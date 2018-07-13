15 things to do in Madison this weekend (July 13-15)

×

Saturday + Sunday: Art Fairs on and Off the Square

Art Fair on the Square, Capitol Square: Art Fair on the Square showcases nearly 500 artists at Madison's central meeting place, and the event raises funds to support free access to art at Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. As if that isn't enough, the event also features three stages of music and dance, craft projects for kids and lots of good food. Read this week's cover story for more about Art Fair on the Square, which celebrates its 60th year in 2018.

Art Fair Off the Square, Monona Terrace: Wisconsin Alliance of Artists and Craftspeople Inc. hosts this 39th annual event featuring 130 Wisconsin artists. The artists’ booths include art in multiple media and at many price points, including ceramics from students, faculty and alums from the Madison High School Clay Coalition. See what Wisconsinites are making.