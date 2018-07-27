15 things to do in Madison this weekend (July 27-29)

1 of 15
Joan Marcus
Friday - Sunday: "Waitress" at Overture Center
If you’ve seen stats on the number of women writers and directors, you’ll be disappointed to learn that very little has changed in decades. Waitress is a notable recent exception. A groundbreaking all-female team created the bouncy Broadway hit, based on the heartwarming movie of the same name. Waitress is the story of Jenna (Desi Oakley, pictured), a young mom in an unhappy marriage who channels her emotions through baking. With music by Grammy winner Sara Bareilles, a book by screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by the impeccable Diane Paulus, this is a truly irresistible slice. Click here for more info.
Todd Hubler
Friday - Sunday: Sunflower Days at Eugester's Farm Market
Eugster's Farm Market in Stoughton has 15 acres of sunflowers in bloom, and you can see them for yourself starting this weekend. Sunflower Days run through August 5th, and admission includes the petting farm. Click here for more info.
Friday: Meat Wave at High Noon Saloon
Named after an article in The Onion in which a wave of meat flattens their native Chicago, this trio delivers the kind of abrasive indie rock you might expect from a group with the name Meat Wave. With thrashy guitars and driving drums, Meat Wave borrows heavily from the punk aesthetic, but keeps the songwriting clean enough to exist in the indie rock realm. Lead singer Chris Sutton's world-weary yet powerful vocals on tracks such as "Brother" are reminiscent of indie greats Julian Casablancas (The Strokes) and Brandon Flowers (The Killers). Click here for more info.
Cheryl Schlitz
Saturday: Disability Pride Festival at Tenney Park
This annual celebration of the lives of people with disabilities, now in its sixth year, features artists, entertainers and small business owners with disabilities and their allies. Enjoy food, live music, a children's area and over 50 exhibitors, all at one of Madison's loveliest parks. Click here for more info.
David Michael Miller
Saturday + Sunday: AtwoodFest on Atwood Ave. (2000 block)
Festival season is in full swing, and AtwoodFest presents an extremely strong lineup this year. Saturday's triple-threat dance party on the Clyde Stubblefield Stage features Porky's Groove Machine (4 pm) disco ambassadors VO5 (5:45) and Minneapolis' Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal (8:15). And don't miss Jaedyn James & the Hunger at 8:15 on the Heritage Stage. Save room for Sunday's musical feast with Steely Dane (3:45 pm) and Natty Nation's Bob Marley Tribute (5:45). Plus drumming from Handphibians and Black Star Drum Line, dance performances, kids' activities and plenty of opportunity for "dancin' in the streets" with your neighbors while supporting neighborhood nonprofits. Click here for more info.
Saturday + Sunday: Midwest Fire Fest at Westside Park, Cambridge
It's hard to describe how cool and hot Midwest Fire Fest is until you get close to the flames. Orchestrated by artists who use fire for clay, metal and glass, it's a celebration of creativity unlike any other we know of. There are chances to try out metal forging, pit firing clay, pouring iron or throwing a pot. The Clay Collective has created a 7-foot-tall, 1,200 pound clay sculpture of a human head with the Cambridge skyline, which will be revealed in all its glory Saturday night. Plus a live music stage and fire dancing. What the hell are you waiting for? Click here for more info.
Saturday + Sunday: Greek Fest at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
Roasted leg of lamb, pasititsio, spinach pie, gyros and authentic pastries from around the Mediterranean, Serbia, Ukraine and Russia — what more do you need to know? Greek coffee and wine, too! Greekfest organizers request that visitors bring a non-perishable food donation for the River Food Pantry. Click here for more info.
Nissa Brehmer
Saturday: R-E-S-P-E-C-T: A Celebration of Women in Music at Majestic
After a sold-out show last year, this star-studded, review-style performance is back in a big way, featuring 10 of Madison's best female vocalists backed by the excellent jazz-rock band The Big Payback. Singers including Shawndell Marks (pictured), Jen Farley, Liz Fleig, Hannah Baker Switzer and Toya Robinson will pay tribute to stars like Dolly Parton, Janis Joplin, Adele, Bjork and Sharon Jones. Appropriately, the show is raising money for Planned Parenthood. Who knew #TheResistance could be so much fun? Click here for more info.
Saturday: Minds, Machines & Society at UW-Madison Discovery Building
Curious about how new innovations in technology and cognitive science are reshaping our world? This free event features fascinating talks from thought leaders on topics including natural and artificial intelligence, the science behind how fake news impacts decision making, and how collaborations with machines can spark human creativity. The talks will be followed by a panel discussion about how technology and cognition are changing our society. Click here for more info.
Erica Festge
Saturday: Sloshed Shakespeare at Capital Brewery
The Madison Shakespeare company presents more tipsy versions of plays by the Bard. The historic tragedy of the downfall of the Roman republic and the rise of Caesar, told by the oft-drunk general Antony and Queen Cleopatra, may actually be enhanced by the slurred speech and dizzy stumbling, as the actors sip from as many wine-filled goblets as Antony does before his final drunken speech. Click here for more info.
Linda Maria
Saturday: John Primer at Club Tavern
This two-time Grammy nominee from Chicago played guitar with the legends Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon, and Magic Slim & the Teardrops, helping define the sound of the birthplace of the blues. If you love the blues, you'll want to catch this blistering guitarist in this intimate setting. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Royal Tease at FIVE Nightclub
Billed as Wisconsin's biggest burlesque event, this showcase promises a colorful cast of drag kings, drag queens, pole dancers and more. Hosted by Foxy Tann, aka the burlesque boss of Minneapolis, the lineup includes nationally known drag king Spikey Van Dykey and top boylesque (a male spin on the classic striptease) performer Chris Harder, plus a ton of local talent. Come out and support these alternative artists! Click here for more info.
Ella Zanoya
Saturday: The Flavor That Kills (album release) at Mickey's
TFTK is back with a new two-guitar lineup, as guitarist Bill Borowski (late of The Arge), joins the fold along with founders Ryan Corcoran (ex-Awesome Car Funmaker), Christian Burnson (Screamin' Cyn Cyn & the Pons) and Eric Hartz (Hum Machine). This show is also the CD release party for the group's new album, nevermind the acorns, a collection of excellently crunchy and soulful rock. With Small Mediums, Therapy Drones. Click here for more info.
Sunday: The People's Picnic at Brittingham Park
Progressive political groups host a community picnic with family-friendly lawn games, a free farmers’ market and discussions on how to overthrow our corporate overlords. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to pass and extra vegetables from the garden. The veggies will be used for the “take whatever you like” farmers’ market — any extras will be donated to food pantries. Click here for more info.
Sunday: The Sword at Majestic
“American heavy metal.” There’s a term you don’t see much these days. Yet this quartet out of Austin, Texas, proudly flies the flag — wrapping doom, stoner and prog influences into its brand of what The Sword’s Facebook page refers to as “warlock rock.” That’s something of a misnomer, although these guys have released records with titles like 2008’s Gods of the Earthand the 2010 sci-fi concept album Warp Riders. The Sword’s latest, Used Future, boasts a heavy groove that owes a major debt to Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin and even Jethro Tull. Yet considering this band takes its name from a medieval weapon, there’s also something compellingly contemporary about The Sword. With Ume and Twichard. Click here for more info.
