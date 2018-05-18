9 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (May 18-20).

×

Friday - Saturday: Craig Robinson at Comedy Club on State

Everybody loves Craig Robinson. The actor — best known for his work on The Office, and films including Pineapple Express, This is the End and Morris from America — is also a hugely talented musical comedian. His voice is almost as big as his personality, meaning he fills up pretty much any room he enters. Don’t miss a chance to share the love. If you can’t make the show (it is sold out as of press time), you can always catch Robinson in his starring role on the paranormal sitcom Ghosted. Click here for more info.