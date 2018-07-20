15 things to do in Madison this weekend (July 13-15)

1 of 16
Friday - Sunday: Dane County Fair at Alliant Energy Center
Carnival, entertainment, exhibits, food and music. Main stage (7 pm unless noted): Madison County, 7/20; Ryan Stevenson, 7/21; La Movida Family Festival, 7/22 (noon). Click here for more info.
Friday - Sunday: Maxwell Street Days on State Street
State Street's annual summer sidewalk sale starts Friday morning, with bargains galore from over 60 State Street retailers and restaurants. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: "The Vapors" at Broom Street Theater
This tale set in Victorian England features former Broom Street artistic director Heather Renken as an immortal succubus who must feed on humans. She runs a sanitarium for young ladies suffering from “hysteria” and other “feminine” complaints. It promises to be a gory spectacle (not appropriate for children!) that includes hand-sculpted body parts and themes of sexuality and identity. Written and directed by the multi-faceted Malissa Petterson. Click here for more info.
Friday: Social Justice: The Next Generation at Social Justice Center
Full circle: In 2000, Nan Cheney, an activist and member of the Raging Grannies, helped create the Social Justice Center, a hub for peace and social justice organizations. At this event kicking off a fundraising campaign for the center, Nan’s son, Charlie Cheney, will perform with his touring duo Sugar Still — and the Grannies will be there, too. The center has some ambitious goals to create a business and arts incubator, and a welcoming place for all to gather and build resistance to the shitstorm that is going on around us. Click here for more info.
Friday: Vacationer at High Noon Saloon
Kenny Vasoli spent his teens making airtight pop punk with an atmospheric streak with The Starting Line. Now in his 30s, Vasoli is writing his thesis statement with Vacationer, a chilled, trippy indie-pop project that combines his laid-back aesthetics with chopped samples and loops. With Sego. Click here for more info.
Friday: Proud Parents (album release) at Crystal Corner
After the 2016 release of their excellent full-length debut cassette, Sharon is Karen, this Madison power pop quartet took their sweet time writing and recording their follow-up album. But the wait was worth it! Their new self-titled release is 12 tracks of pure jangle-pop joy. Come help them celebrate returning home from a southern tour, along with Texas punks Xetas and local favorites Gender Confetti and Fire Heads. Click here for more info.
Saturday + Sunday: Mount Horeb Art Fair
The 47th annual Mount Horeb Art Fair is worth the scenic 30-40 minute drive from Madison. In addition to the things you'd expect at an art fair (you know, like art), this art fair also showcases the village's Norwegian culture and, of course, trolls! Click here for more info.
Saturday: Friends of Lakeview Library Vinyl Sale
This fundraiser for Lakeview Library includes vinyl, CDs, sheet music, music magazines and "anything else related to music." Click here for more info.
Saturday: Communication Grand Opening
After an extended soft opening, Madison’s newest venue is officially inviting the community to come see what this dynamic creative space is all about. The morning kicks off with a kid-friendly set from musician Jesse Laz-Hirsch at 10 am, followed by an art workshop from illustrator Rachel Duggan and the opening of the venue’s first in-house art exhibition. There will also be a community chalk drawing project going throughout the day, and at 7 pm the main musical event starts with local songwriter William Z. Villain opening for the excellent folk-pop artist Esmé Patterson. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Community Queer Cookout at Warner Park
Madison Degenderettes will bring the grills, some eats and other fun. Attendees are encouraged to bring an item to pass or a game to play. There’s a Doodle page on Madison Degenderettes’ Facebook page to coordinate who is bringing what. Vegans can rest assured there will be a meat-free grill on hand. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Wild Hog in the Woods 40th Anniversary Barn Dance at Olin Park
The Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a barn dance at Olin Park Pavilion. Live music will be performed by members of Lakeview Ramblers (pictured), Rattletrap and Stone Soup, with callers Roger Diggle and Mike Mossman. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Opera in the Park at Garner Park
Madison’s annual summer showcase of songs from opera and Broadway is back for its 17th installment. The Madison Opera Chorus and Madison Symphony Orchestra will support four gifted soloists: sopranos Elizabeth Caballero and Brenda Rae, tenor John Lindsey, and baritone Levi Hernandez. They will sing songs featured in Madison Opera’s upcoming season of full-length productions, including Sondheim’s A Little Night Music. Rain date: July 22. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Hardy-Harr for Captain Barr at Brink Lounge
Before its loss in a tragic explosion, Sun Prairie's Barr House regularly hosted local comedy shows. This stand-up comedy showcase features comedians who have performed at Barr House: Seth Endres, Tyson Purcell (pictured), Steve Horton, Cosmo Nomikos, Stevie Leigh Crutcher and Marty Clarke, with hosts Devin Carroll and Rob Zibell. All proceeds will be donated to the family of Captain Cory Barr, the volunteer firefighter and Barr House owner who died in the explosion. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Blues Traveler at Edgewater
Blues Traveler broke out in a big way with “Run-Around” and “Hook” in 1995. Before that brush with the pop charts the group was a mainstay on the jam band scene; with only one lineup change in their 30-plus-year history, they are now legends. Frontman John Popper’s distinctive harmonica playing and elastic singing sound as good as ever on “Accelerated Nation,” the lead single from their forthcoming 13th studio album. With The Jimmys. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Capitol City Band 50th Anniversary Concert at Rennebohm Park
One of Madison’s best-kept secrets, the Capitol City Band has been entertaining several generations with free concerts featuring old-timey band music, pop, jazz and Sousa marches. Click here for more info.
