12 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (June 15-17).

Friday - Sunday: Between the Waves Conference & Festival
Now in its second year, this city of Madison-sponsored music conference is back to spread the gospel of how to earn a living as a working musician. There will be four days of presentations from industry professionals (including Butch Vig, pictured) on nuts-and-bolts topics like songwriting, touring, branding and recording plus discussions about diversity, crowdfunding and developing creativity. More than just a music industry conference, BTW boasts three days of performances from dozens of Madison’s best musicians. Thursday night brings songwriter sessions featuring the likes of Shawndell Marks and Corey Mathew Hart; Friday night features stellar lineups of hip-hop, metal and Latin music; and on Saturday there’s a full day of eclectic performances from standouts including the People Brothers Band, Imaginary Watermelon and soul-funk artist Jeffrey James. Click here for more info.
Dick Ainsworth
Friday - Sunday: Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society at Overture and Taliesin
The lively chamber music festival continues into its second week with “Play-Do(h)” (Friday) and “GI Joe” (Saturday). Friday highlights include Alexandre Tansman’s Sonatine for bassoon and piano and Francis Poulenc’s Le bal masque for baritone, violin, cello, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, trumpet, percussion and piano. Saturday’s program features Stravinsky’s extravagant L’Histoire du soldat. The festival continues through June 24 at Overture and Hillside Theater at Taliesin in Spring Green (on Sundays). Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: The Madison Reunion
How do you capture a decade that contained so many important cultural benchmarks? Well, you gotta hand it to Ben and Judy Sidran and myriad other organizers who picked up on the idea of a reunion reflecting on the legacy of the 1960s. The big-ticket music shows (Temptations and Reunion Blues with Boz Scaggs, Tracy Nelson and Ben Sidran) are sold out, but there’s a range of excellent free music on the Union Terrace all three nights: Thursday: Lou & Peter Berryman (5 pm) and a Motown-inspired dance party with VO5 (9 pm). Friday: Fabulous Imitations (5:30 pm) and Paul Cebar (9 pm). Saturday: Gerri DiMaggio (5:30 pm) and ‘60s singalong with Dueling Pianos (7:30 pm). Film buffs will want to catch a Cinematheque screening of the remastered classic Monterey Pop, along with a short of Otis Redding’s iconic performance at the festival. Glenn Silber will be on hand to introduce his Oscar-nominated The War at Home (Friday and Saturday). There’s a “be-in” at Picnic Point; an ice cream social; and art exhibits at MMoCA, Overture, the Capitol Rotunda and the Union. Share your stories from the ‘60s at a storytelling booth at the Union. And the weekend wouldn’t be complete without the World Naked Bike Ride (Saturday). We truly don’t have space to list it all. See our calendar at isthmus.com for many more events. And go to madisonreunion.com for the official program. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: A Contest of Wills at Broom Street Theater
Mineral Point playwright Coleman offers a 21st century saga of American greed, lust and murder. In an amoral post-Trump world, everyone wonders what’s in it for him/herself and acts accordingly, even if it means the theft of inheritance, home, and even a lover from a son by his father. Through July 7. Click here for more info.
Bradford Jones
Friday: Cracker at Live on King Street
Cracker heads up from Virginia to kick off the Live on King Street series of free shows in front of the Majestic Theatre. After decades of anthemic hits like “Low,” the roots rock band is on its 9th album, Berkeley to Bakersfield. The album balances and separates the prolific band’s rock and country influences across two full-length sections. Dreamy country-rockers Susto and Christopher Gold & the New Old Things open. Click here for more info.
Thomas DeVillers
Saturday: Paddle & Portage
For one brief, shining moment, canoers, kayakers and stand-up paddleboarders rule central Madison: It’s time for Paddle & Portage, presented annually by Isthmus. The 39th edition moves from its traditional late July perch to mid-June, as participants tackle a route including the isthmus and lakes Mendota and Monona. An 11 a.m. post-race party at Olbrich features food and brews as well as tunes from DJ Mike Carlson, and is open to all. Participants can drop off their boats from 4-6 p.m. Friday at James Madison Park; day-of registration or bib pick-up opens at 7 a.m. Saturday. For full details, visit paddleandportage.com. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Blues Picnic in the Park at Warner Park
The Madison Blues Society presents an all-day shindig of blues in an outdoor setting. With five bands, the lineup consists of bands that span the national blues scene as well as the spectrum of blues music. Altered Five of Milwaukee plays a jazzy soulful mix, while Boom Boom Steve V & the Knockouts deliver a funky take on the classic genre. Other acts include Madison’s own Blythe Gamble & the Rollin’ Dice, Chicago’s Ivy Ford Band, and the Chris O’Leary Band (pictured) from New York state’s Hudson Valley. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Blood Knot at APT
Two brothers live a quiet, strained existence in a tiny house in apartheid South Africa. Morris (Jim DeVita) has very fair skin and passes as white. His dark-skinned half-brother Zachariah (Gavin Lawrence) works long, painful hours as a sentry at the gate of a whites-only park. Tensions rise when Zach begins a relationship with a white woman whose brother is a police officer. Written by acclaimed South African playwright Athol Fugard, it’s a challenging look at complex family relations and the impact of societal racism. Through Sept. 28. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers at Breese Stevens Field
You know the songs by the Dan ("Do It Again," "Peg," "Cousin Dupree") and the Doobs ("China Grove," "Black Water," "The Doctor"), and each legendary band will play the hits and more on what should be a memorable early summer evening. Steely Dan remains anchored by singer/keyboardist Donald Fagen (pictured), following the 2017 passing of his songwriting partner Walter Becker. The current Doobie Brothers lineup includes founders Tom Johnston and Pat Simmons, as well as longtime bandmate John McFee. Click here for more info.
Saturday: White Bush Unicorn at Art In
Chances are you’ve never seen a band like White Bush Unicorn before. The psych rock outfit is built around a friendly brand of chaos, resulting in tunes that sound like a gleeful head trip. This show will celebrate the birthday of their friend Baby Bear, a local drag queen, as well as the release of the band’s new album, Some Pretty Songs Average. Don’t miss out on the fun.Click here for more info.
Sunday: Madison Area Music Awards
Madison’s hardworking and underpaid musicians get to feel like royalty for one night as the Madison Area Music Awards deliver Grammy-style awards in many categories. The show’s high production values and artists’ sartorial flair make for a memorable night. This year’s lineup of live musicians includes Julia McConahay (pictured) with performers from Underground Aerial, Trilogy, Bosky Point (formerly known as Late Harvest), Shawndell Marks with Luminous String Collective, Stackhouse, Grupo Candela, and the Lower 5th with members of the Madison Youth Choir. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Broken Shadows at Arts + Lit Lab
Broken Shadows is a jazz supergroup comprised of Bad Plus members Reid and Dave King, plus saxophonists Chris Speed and Tim Berne. Here the talented quartet will be performing the music of jazz icons Ornette Coleman, Dewey Redman and Julius Hemphill. Click here for more info.
