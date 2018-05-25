12 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (May 25-28).

1 of 14
Friday - Monday: WisCon at the Concourse Hotel
The 42nd annual feminist science fiction convention brings fans and authors together over Memorial Day weekend. Events include a bake sale, art gallery, auction and vendor area. Special guests include Saladin Ahmed, author of the Hugo- and Nebula Award-nominated Throne of the Crescent Moon, and screenwriter/novelist Tananarive Due (pictured), an American Book Award and NAACP Image Award winner who teaches courses in Afrofuturism at UCLA. Click here for more info.
Friday - Monday: World's Largest Brat Fest
This year’s supersized Memorial Day weekend grill-out introduces the “corn brat” (like a corn dog but with a brat, natch), and brings back fireworks on Sunday night. As you fill your tummy with brats, fill your ears with music at four stages featuring performers from country to metal to contemporary Christian. This year’s headliners include former Staind frontman-turned-outlaw country singer Aaron Lewis (Friday, 8 pm), Southern rockers Black Stone Cherry (Sunday, 8 pm) and jangle-rockers Gin Blossoms (pictured, Monday, 4:30 pm). And a smorgasbord of local and regional bands makes for a full weekend for music fans. Find the full schedule below. Click here for more info.
Sunday - Monday: Madison Comedy Week
Help kick off a new tradition by joining a veritable "who's who" of jokesters for more than 20 shows at 10 different venues, featuring sketch comedy, stand-up, improv and music.Come to Nomad World Pub for the first Madison Area Comedy Awards (Sunday, May 27, 9 pm); and Comedy Club on State hosts Madison's world-famous Big Diss Roast Battle (pictured, Tuesday, May 29, 9 pm). Looking for something looser? The New Set at Atlas Improv Co. should itch that scratch (Thursday, May 31, 7 pm). You won't want to miss a single second of laughs! For the full schedule, see below; visit madisoncomedyweek.com for performers. Click here for more info.
Friday: Sun Speak at Arts + Lit Lab
Guitarist Matt Gold and drummer Nate Friedman are Sun Speak (pictured), a Chicago-based project creating (mostly) instrumental soundscapes that can build from introspective, chiming chording to frenzied improv. You’re likely to hear more fiery improvisation when Space Junk takes the stage. The Madison trio includes bassist John Christensen, trumpeter Paul Dietrich and guitarist Louka Patenaude. Click here for more info.
Friday: Buffalo Gospel at High Noon Saloon
Milwaukee-based old-school country band Buffalo Gospel comes to Madison to celebrate the release of a new album, On the First Bell. Songwriter and lead singer Nick Ricci draws on traditions of folk music to forge ballads about blue-collar life, like the winding and sentimental title track. The band jumps expertly between high energy and sweet sadness. With Them Coulee Boys, Lost Lakes. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Wurst Times at High Noon Saloon
During its eight seasons as an alternative to the World’s Largest Brat Fest, Wurst Times has maintained its focus on local brats (from Hoesley’s Meats of New Glarus) and local fundraising (the MAMAs, Guitars for Vets and Wil-Mar Center). It’s also become a reliable annual showcase of the local music scene. This year’s four stages include longtime favorites Natty Nation (6:15 pm), The Getaway Drivers (9 pm) and Droids Attack (6 pm), as well as newer crushes like folk rockers Imaginary Watermelon (2:15 pm), Sam Ness (4:45 pm) and 2017 Rockonsin champs Distant Cuzins (pictured, 3:15 pm). Click here for more info.
Saturday: We Gotta Get Out of This Place at Edgewater
Celebrate Memorial Day with a musical story based on We Gotta Get Out of This Place: The Soundtrack of the Vietnam War, the critically acclaimed 2015 book by Madison authors Doug Bradley and Craig Werner. Local guitar hero Sean Michael Dargan (pictured, temporarily relocated to California) and The Back in the World Band will perform music discussed in the book, while Vietnam vets offer first-person perspectives on the war and its music. The format will be similar to the Madison Public Library Foundation benefit held at The Barrymore Theatre in 2016. This event benefits The Highground, a 155-acre Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville, Wisconsin. Click here for more info.
Dan Pomykalski
Saturday: The Begowatts at The Frequency
Madison’s local blues rockers are saying goodbye after six years. The four-piece band is inspired by the likes of Jimi Hendrix and the Rolling Stones, innovating a classic sound across two albums, most recently 2017’s Grand Charade. The opening track, “Why We Don’t Dance,” is a psychedelic banger, with distorted guitars, gravelly vocals and tons of reverb. This is your last chance to catch the band’s notoriously energetic live show for yourself. A local lineup of Nester, Rocket Bureau and Bronson Wisconsin help send the band off. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Tubal Cain at Mickey's
Named for the son of the Bible’s first murderer, Madison’s underground black-metal stalwarts are releasing a new 7-inch record. Their last album, Black Eden, was a devastatingly catchy collection of heavy guitars and plodding, head-banging percussion. The ominous, retching harmonies of the guitar- and drum-based duo give voice to occult and biblical matters. Local skateboarding roots musicians Lurk Hards and the hard-rocking Clean Room open. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Pawan Benjamin & Clay Lyons
Two super-talented former Madisonians and graduates of prestigious East Coast music schools reunite for what will certainly be a memorable jazz homecoming. Alto saxophonist Lyons, a graduate of Berklee College of Music, has performed in Europe, Japan, Hong Kong and Panama and spent two years touring with Spiritual Rez; Pawan Benjamin (flute, tenor sax) has collaborated with Roscoe Mitchell and Bill T. Jones. Both have played with a host of international stars. The two saxes will hit North Street Cabaret with John Christensen (bass) and Miguel Hurtado (drums). The last time Lyons and Benjamin played together was as part of the High School Jazz All Stars at the Isthmus Jazz Festival 12 years ago. See the whiz kids all grown up. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Insomnium at High Noon Saloon
The veteran Finnish melodic death metal band Insomnium — yes, death metal can be melodic — anchors this impressive evening of somber heavy metal. At recent shows, Insomnium has performed the 2016 concept album Winter’s Gate in its entirety, plus encores stretching to eight songs. The melancholic 40-minute single-song album tells the tale of Viking explorers in search of a fabled Irish island. Insomnium make music both brutal and beautiful, which is one reason the band has survived since 1997. Also on the bill: Houston’s Oceans of Slumber (progressive metal), Madison’s Bereft (doom metal) and Milwaukee’s Uhtcearu (blackened death metal). Click here for more info.
Monday: Memorial Day Observance at Gates of Heaven
Author/historian Alfred W. McCoy (pictured) leads the list of speakers at the annual event. Other participants include priest and former Madison police chief David Couper, The Progressive magazine publisher Norman Stockwell, the band Old Cool and bagpiper Sean Michael Dargan. The program follows the installation of the Memorial Mile at Olbrich Park, a display of more than 6,000 simulated grave markers representing the number of U.S. deaths in the ongoing Iraq and Afghanistan wars. The mile will be visible to motorists from May 26 to June 2. Click here for more info.
