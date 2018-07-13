15 things to do in Madison this weekend (July 13-15)

1 of 15
Kait Vosswinkel
Friday - Sunday: Fête de Marquette at McPike Park
With a seemingly endless combination of great music, an activity zone for the younger set (including a showing of the magnificent Coco on Friday at 8:30 pm) and yummy food, Fête de Marquette remains a staple of Madison midsummer. This year’s fest will feature music from more than 30 eclectic acts, from local favorites Aaron Williams & the Hoodoo and Faux Fawn to touring acts such as Anders Osborne and Givers. And some of the country’s best electronic artists will double up with sets at the Moon Stage and the High Noon Saloon. Be sure not to miss Ginkgoa, playing sets both Saturday and Sunday; this French-American electro-swing band combines a huge amount of talent with a lot of fun. Closing the fest is an American institution: legendary East L.A. rockers Los Lobos. Click here for more info.
Friday: University Theatre's "Little Shop of Horrors" opening night gala
University Theatre presents the sci-fi horror-comedy classic about adorable Seymour and a giant, bloodthirsty, talking and singing plant, Audrey II, that may help save a failing florist shop. Opening night features a gala, beginning at 5:30 pm with food and a cash bar, backstage tours, a pre-show talk by the director, and post-show dessert and mingling with the cast. Performances at 7:30 pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, July 12-29. Click here for more info.
Friday: "Eighth Grade" at UW Cinematheque
Terminally uncool 13 year-old Kayla has just one week left to go in middle school, if she can make it out without dying of embarrassment. An empathetic comedy about growing up in the age of the internet, Bo Burnham's feature debut was one of the most buzzed-about movies at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Click here for more info.
Friday: Dumb Vision (split 7-inch release) at Art In
Madison quartet Dumb Vision plays catchy and speedy punk rock songs, three of which have been captured on a new EP split with Philadelphia rockers Trash Knife. The label releasing the 7-inch, Kitschy Spirit, helps celebrate with this show, also featuring three fellow travelers in the garage-pop/punk arena: Color TV (Minneapolis), Holly & the Nice Lions (Green Bay) and Psychic Drag (Madison). Spinning between bands are Ken Dirtnap and Bulk Spice. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: Musique Èlectronique at High Noon Saloon
For two nights, the High Noon Saloon will be filled to the brim with ebbing and flowing electronic music. With five artists in total, the two not to miss are Friday’s Mike Huckaby, a Detroit purveyor and spinner of deep house, and Saturday’s set by Chicago house music legend Derrick Carter (showtime 10:30 pm). The artists are also booked at the Moon Stage at La Fete de Marquette, giving you extra options for being a part of the best dance parties of the summer. With Carlos Souffront, Niki Kitz (Friday), Geoff K (Saturday).
Though this Chicago-born comedian may have titled his last album Big Dumb Animal, his wit shows that he is anything but. Okay, he is a big, tall man, but his expert dissection of drunk men hitting on women at bars at 10 in the morning will show you how smart he really is. With three albums, a Comedy Central special, and numerous appearances on late night talk shows under his belt, Braunger’s sharply honed, everyman attitude sells his hilarious ruminations on weird, adult interactions. With Caitlin Weierhauser, Nick Hart. Click here for more info.
Saturday + Sunday: Art Fairs on and Off the Square
Art Fair on the Square, Capitol Square: Art Fair on the Square showcases nearly 500 artists at Madison's central meeting place, and the event raises funds to support free access to art at Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. As if that isn't enough, the event also features three stages of music and dance, craft projects for kids and lots of good food. Read this week's cover story for more about Art Fair on the Square, which celebrates its 60th year in 2018.
Art Fair Off the Square, Monona Terrace: Wisconsin Alliance of Artists and Craftspeople Inc. hosts this 39th annual event featuring 130 Wisconsin artists. The artists’ booths include art in multiple media and at many price points, including ceramics from students, faculty and alums from the Madison High School Clay Coalition. See what Wisconsinites are making.
Saturday + Sunday: Madison Cat Show at Abundant Life School
Madison Cat Club's Annual Championship and Household Pet Cat Show is a must for area cat lovers. Featuring cats from all over the US and Canada alongside several vendors selling things for cats and their people. Local cat rescues will also be on hand with adoptable feline friends. Click here for more info.
Saturday: The Most "Wuthering Heights" Day Ever at James Madison Park
Heathcliff, it’s me, I’m Cathy! It’s all happening again — put on your best red dress and submit yourself to the wiley, windy moors for this annual celebration of Kate Bush and her iconic “Wuthering Heights” dance. Now in its third year, this is one of the quirkiest and most joyful events in Madison. This year’s dance will be flash-mob style; BYO boom box. All ages, genders and abilities are welcome. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Westfest at Elver Park
The 3rd annual Westfest at Elver Park is a fun, family-friendly event highlighting the diversity, talents and community of the west side. There's tons of stuff for kids, including a bounce house, splash pad, games and entertainment. There's also food carts, a craft and gift market featuring neighborhood artists, and much more. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Hometown Brewdown at Festival Park, Verona
30+ breweries will be on site with unlimited samples at this annual fundraiser for Ice Inc., a non-profit that oversees the Verona Ice Arena. Attendees will get a souvenir sampler glass and there'll be live music, tailgate games and more. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Drag Queens and Daylilies at Allen Centennial Garden
Madison queen Lucy von Cucci and the daylily collection at Allen Centennial Garden team up in this interactive show. From the event webpage: "This irreverent evening will be an immersive experience, and you'll be getting your hands dirty! An interactive and educational show, this two-hour event will be an extravaganza to remember." Click here for more info.
Sunday: Artists for Animals at Capital Brewery, Middleton
This fundraiser for Dane County Humane Society includes live music from Dark of the Moon Contra-Band (pictured), James Eisele and Black Friday, Josh Harty & The Big Tasty and Negative Example. There will also be a silent art auction. Event is free, but donations are accepted and will benefit the Humane Society. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Garlic dinner at Harvest
It’s time again for Harvest’s yearly garlic dinner. The pungent vegetable will be presented in five forms over five courses. There’s garlic butter, crispy garlic, garlic milk, garlic bread purée, and black garlic (which will appear in black garlic ice cream with confit garlic streusel and Door County cherries!). Tickets ($65) include beverages; call 608-255-6075 to reserve a seat. At 21 N. Pinckney St., 6-8 pm.
Sunday: The Handsome Family at High Noon Saloon
The husband-and-wife duo of Brett and Rennie Sparks make up the alt-country project The Handsome Family. They’re known for mixing the dark and lonely storytelling of Appalachian and Americana tunes with indie songwriting, reminiscent of Wilco’s more traditional side. The equally heart-wrenching roots guitar-player Chris Crofton opens. Click here for more info.
