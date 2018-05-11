12 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (May 11-13).

1 of 12
Friday - Sunday: Drawn to Art at the Chazen
Featuring more than 220 works from artists with developmental disabilities from 15 countries, this exhibit is a crucial effort to expand our perceptions of art and artists. The evening will also feature a lecture by Tom di Maria, the director of Creative Growth Art Center, an organization that works with artists with disabilities. Click here for more info.
Friday - Sunday: Madison Craft Beer Week
From the more than 330 events during this 10-day “week,” you can create your own mini-fest. There’s just that much going on. Only like IPAs? You can make your own IPA fest and still not cover everything. Focus only on out-of-state rarities? Ditto. And for most events, you don’t even need a ticket. But for coveted rare releases, don’t be late. Find the complete guide inserted in the Thursday, May 3, issue; the pocket-size “passport” guide at all participating locations; in the Madison Craft Beer Week app; or at madbeerweek.com. Click here for more info.
Friday - Sunday: GOOD WORk at Broom Street Theater
Left of Left Center presents a new play by Ned O’Reilly that delves into gender politics in the workplace. The show features a live band, The Devil’s Toupee, which claims its song “Massive Crush” is “the song of the summer.” It features vocals by Britton Rea and Melissa Minkoff, and it’s pretty catchy. Click here for more info.
Eli Quinn
Friday: One Night Stand at Art In
Come check out the work of Wisconsin screen print studios — including Firecracker, Seed of Design, Black Cat and SISU Press — creating concert posters, T-shirts and more. Stick around for music firing it up at 9 pm, with WSUM’s DJ Renton spinning tunes. Tribute bands Paid to Cum (Bad Brains) and Pee Pee the Sailor (Butthole Surfers) feature all-star lineups drawn from bands such as The Gomers, Negative Example, Brainerd and The Arge. Click here for more info.
Friday: Harmonious Wail at Stoughton Opera House
The mellifluous trio has traveled the world as Madison’s representatives of the gypsy jazz genre. But they are super (ahem) jazzed about harmonizing in the magnificent Stoughton Opera House. Playing music popularized by Stephane Grappelli and Django Reinhardt, the wife-and-husband team of Maggie and Sims Delaney-Potthoff joins with longtime bassist Jeff Weiss for a night of original and classic music that makes your heart sing. Click here for more info.
Friday: Richard Hildner Armacanqui at Central Library
A Madison-born Peruvian American guitarist leads an octet of talented Latin jazz players for the final spring InDIGenous Jazz concert. With saxophonist Tony Barba, trombonist Nat McIntosh, pianist Edu Campos, bassist Nick Moran, vocalist-percussionist Juan Tomás “Juancho” Martinez and percussionists Yorel Lashley and Aaron Gochberg. Prepare to dance. Click here for more info.
Friday: Har Mar Superstar at Majestic
Har Mar Superstar began as a one-man dance party/soul-singing alter ego for Sean Na Na leader Sean Tillmann, and the years since have proven the Superstar portion of the name was well-chosen. This full-band show features Tillmann’s tribute to the music of Sam Cooke, as well as songs inspired by the soul pioneer from his own catalog. With Brahmulus. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Basement & Citizen at Majestic
Basement is an emo band from England that revives 1990s hardcore punk and the screaming vocals of bands like Fall Out Boy. They co-headline the show with Midwesterners Citizen (pictured), who make indie-influenced punk music that’s similarly emotionally heavy. Brooklyn-based solo musician pronoun opens, with lo-fi bedroom pop that glitters with bright guitars and booming percussion, reminiscent of artists like Mitski or Tegan and Sara. Souvenirs starts the night. Click here for more info.
Saturday: John O'Conor at Farley's House of Pianos
The internationally renowned Irish pianist John O’Conor will play a salon concert in the style of popular 18th-century performances. The Salon Piano Series replicates these events with fine pianos in intimate spaces. O’Conor is known for his renditions of Beethoven and his collaborations with the Irish composer John Field. He will also play a Haydn sonata, along with Schubert’s Four Impromptus. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Kitten Forever at High Noon Saloon
Who needs guitars? Minneapolis trio Kitten Forever plays sassy, brassy, in-your-face punk rock, making more noise with drums, bass and vocals than bigger bands could even dream of. This special showcase from local advocacy group Half-Stack Sessions has a killer lineup, including Chicago jazz-punks Blacker Face, plus local favorites No Hoax and Gender Confetti, an outstanding new pop-punk duo that wants to bring forth the queer revolution (see story at isthmus.com/music). A fundraiser for the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault. Click here for more info.
Rachal Duggan
Saturday: Gentle Brontosaurus at Crystal COrner
Sweet, sunny and just a little bit twee, this indie pop quintet will make you want to dance and hug your friends. Gentle Brontosaurus is celebrating the release of their second album, Bees of the Invisible. With folk and jangle-pop influences, this 12-track effort features smart lyrics, thoughtful instrumentation and enchanting songwriting. Local dream-pop cuties Dash Hounds and melodic punk outfit Cats on Leashes open. Click here for more info.
Thomas Girard
Sunday: Brian Jonestown Massacre at Majestic
If you get past the name (which combines a horrific mass suicide/murder with a member of the Rolling Stones), you’ll find an ever-evolving band led by Anton Newcombe, who helped establish the alternative sound in the early 1990s. On the band’s 16th album, Don’t Get Lost, Newcombe has a new list of collaborators as he explores quiet psychedelic themes, from classic rock to shoegaze. The single “Dropping Bombs on the Sun (UFO Paycheck)” has droning synths and a vocal that lulls you into a rock and roll trance. With Chatham Rise. Click here for more info.
12 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (May 11-13).