12 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (May 11-13).

Friday - Sunday: Madison Craft Beer Week

From the more than 330 events during this 10-day “week,” you can create your own mini-fest. There’s just that much going on. Only like IPAs? You can make your own IPA fest and still not cover everything. Focus only on out-of-state rarities? Ditto. And for most events, you don’t even need a ticket. But for coveted rare releases, don’t be late. Find the complete guide inserted in the Thursday, May 3, issue; the pocket-size “passport” guide at all participating locations; in the Madison Craft Beer Week app; or at madbeerweek.com. Click here for more info.