16 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (May 4-6).

1 of 16
Friday - Sunday: Madison Craft Beer Week
From the more than 330 events during this 10-day “week,” you can create your own mini-fest. There’s just that much going on. Only like IPAs? You can make your own IPA fest and still not cover everything. Focus only on out-of-state rarities? Ditto. And for most events, you don’t even need a ticket. But for coveted rare releases, don’t be late. Find the complete guide inserted in the Thursday, May 3, issue; the pocket-size “passport” guide at all participating locations; in the Madison Craft Beer Week app; or at madbeerweek.com. Click here for more info.
2 of 16
Friday - Sunday: The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane at Overture
The talented folks at Children’s Theater of Madison present an adaptation of Kate DiCamillo’s award-winning book starring a china rabbit who learns to love after he is separated from the person who loves him. Click here for more info.
3 of 16
Jonathan Raymond Popp
Friday - Sunday: Let Them Eat Cake at the Bartell Theatre
Playwright Betty Diamond offers up a seriously comic look at women and food. Jan Levine Thal directs a talented 10-person cast as the characters debate the politics of eating, motivations beyond hunger, and the safety of feeding babies food from cans — all while attending a birthday party, of course, with cake close at hand. A production of Kathie Rasmussen Women’s Theatre. Click here for more info.
4 of 16
Patricia Espedal
Friday: The Goodie Two Shoes at Union Terrace
The Wisconsin Union Directorate Music Committee is cooking up quite a menu to celebrate the end of another school year. The Terrace hosts underground legend Lavender Country , who in the early 1970s released what is considered the first openly gay country album, followed by Minneapolis funk band Pho (local jazz duo Goodie Two Shoes, pictured, also plays an early show at 5 pm). The Sett features Chicago soul singer (and Chance the Rapper collaborator) Jamila Woods along with Madison’s own Trapo and Huizit. Click here for more info.
5 of 16
Irene Grau
Friday: MMoCA Gallery Night
Prepare to be dazzled as dozens of venues host art-related events during the spring ritual. Headlining the event at MMoCA is the interactive installation solo show Irene Grau: Construction Season. Grau used a residency here to create a collection of handcrafted symbols based on local construction signs. Or check out a surrealistic collision of taxidermy and art at Dan’s Taxidermy (5522 Fieldstone Lane), featuring collaborations with Exquisite Corpse Taxidermy and Bizarre Bazaar. Visually impaired artists display work at the Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired. Art In hosts As Nature Intended, a show to benefit a new primate sanctuary. Climb into a coffin at Encountering the Dharma at Common Wealth Gallery. And, don’t miss nevertheless, she persisted: Prints by Contemporary Women Artists at Edgewood College Gallery, displaying works from some of the biggest names in visual art today, including Judy Chicago, Kiki Smith and Kara Walker. See the full schedule at mmoca.org. Click here for more info.
6 of 16
Friday: ALL Jazz Fest
Fifteen excellent jazz acts from around the Midwest are coming together for an evening of free concerts at five locations around Schenk’s Corners. Enjoy music from local favorites like Tony Barba, Ted Keys, Brennan Connors, Paul Dietrich and Tony Castaneda plus Milwaukee acid jazz duo Mrs. Fun, Chicago saxophonist Greg Ward II and headliner Russ Johnson (pictured), a trumpeter who recently relocated to Milwaukee after 23 years of playing jazz in New York City. With styles ranging from Latin to avant-garde to jazz standards, there’s something here for everyone. This event coincides with Spring Gallery Night, so get out there and enjoy the culture. Click here for more info.
7 of 16
Tonje Thilesen
Friday: Half Waif at The Frequency
If anyone has earned themselves a break, it’s Half Waif. The indie crew — the brainchild of Pinegrove associate Nandi Rose Plunkett — has spent the better part of the last year on the road, working out their folky emo tunes on bills with Mitski, Julien Baker, and Iron and Wine. Their latest LP, Lavender, a tribute to Plunkett’s late grandmother, was released in April. With Hovvdy, Alej Perez. Click here for more info.
8 of 16
Matthew Wilson
Friday: Lavender Country & Pho at Union Terrace
The Wisconsin Union Directorate Music Committee is cooking up quite a menu to celebrate the end of another school year. The Terrace hosts underground legend Lavender Country (pictured), who in the early 1970s released what is considered the first openly gay country album, followed by Minneapolis funk band Pho (local jazz duo Goodie Two Shoes also plays an early show at 5 pm). The Sett features Chicago soul singer (and Chance the Rapper collaborator) Jamila Woods along with Madison’s own Trapo and Huizit. Click here for more info. Note the updated earlier time.
9 of 16
Friday: Growing at High Noon Saloon
Local melodic metalcore band Growing is releasing the new full-length album, The Gauntlet. Their first EP, Temples, mixes intense rhythms, screeching vocals and fast-paced guitar work that quickly jumps from intricate melodies to heavily distorted strumming. The single “Game of Games” from the latest album shows the band maturing, with better production and even more haunting guitar work. Openers include metal bands Archers and Pangea from Madison, Cleveland-based Contra and hardcore punks Garland Greene from New Jersey. Click here for more info.
10 of 16
https://www.facebook.com/jamilawoodsofficial/
Friday: Jamila Woods at The Sett
The Wisconsin Union Directorate Music Committee is cooking up quite a menu to celebrate the end of another school year. The Terrace hosts underground legend Lavender Country , who in the early 1970s released what is considered the first openly gay country album, followed by Minneapolis funk band Pho (local jazz duo Goodie Two Shoes also plays an early show at 5 pm). The Sett features Chicago soul singer (and Chance the Rapper collaborator) Jamila Woods along with Madison’s own Trapo and Huizit. Click here for more info.
11 of 16
Friday: HellMuff & When Particles Collide at Mickey's
Gear up for a night of Midwestern punk. HellMuff is a hardcore outfit with screaming vocals and ripping guitar riffs. Fellow Madisonians German Art Students infuse their catchy riffage with grooves reminiscent of ‘90s alternative music. Birthday Suits is a duo that mixes minimal but powerful songwriting with quirky vocal styles, and When Particles Collide (pictured) throws in sugary lyrics to warp heavy guitar parts into sweet pop songs. Click here for more info.
12 of 16
PoleM
Saturday: Arch 8: Tetris at Overture
The internationally touring dance company Arch8 presents its family-friendly combination of theater and dance. Lead choreographer and award-winning dancer Erik Kaiel designs dances that turn abstract ideas into opportunities to learn. The team of professional dancers works together to turn bodies into weird human machines. Parents and kids are encouraged to jump on stage and learn new ways to use their bodies. Click here for more info.
13 of 16
Saturday: Performing Ourselves at H'Doubler
It’s not officially spring until 125 exuberant, creative and passionate young dancers take the stage for the annual showcase by Performing Ourselves. In this sixth annual concert, young people from Madison community centers and schools present their own choreography, exploring what it means to be “better together.” Performing Ourselves, a nonprofit co-directed by associate professor Kate Corby (UW-Madison Dance Department) and movement therapist Mariah LeFeber, offers dance education and movement therapy principles taught by UW-Madison dance majors to underserved youth. The raucous and uplifting performance is free and open to the public, with a post-performance reception in Virginia Harrison Parlor. Click here for more info.
14 of 16
Saturday: John Cusack at the Orpheum
Actor John Cusack has brought to life many characters which have become favorites of film fans: boombox-wielding, lovelorn Lloyd Dobler (Say Anything...); doomed conman Roy Dillon (The Grifters); a foggy Brian Wilson (Love & Mercy); and record shop owner Rob Gordon (High Fidelity). At this event, High Fidelity will be screened, followed by a Q&A with Cusack about the movie and his career, moderated by UW Cinematheque director of programming Jim Healy. Click here for more info.
15 of 16
Dave Hensley
Saturday: McKay & Leigh at Threshold
An Americana duo based in Austin, Texas (and occasionally Nashville, Tennessee), Brennen Leigh and Noel McKay play gorgeous duets that hark back to the golden age of country music — two guitars, two voices, one beautiful sound. This is the first event in a folk series organized by Madison’s Josh Harty, who will debut his new acoustic blues collaboration with Cedric Baetche of Mal-O-Dua. Click here for more info.
16 of 16
Sunday: New Budapest Orpheum Society at Beth Israel Center
The New Budapest Orpheum Society’s Yiddish Cabaret presents songs once heard in cafes and nightclubs in Vienna, Berlin, Warsaw and Budapest — commemorating tragedy and triumph alike. The group of eight classically trained musicians is the current ensemble-in-residence at the University of Chicago’s Humanities Department, and has toured the world with their transformative songs. Click here for more info.
16 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (May 4-6).