s the centennial year of Camp Randall, where many of the band’s traditions ( including the Fifth Quarter) have become institutionalized. Our sources have told us that Leckrone is cleared for “flying” this year (open-heart surgery kept him grounded last time). It will be a nostalgic and raucous event for Badgers fans. Suggested attire: Red and white. Click here for more info.
Friday - Saturday: Salvagers at Broom Street Theater
A one-woman show about picking up the pieces, literally and figuratively, by Jenny Magnus, a distinguished Broom Street alum who decamped for Chicago three decades ago and has made her mark on that city’s thriving theater scene. Magnus is co-artistic director of the Curious Theater Branch and a founder of the Rhinoceros Theater Festival; she has also toured with the magnificent cabaret band Maestro Subgum and the Whole. Click here for more info.
Friday - Saturday: Hari Kondabolu at Comedy Club on State
He’s not your average standup comedian. For one thing, Hari (pronounced Hurry) Kondabolu earned a master’s degree in human rights at the London School of Economics. The comedian is just finishing up a guest-hosting stint at WNYC, a public radio station based in New York City. He has been interviewing prominent guests, including Sean Penn, M.I.A. and Andie MacDowell, about topics as varied as CIA killing teams and HIV-AIDS. “I really enjoy doing it. It keeps me intellectually engaged,” Kondabolu says.“It feels like I get to really challenge myself in a way I haven’t in a while.” Click here for more info, and read a recent Isthmus story about Kondabolu.
Friday: 420 Fest at Brink Lounge
Madison NORML throws its annual bash honoring the many uses of the cannabis plant (and helping support the fall Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival, via your admission donations). Enjoy twelve bands on two stages, vendors and good vibes. FlowPoetry will emcee the evening, and a stacked lineup of jam, roots and rock bands includes Wurk, Sweet Delta Dawn (pictured), Clyde Stubblefield All-Stars and Mission. NOTE: The print edition of this pick inadvertently referenced last year's lineup! Click here for more info.
Friday: Droids Attack at Bos Meadery
Nearly two decades into their career, Droids Attack is still smoking. Next up for the local stoner legends is headlining Bos Meadery’s 4:20 Bash. This celebration of “resin-dripped heaviness” will also include a pair of Madison metalheads, the groove-laden Subatomic and Dos Malés, a duo that includes members of Bongzilla and Pyroklast. Click here for more info.
Joseph Llanes
Friday: Rodney Crowell at Stoughton Opera House
Americana architect Crowell emerged in the 1970s as a member of Emmylou Harris’ Hot Band, found even more success producing Rosanne Cash’s breakthrough albums and eventually experienced his own chart explosion with 1988’s Diamonds and Dirt. Those career milestones are far from the whole story, though; a lifetime of classic songs will be yours for the hearing when he visits Stoughton Opera House, including new gems from 2017’s reflective and ruthlessly honest Close Ties. Click here for more info.
Friday: Tech N9ne at the Orpheum
Kansas City’s legendary king of alternative hip-hop is touring in support of his twentieth studio album, Planet. The progenitor of rapid-fire style rapping brings his choppy flow to updated trap beats on his collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly and Y2 for the dreamy lead single, "No Reason (The Mosh Pit Song)." After a series of collaborative albums featuring the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Tech N9ne remains the hardest working rapper at the top of the hip-hop game. With Krizz Kaliko, Just Juice, Joey Cool, King Iso. Click here for more info.
Friday: Bible of the Devil at The Frequency
Get ready to make some noise with this raucous quadruple bill featuring rock from four Midwestern states. Chicago’s Bible of the Devil (pictured) plays fiery, hook-filled songs that worship at the altar of classic rock and metal, while punk-metalheads United Teachers of Music out of Minneapolis (featuring ex-Madison guitarist Scott Frisch) is touring behind the band’s excellently titled first full-length LP, The Dreams of Beasts Must Die. Wayne County, Indiana, duo Dad & Steve makes loud drum-and-guitar garage rock, and Madison’s own thick and heavy power trio The Gran Fury will come out of hiatus to spur the uproar. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Kalaanjali School of Dance at Memorial High School
With its gorgeous costumes, intricate movements and ancient cultural roots, this genre of Indian classical dance from Tamil Nadu is truly a wonderful thing to behold. Wisconsin State Arts Board Apprentices Esha Mahalingam, Sagarika Pal, Poojha Prabhaharasundar and Saivarshini Rishi — all students from Verona’s Kalaanjali School of Dance — are putting on a dance recital backed by a live orchestra benefiting Asha for Education, an organization dedicated to enhancing the education of disadvantaged children in India. Guru Meenakshi Ganesan will also perform a solo, and there’s a dinner following the performance in the school’s cafeteria. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Del McCoury Band at Stoughton Opera House
It doesn’t get more hard-core bluegrass than 79-year-old Del McCoury. His return to the Stoughton Opera House coincides with the release of a career-spanning box set. McCoury keeps the spirit of Bill Monroe alive, but also takes chances with the music that would surely piss off the father of bluegrass. It helps that he’s surrounded by arguably the best bluegrass band ever assembled, including sons Robbie and Ronnie on banjo and mandolin, the latter an International Bluegrass Music Association Mandolin Player of the Year for eight years running. Listen for a shout out to hometown heroes The Cork n’ Bottle String Band, for whom Ronnie wrote the liner notes of the band’s first CD. Click here for more info.
Jacob Hand
Saturday: Caroline Davis Trio at Arts + Literature Laboratory
For the last four years, composer and saxophonist Caroline Davis has been researching the human heart, a pursuit she began after her father was diagnosed with arrhythmia. Her latest album, Heart Tonic, draws from that study, using the idea of ventricular rhythms as metrical devices. Beyond pulsing beats and interesting syncopations, her compositions have an abundance of heart in the emotional sense. She’s joined by Rob Clearfield on keyboard and John Tate on bass. Minneapolis-based pianist Matt Blair opens with a solo set. Click here for more info.
Saturday: John Scofield-Joe Lovano Quartet at the Barrymore
Joe Lovano picked up his first saxophone at age 5, and he has been blowing sweet jazz riffs ever since. Sixty years later, he teams up with guitarist John Scofield for an evening of jazz both progressive and familiar. The two Grammy Award winners co-lead their quartet, which includes bassist Ben Street and drummer Bill Stewart. The quartet will play compositions by both artists, as well as old favorites that help stretch the notion that jazz is eternal. Click here for more info.
Saturday: JPEGMafia at The Sett
On his newest album, Veteran, JPEGMAFIA (who is a veteran himself) snarls and snickers his way through a treacherous ecosystem of beats, moods and themes. Marked by extended forays into weird and noisy stretches of songs like “Thug Tears” and ‘Real N e ga,” the L.A.-based artist spits frenetically, offering lyrics about postured hypocrites, remorse and many more topics. He’s also known for being an excellent showman, engaging with crowds that create mosh pits aplenty. With CRASHprez. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Bill Maher at the Orpheum
The Emmy-winning political comedian and host of Real Time with Bill Maher brings his always controversial and unapologetic brand of hilarious current-events commentary on the road. Known for his biting attacks on everything from organized religion to political correctness, he’s sure to offend while inspiring support for his own activism for animal rights and environmentalism. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Michigander at The Frequency
As Michigander, Jason Singer bills his indie rock project as “an underdog dream from an underdog state.” Since forming the band in 2015, the Kalamazoo native has clawed his way out of obscurity, playing shows with Twin Peaks and Tokyo Police Club, in addition to creating a ceaseless output of singles and EPs. Michigander will be joined by one of Madison’s hometown heroes, the exuberant indie pop duo Seasaw. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Hurray for the Riff Raff & Waxahatchee at Majestic
Folk-infused, female-led indie-rock stalwarts share a headlining tour, and both bands deliver an intimate yet energetic approach to songwriting. Waxahatchee’s 2017 album Out in the Storm adds electric guitars to Katie Crutchfield's quiet, lo-fi approach, but retains her emotional storytelling in the process. Hurray for the Riff Raff (pictured) blends traditional roots music with Alynda Segarra’s soulful vocals, imparting inclusive political messages on her latest full-length, The Navigator. Bedouine opens. Click here for more info.
