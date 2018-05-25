12 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (May 25-28).

×

Sunday: Pawan Benjamin & Clay Lyons

Two super-talented former Madisonians and graduates of prestigious East Coast music schools reunite for what will certainly be a memorable jazz homecoming. Alto saxophonist Lyons, a graduate of Berklee College of Music, has performed in Europe, Japan, Hong Kong and Panama and spent two years touring with Spiritual Rez; Pawan Benjamin (flute, tenor sax) has collaborated with Roscoe Mitchell and Bill T. Jones. Both have played with a host of international stars. The two saxes will hit North Street Cabaret with John Christensen (bass) and Miguel Hurtado (drums). The last time Lyons and Benjamin played together was as part of the High School Jazz All Stars at the Isthmus Jazz Festival 12 years ago. See the whiz kids all grown up. Click here for more info.