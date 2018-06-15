12 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (June 15-17).

×

Friday + Saturday: The Madison Reunion

How do you capture a decade that contained so many important cultural benchmarks? Well, you gotta hand it to Ben and Judy Sidran and myriad other organizers who picked up on the idea of a reunion reflecting on the legacy of the 1960s. The big-ticket music shows (Temptations and Reunion Blues with Boz Scaggs, Tracy Nelson and Ben Sidran) are sold out, but there’s a range of excellent free music on the Union Terrace all three nights: Thursday: Lou & Peter Berryman (5 pm) and a Motown-inspired dance party with VO5 (9 pm). Friday: Fabulous Imitations (5:30 pm) and Paul Cebar (9 pm). Saturday: Gerri DiMaggio (5:30 pm) and ‘60s singalong with Dueling Pianos (7:30 pm). Film buffs will want to catch a Cinematheque screening of the remastered classic Monterey Pop, along with a short of Otis Redding’s iconic performance at the festival. Glenn Silber will be on hand to introduce his Oscar-nominated The War at Home (Friday and Saturday). There’s a “be-in” at Picnic Point; an ice cream social; and art exhibits at MMoCA, Overture, the Capitol Rotunda and the Union. Share your stories from the ‘60s at a storytelling booth at the Union. And the weekend wouldn’t be complete without the World Naked Bike Ride (Saturday). We truly don’t have space to list it all. See our calendar at isthmus.com for many more events. And go to madisonreunion.com for the official program. Click here for more info.