18 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (June 8-10).

Friday - Sunday: Madison Burger Week
Isthmus’ Madison Burger Week — now in its second year — is expanding to over 30 locations in search of the city’s favorite piece of meat between two buns. Some local restaurants are banking on tried-and-true burgers already on the menu. Other eateries are grilling up something new just for the occasion. Last year’s winner was a cheeseburger from Heritage Tavern that included gouda, short rib filling and chili aioli. A dollar from every burger and Budweiser beer sold at participating restaurants will be donated to The River Food Pantry, too. Vote for your favorite burger at madburgerweek.com. Click here for more info.
Saturday + Sunday: Marquette Waterfront Festival at Yahara Place Park
Summer really gets rolling with this kickass neighborhood festival that takes place under the majestic cottonwood trees that line Lake Monona. Both days are jam-packed with music on two stages. Prepare to move when Charlie Baran and Radio Free Honduras take the main stage at 4:45 pm on Saturday, and stick around for legendary rocker Michael McDermott. On Sunday, line up at 9:30 am along the Yahara riverfront to catch the Fools’ Flotilla, where boatloads of colorfully costumed characters will float right into the festival; The River Rats, the floating band that accompanies the flotilla, will play a set on the main stage at 11:30 am. Chicago’s The Right Now (4:30 pm Sunday) is another don’t-miss. And when you need to chill out to something a little less intense, just slide on over to the Cottonwood Stage, where a host of touring and local talents will share their acoustic gifts. Ah, Madison! Click here for more info.
Friday - Sunday: 1776: The Musical at Shannon Hall
The superlative Four Seasons Theatre takes us back to a summer in Philadelphia when John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson and the other founding fathers declared independence from Great Britain. This cast of local standouts features Clare and Scott Haden (a formidable wife-and-husband acting duo) playing gender-reversed roles of John Adams and Abigail Adams. Yep, you read that right. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: Temps! The Musical at the Bartell Theater
During Mercury Players’ inaugural season at the Bartell, the company mounted a quirky, original musical about the mind-numbing work, constant humiliations and general desperation of temporary workers. The inspiration was a zine by Madisonian Jeff Kelly called Temp Slave, and the musical was written by husband-and-wife team Andrew Rohn and Catherine Capellaro (now Isthmus arts & culture editor). Two decades later, the creators of the Off-Broadway hit Walmartopia and leaders of the disco band VO5 are revisiting their first stage triumph, now called Temps! The Musical! You should too. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: Queer Shorts: Unity at the Bartell Theater
Featuring the works of 11 directors, StageQ’s latest batch of queer-themed shorts focuses on unifying the LGBTQ+ community. Each of these short plays aims to highlight the diversity of the queer community through stories of pride, honor, history and sacrifice. They will be staged in the downstairs Evjue Theatre, providing an intimate look at stories written by your queer friends and neighbors. Click here for more info.
Friday: Strollin' State Street
Scheduling issues for the 31st annual festival required a change of dates, and organizers seized the opportunity to expand the former two-day event into a 10-day extravaganza with 27 different performances and events at various locations throughout Madison. This year’s focus will be on local and regional acts. There are a number of acts on the Memorial Union Terrace, a State Street “jazz stroll,” a concert highlighting jazz’s gospel roots, and another honoring women’s contributions to the genre. There’s also a world premiere from saxophonist Hanah Jon Taylor, Songs for the Emerging Man. Click here for more info.
Friday: Dead Rider at The Frequency
The Frequency is celebrating a decade of support for local music with a birthday bash that doubles as a celebratory send-off for the beloved venue, with two nights of bands that frequently rocked its stage. The Friday lineup of Dead Rider, Free Salamander Exhibit, Cheer-Accident, Faun Fables and Cribshitter (picured) is a mix of bands with ties to Madison and Chicago, almost all with psychedelic and experimental rock vibes. Saturday brings the rock with scene stalwarts Skintones and Shotdown, plus The Moguls and Royal Station. Click here for more info.
Friday: Handel Aria Competition at UW Mills Hall
In this annual diva fest, seven finalists (selected from a worldwide pool of more than 110) will compete by performing two arias from Handel’s operas. They will be accompanied by the marvelous Trevor Stephenson and the Madison Bach Musicians. And this year, one of the finalists is Lindsay Metzger (pictured), who studied at UW-Madison and has made the leap to Chicago’s Lyric Opera. Click here for more info.
Friday: Gaines & Wagoner at Brink Lounge
Chris Wagoner and Mary Gaines are the lauded married couple that make up this blues-folk duo. Both musicians boast multiple MAMA awards and extensive lists of local and national collaborations (including showing up on The Smashing Pumpkins’ first record). Both are multi-instrumentalists and vocalists, and on their latest release, humbly titled Lo-Fi EP No. 1, they cover classic creepy ballads like the infamous “St. James Infirmary,” alongside their Americana-spanning originals. Click here for more info.
Friday: Vieux Farke Toure at North Street Cabaret
When you’re the son of a legendary musician, you’ve got a lot to prove, or else a lot of baggage to clear away as you chart your own course. Vieux Farka Touré has done both. The second son of desert blues guitarist Ali Farka Touré was discouraged from becoming a musician by his father, but Vieux persisted and eventually earned his father’s support. Farka Touré the younger has made a name for himself by combining the sounds of his native Mali with Latin, rock, and jazz sounds over the course of five solo releases. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Kids Jazz Exploration & Magical Concert at the Children's Museum
A jazz trio concert for kids will be performed by John Becker, Laurie Lang and Chris Wagoner. Laced with short stories about jazz history, funny introductions to songs and instruments with some musical magic tricks. The show will include songs like “Over the Rainbow,” “What a Wonderful World” and “My Favorite Things,” and will encourage kids to sing along, while featuring several students from various jazz school residencies. This event is part of Madison Children’s Museum’s annual SummerPalooza. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Cinderella in a mysterious east side garage
Coming soon to a garage near you: Fresco Opera’s absurdist mashup of the story of Cinderella and the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Do NOT turn off your cellphones during the show. In fact, selfie-taking and social media posting will be encouraged. The out-of-the-box opera troupe is presenting Cinderella in local garages on Saturdays and Sundays in June. Admission is free, with donations welcome. This week's performance is at 21 La Crescenta Circle. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Jazz at Union Terrace
A day of jazz on the Memorial Union Terrace as part of Isthmus Jazz Fest, featuring Edgewood College Jazz Band, High School Jazz All-Stars, Alison Margaret Quintet (pictured), Huntertones, and Panchromatic Steel. Click here for more info.
Saturday: The B-52s at the Orpheum
After four decades of oddball art pop and recent television appearances on shows like Portlandia, the band of new wave weirdos from Athens, Georgia, is touring to celebrate 40 years of genre-bending rock ‘n’ roll. With screwy dance bops like “Rock Lobster” and “Love Shack” on the setlist, alongside more ruminative chart-toppers like “Roam,” the band delivers the hits while donning their infamous get-ups and hairdos. Local rock pranksters German Art Students open. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Lee Bains III & the Glory Fires at Mickey's
If you didn’t catch Lee Bains III & the Glory Fires at their Madison show last summer, it should be a no-brainer to see them for free this time around (donations for the bands are welcome, of course). Their 2017 double LP Youth Detention is a tour de force, kicking against forms of injustice via intense garage punk influenced by Southern soul shouters. They will hold down the middle spot between opener Cool Building and a closing set of scalding power pop by Rocket Bureau. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Skintones at The Frequency
Sunday: Chicago Cellar Boys at Wyndham Hotel in Fitchburg
The Madison Jazz Society hosts their annual party to celebrate another year of presenting, promoting and preserving jazz in Madison. This free event will feature music by the Chicago Cellar Boys. Formed in 2017, the Chicago Cellar Boys is a five-piece band specializing in the jazz and hot dance music of the 1920s and ‘30s. Those attending will hear many songs of that era that they won’t be able to hear at other jazz performances. In addition to music, door prizes will be awarded all afternoon. All are welcome! Click here for more info.
Sunday: Bad Bad Hats at High Noon Saloon
The sugar-sweet melodies and self-aware songwriting from lead vocalist/guitarist Kerry Alexander launched this Minneapolis trio to indie-pop stardom with the group’s 2015 debut LP, Psychic Reader. Now, they’re gearing up to release their much-anticipated sophomore album, Lightning Round, on Aug. 3. See them here with Madison’s own indie-pop darlings Seasaw and Detroit’s Shortly. Click here for more info.
