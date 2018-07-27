15 things to do in Madison this weekend (July 27-29)

×

Saturday + Sunday: Midwest Fire Fest at Westside Park, Cambridge

It's hard to describe how cool and hot Midwest Fire Fest is until you get close to the flames. Orchestrated by artists who use fire for clay, metal and glass, it's a celebration of creativity unlike any other we know of. There are chances to try out metal forging, pit firing clay, pouring iron or throwing a pot. The Clay Collective has created a 7-foot-tall, 1,200 pound clay sculpture of a human head with the Cambridge skyline, which will be revealed in all its glory Saturday night. Plus a live music stage and fire dancing. What the hell are you waiting for? Click here for more info.