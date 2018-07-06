13 things to do in Madison this weekend (July 6-8)

×

Friday: Sarah Longfield at The Red Zone

You can bet the players in the audience will be in the front row watching what virtuoso seven- and eight-string guitarist Sarah Longfield is doing with her axe; everyone else will be equally amazed by the mind-bending sounds coming from the stage. Longfield, formerly leader of prog-metal instrumentalists The Fine Constant, has been piling up subscribers on her YouTube channel for a decade with popular videos such as a cover of "Bleed" by the Swedish metal band Meshuggah. With Tanzen, Living in Fearless Entropy, Dead/Awake, Constance. Click here for more info.