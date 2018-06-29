15 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (June 29-July 1).

1 of 15
Friday + Saturday: LunArt Festival
A first-of-its kind arts and music showcase featuring all women performers, this festival brings an exciting lineup including workshops, lectures, panels, masterclasses and a range of performances highlighting disciplines including dance, spoken word, music and visual art. The opening gala concert is Thursday at MMoCA; the closing gala is Sunday night at First Unitarian Society (both at 7 pm) — and there's plenty in between. Find the schedule at lunartfestival.org.
Pictured: Tiny Dinosaur, who will perform at Robina Courtyard with Helen Avakian on June 30 as part of the LunArt Festival.
Read more about the festival in this week's Isthmus.
Friday - Sunday: USA Yoga Championship at Monona Terrace
Top yoga athletes from around the country will converge on the Monona Terrace this weekend for the USA Yoga National Championship. In addition to watching yogis of all ages battle it out in competition (and here I thought yoga was all about relaxing and letting go!), there will also be a yoga expo with demonstrations, classes and vendors. Final rounds of competition begin Sunday morning with a closing ceremony at 5 pm Sunday evening. Click here for more info.
Friday - Wednesday: Fairs and Festivals and Fireworks (Oh my!)
A summer weekend in Madison wouldn't be complete without a few annual festivals to choose from. Keep it local, or if you fancy a Sunday drive and still have a pair of cargo shorts from 1997, perhaps you might like to see Dave Matthews Band at Milwaukee's Summerfest.
Click here for a full list of area festivals.
Looking for local real-life Fourth of July fireworks? Go to Monona Community Festival or Mount Vernon Park at dusk. Or give your terrified dog some drugs and hide together in the basement.
Friday: Caustic at The Frequency
Matt Fanale, the man behind Madison’s cult-followed power-noise outfit Caustic, builds dark industrial EDM tracks laden with whispering robotic samples and driving rave beats, usually with humorous undertones. His live shows are known to be highly provocative and sexually charged extravaganzas of electronic energy. With opening sets by Faith No More cover band Malpractice, which boasts Frequency owner Darwin Sampson among its members; local folk-punk duo Gods in the Chrysalis; Chicago comedy rappers Handsome Naked; and indie rockers Labrador. Click here for more info.
Friday: DJ Mike Winston at Connections
House music, one of the world’s most enduring and popular forms of dance music, actually originated in nearby Chicago. During the decline of disco, DJs like Mike Winston made their own mixes and annotations (drum machines, synths, etc.) to danceable sections of tracks, birthing a new genre. Winston was there from the beginning of one of the most important musical innovations of the later 20th century, and he is still thriving, staffing turntables and chopping up records. Just listen to his three- to four-hour-long mixes on Soundcloud. With Reg McClain. Click here for more info.
Friday: Dos Santos at North Street Cabaret
Dos Santos, a quintet out of Chicago’s Latinx jazz club scene, blends American pop styles with their improvisational roots. Their latest album, Logos, is a psychedelic showcase of these expert and forward-looking instrumentalists. Opening is Acoplados, which started as a collaboration between Juan Tomás Martinez and Richard Hildner but has expanded into a local Latin jazz supergroup. Click here for more info.
Friday: Negative Approach and Dayglo Abortions at High Noon Saloon
Re-formed in 2006, Detroit’s Negative Approach were founding members of the Midwestern hardcore punk scene in the 1980s, delivering pure abrasion and anger with rough, throaty vocals, overblown guitars and stilted rhythms. Every song is mean, vile and buried in distortion, but the band’s discography shows there are hundreds of different ways to siphon your anger into righteous, short bursts of noise. With hardcore Canadians Dayglo Abortions and locals No Question and No Hoax. Click here for more info.
Friday: Tapebenders, Skyline Sounds and BackBuzz at Mickey's
If Tapebenders is not a familiar band name, you may remember the Milwaukee outfit’s past moniker, Elusive Parallelograms. While the name and membership have evolved over the years, the new EP We Are All Gone shows the band still mixing new wave, psych, prog and other sounds into artfully layered soundscapes. With Madison guitar-pop melody masters Skyline Sounds and rockin’ duo BackBuzz. Click here for more info.
Friday: Post Social (album release) at Communication
Laid-back alternative rock band Post Social sounds better than ever on the lead-up to their latest album, Major Congrats, which they’ll drop at the sober space Communication. The first single, “Sand Wand,” is a melancholy banger, with twangy lead guitar playing underneath low-key and nostalgic vocal harmonies. The band gets distorted and loud on the second single “Before it Starts,” highlighting their tonal range, from hazy to wide awake. Bedroom-rockers Like A Manatee and Roz open. Click here for more info.
Saturday + Sunday: BrickUniverse at Monona Terrace
This touring LEGO fan convention returns for a second year of exhibits by LEGO artists, including Jonathan Lopes, Rocco Buttliere, and a special display featuring all five Brickcon Best in Show winners by Canadian artist Paul Hetherington. People of all ages can also do some on-site brick-building of their own, just for fun or in the Challenge Zone, as well as check out plenty of merch vendors. Sessions will also take place Sunday, July 1, at 10 am or 2 pm. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Free the 350 Bail Fund Benefit at Wil-Mar Center
As a part of its ongoing concert series to provide bail funds for Madison residents, Free The 350 provides another excellent night of local and Midwestern hip-hop. In addition to Kilo and Dequandray, two local concert staples of late, the night will also bring out-of-towners including Milwaukee’s Puerto Wiccan (what an artist name!), a female emcee who is influenced by deeply lyrical ’90s hip-hop like Wu-Tang Clan. Another standout is Madison’s lil guillotine, who raps prolifically over sparse productions, incorporating unexpected sound effects. With Sha, R Braille, TG, RamBunxious, Tha Catalyst, Willie Wright, Madison Dance Community, Tayco. Click here for more info.
Saturday: "The Recruiting Officer" at American Players Theatre
Recruiting officers travel from port to port in this uproarious Restoration comedy by George Farquhar, wooing men into service at sea, and women into their beds. Two such men, Worthy (Juan Rivera Lebron) and Plume (Nate Burger), land in Shrewsbury — each in love with a woman who lives there. Worthy has asked Melinda (Andrea San Miguel) to be his mistress — an offer she declined. Meanwhile, Plume is in love with Melinda’s cousin Sylvia (Kelsey Brennan). But Sylvia, grieving her brother’s recent death, disguises herself as a man to get away for a while, throwing everyone’s plans into chaos. See this crazy comedy first, then get your tickets for Our Country’s Good, which uses this play in its decidedly more serious plot. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Pastasana at Threshold
Big Mouth Pasta teams up with yoga instructors Caitlin Warlick-Short and Catherine Doren for an event they call Pastasana — a fusion of yoga and pasta. It starts with a 60-minute vinyasa flow class, followed by a three-course meal. Click here for more info. RSVP required.
Sunday: Red, White & Blues Fest at Knuckle Down Saloon
Enjoy a rocking day of blues at Knuckle Down’s annual Red, White and Blues Festival. Cash Box Kings feature the twin threats of Madison’s Joe Nosek on harmonica/vocals and Chicago singer Oscar Wilson. Their most recent release, Royal Mint, is also the group’s debut platter for legendary blues label Alligator. Also on the bill are a pair of Wisconsin acts that feature all-star lineups of veteran players — The Jimmys and Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys — as well as the Madtown Blues Collective. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Circus No. 9 at North Street Cabaret
Hailing from East Tennessee, innovative acoustic group Circus No.9 hits the stage at North Street Cabaret Sunday night after leading a Music con Brio workshop earlier in the day for young musicians in our community. Pretty rad, guys. Part of the Sugar Maple Concert Series. With Apple Cold Stringband. Click here for more info.
