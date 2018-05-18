9 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (May 18-20).

1 of 11
Friday - Sunday: On Your Feet at Overture
Gloria and Emilio Estefan are Latin/pop music royalty, and this Broadway show charts their lives and musical careers with an infectious score and breathtaking dance numbers. At its heart is a compelling story of a couple rising from humble origins in Cuba to multi-platinum status. Many of the performers in the only Wisconsin tour stop are direct from Broadway, and the orchestra features original members of the Miami Sound Machine. You'll have trouble staying in your seats, for sure.
Friday - Saturday: Osmosis at Shannon Hall
A staple at outdoor summer festivals for more than 25 years, Madison's high-flying aerialist acrobatics troupe brings the show inside to the big stage for a special performance featuring live musical accompaniment from post-rock band Searchlights. The show includes eight original dance pieces using the company's signature low-flying trapeze, steel ladders, straps, silk slings and more.
Friday - Saturday: Craig Robinson at Comedy Club on State
Everybody loves Craig Robinson. The actor — best known for his work on The Office, and films including Pineapple Express, This is the End and Morris from America — is also a hugely talented musical comedian. His voice is almost as big as his personality, meaning he fills up pretty much any room he enters. Don't miss a chance to share the love. If you can't make the show (it is sold out as of press time), you can always catch Robinson in his starring role on the paranormal sitcom Ghosted.
Friday: Caroline Smith at High Noon Saloon
Minneapolis-based indie-pop singer-songwriter Caroline Smith brings her R&B infused soft rock to High Noon Saloon. The song "Bloodstyle," off her most recent full-length album, Half About Being a Woman, features Smith's smooth, sad-yet-funky vocal delivery as she sings about trying to find herself again after a difficult breakup. Smith also collaborated with Lizzo on the 2014 banger, "Let 'em Say." Frequent bandmate and fellow crooner Eric Mayson opens.
Jacob Blickenstaff
Friday: Helmet at Majestic
For those who like their music loud, there are few better options than Helmet. The New York City hard rockers scored a hit in the '90s with "Unsung," and have spent the years since maturing into one of the genre's cornerstones. Joining them will be Prong, another group of headbanging New Yorkers led by the virtuosic guitarist Tommy Victor.
Saturday: Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra at the Goodman Center
Ludwig van Beethoven's Fifth Symphony is believed to have been inspired by the idea of destiny knocking at the door. This concert aimed at families and children combines elements of music, storytelling and education and will bring to life this legendary piece of music through the eyes of Beethoven himself, played by Whitney Derendinger, a Madison treasure. Activities before each concert start at 9 and 10:45 am, with concerts beginning half an hour later.
Saturday: DJ Ciel at Robinia Courtyard
Already a star in her hometown of Toronto, Cindy Li — better known as DJ Ciel — aims to turn the dance scene on its ear. With her tireless promotion of female and LGBTQ artists in the male-dominated electronic community, Ciel is as much a trailblazer as she is a party starter. And make no mistake about it, she can seriously throw down. With NLP and Geoff K.
Sunday: WORT Block Party on MLK Boulevard
Are you ready for the summer festival season? You better GET ready, because community radio station WORT-FM has put together a music lineup worthy of an all-day stay. Headlining is The Congregation, a rockin' soul combo from Chicago, and also visiting are Milwaukee hip-hop/polka hybrid November Criminals. The instant party that is VO5 will throw down just ahead of the headliners, and Madison is also ably represented by Orquesta SalSoul del Mad, Gentle Brontosaurus and Old Tin Can String Band. As always, the event features the Madison Homebrewers and Tasters Guild beer garden, plenty of food, and activities for the kids.
Sunday: Joan Chittister: Her Story, My Story, Our Story at Holy Wisdom
Singer, writer and actor Teri Bays will perform the one-woman play she wrote about Sister Joan Chittister, a Benedictine nun from Pennsylvania who has been an advocate for social justice — particularly for women and the poor — for more than 30 years. Chittister has a global following, 12 honorary degrees and is the author of more than 60 books, including 2017's Radical Spirit.
