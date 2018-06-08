18 Things to Do in Madison This Weekend (June 8-10).

×

Saturday + Sunday: Marquette Waterfront Festival at Yahara Place Park

Summer really gets rolling with this kickass neighborhood festival that takes place under the majestic cottonwood trees that line Lake Monona. Both days are jam-packed with music on two stages. Prepare to move when Charlie Baran and Radio Free Honduras take the main stage at 4:45 pm on Saturday, and stick around for legendary rocker Michael McDermott. On Sunday, line up at 9:30 am along the Yahara riverfront to catch the Fools’ Flotilla, where boatloads of colorfully costumed characters will float right into the festival; The River Rats, the floating band that accompanies the flotilla, will play a set on the main stage at 11:30 am. Chicago’s The Right Now (4:30 pm Sunday) is another don’t-miss. And when you need to chill out to something a little less intense, just slide on over to the Cottonwood Stage, where a host of touring and local talents will share their acoustic gifts. Ah, Madison! Click here for more info.