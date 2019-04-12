15 things to do in Madison this weekend (April 12-14)

1 of 15
Friday + Saturday: UW Varsity Band at Kohl Center
Legendary bands director Michael Leckrone celebrates his 50th year at UW-Madison and his final season of Varsity Band spring concerts in 2019, as he is retiring at the end of the school year. Call the athletic ticket office at 262-1440 for last-minute ticket availability for Friday and Saturday’s concerts. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: Frandutopia V: Frandu Comes Alive at Bartell Theatre
Freakin’ frack, Frandú is back! Come see one of Madison’s legends tell tales about his mystical, magical life that’s taken him all over the world. Enthusiastically positive, even in the face of his own mortality, Frandú has brought audiences laughter and warmth for well over a decade now. His sentences, winding and engaging, truly must be heard. This show also functions as a showcase for local comics and features music by Nate Meng & the Stolen Sea. Click here for more info.
Benjamin Barlow
Friday: "Dog Collar" at Brink Lounge
Written and directed by local playwright Ned O’Reilly, this Left of Left Center production is set in the human resources department of a large call center that conducts telephone surveys. If you’ve ever experienced the misery of either end of these calls, this show is for you. Click here for more info.
Friday: SPAYghetti Dinner at St. Dennis Parish
Shelter from the Storm (which runs the Spay Me Clinic) is holding a fundraiser to help reduce the homeless pet population through low/no-cost spaying and neutering. A wine pull joins a pasta dinner with homemade sauce and a bake sale. Reserve tickets ($8 in advance, $10 at the door) at sftsrescue.org/spayghetti. At St. Dennis Parish, 413 Dempsey Road, 4:30-7 pm.
Friday: Pegboard Nerds at Liquid
Veteran DJs Alexander Odden and Michael Parsberg have been making music since the ’90s, but found international success in the EDM world after combining their talents in 2011 (the band name is an anagram of their last names, by the way). Helping the duo put some bass in your face are ZeroGravity, Davilla, FMJ, Spookybro, Redwood, Scurler, SDNJ, Slag and Sleepy Turtle. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Record Store Day
The annual nationwide celebration of vinyl and independent record stores is celebrated locally at B-Side Records, MadCity Music, Strictly Discs and Sugar Shack. Each location will be celebrating a little differently with offerings like live music, goodie bags and giveaways. B-Side, MadCity Music and Strictly Discs will have Record Store Day exclusive releases from artists like Pearl Jam, Courtney Barnett, Prince, Anderson Paak with Busta Rhymes, High on Fire and dozens more (offerings vary by location and quantities are limited). Click here for more info.
Benjamin Zastrow
Saturday: Print & Resist at Central Library
Join dozens of regional artists, writers, print-makers and advocates for a day-long festival of transformative, and transgressive DIY publishing and printmaking. Various makers will be present and ready to share their work with the Madison area community. The event is free and open to the public, but some content may not be suitable for children. Click here for more info.
Pete Olsen
Saturday: Wil-Mar Center's 50th Anniversary Celebration
Celebrate 50 years of the Wil-Mar Center with fare from local eateries like Bunky's Cafe, Looking Glass Bakery and Daisy Cafe and music from The Cajun Strangers and Mal-O-Dua (pictured). All event proceeds will go towards building improvements and renovations for the center. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Carrie Newcomer, Over the Rhine at Barrymore
Debuting in 1991, Newcomer’s contemporary folk has captured the hearts of nearly three decades worth of listeners with its sleeve-worn heart. Her record from this year, The Point of Arrival, is no exception. On songs like “Writing a Better Story,” Newcomer gently embraces the complexities of life with open arms, her velvet voice and guitar twang. With Over the Rhine. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Wisconsin Vinyl Collective Vol. 3 LP release at High Noon
Record Store Day has included a local music component for the last three seasons, thanks to Wisconsin Vinyl Collective co-founders Erik Kjelland and Butch Vig. Volume Three, available at local stores Saturday and at the release show, includes music by Michael Perry (pictured) & the Long Beds, Bascom Hill and Lost Lakes, who are all playing the Madison release show, along with The Mascot Theory (of which Kjelland is a member). The project is a benefit for the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund. Click here for more info.
Tim Radl
Saturday: The Hussy, Red Mass, Solid Freex, Ruin Dweller at Crystal Corner Bar
Bobby Hussy is a busy guy. When he’s not performing with one of many bands (in this case, the almighty Hussy, playing this show in a four-piece configuration), he’s releasing killer records on his No Coast label. The latest is Kilrush Drive, the new LP from Montreal goth punks Red Mass. Rounding things out are Solid Freex and Ruin Dweller, plus tag team record-spinning from The Real Jaguar and DJ 45 Freakout. Click here for more info.
Erina Uemura
Saturday: Gymshorts, Addison Christmas, Roz Greiert at Mickey's
Reading song titles such as “Ding Dong Ditch,” “All Nighter” and “Good at Being Bad,” you may develop a general idea of what is shaking on Gymshorts’ 2018 LP, Knock, Knock! You would likely be right, but more fun than speculation is listening to their punky, catchy and good-humored songs — so get thee to Mickey’s on Saturday night. The bill also includes locals Addison Christmas, and a solo set by Roz Greiert of Heavy Looks. Click here for more info.
Sunday: The Radical and Contentious Life of Simone Weil at Arts + Literature Laboratory
A co-production of ALL and the provocative Fermat’s Last Theater Company, this one-night only event features a reading of an essay by Simone Weil, a French anarchist, activist and philosopher who spent decades as a laborer to better understand working-class life. With dance and live music, plus a Q&A with poet Rita Mae Reese and Rachel Brenner, a UW-Madison Jewish Studies prof. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Slow Food Spring Gala at Graze
Six Madison chefs will be preparing a six-course dinner with wine pairings to benefit Slow Food UW-Madison, which promotes “good, clean and fair food for all.” The nonprofit is active on campus but also has a branch on the south side aimed at improving food access and providing culinary skills to residents. Tickets ($85, $100 w/ wine pairing) at tinyurl.com/slowfoodgala2019. At Graze, 1 S. Pinckney St.; dinner starts at 6 pm.
Sunday: Miss Eaves at North Street Cabaret
Brooklyn-based multimedia artist Miss Eaves — the “femcee” persona of hip-hop/electronic artist Shanthony Exum — creates smart, catchy feminist club bangers. In her self-directed video for the track, "Thunder Thighs," a mixed-age crew of confident women saunters city streets, inspiring like-minded women to join their thick-legged girl gang. The track has become an unofficial roller derby club anthem. With DJ Boyfrrriend and Anna Diorio. Click here for more info.
