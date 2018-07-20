15 things to do in Madison this weekend (July 13-15)

×

Friday: Social Justice: The Next Generation at Social Justice Center

Full circle: In 2000, Nan Cheney, an activist and member of the Raging Grannies, helped create the Social Justice Center, a hub for peace and social justice organizations. At this event kicking off a fundraising campaign for the center, Nan’s son, Charlie Cheney, will perform with his touring duo Sugar Still — and the Grannies will be there, too. The center has some ambitious goals to create a business and arts incubator, and a welcoming place for all to gather and build resistance to the shitstorm that is going on around us. Click here for more info.