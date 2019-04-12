15 things to do in Madison this weekend (April 12-14)

×

Friday + Saturday: Frandutopia V: Frandu Comes Alive at Bartell Theatre

Freakin’ frack, Frandú is back! Come see one of Madison’s legends tell tales about his mystical, magical life that’s taken him all over the world. Enthusiastically positive, even in the face of his own mortality, Frandú has brought audiences laughter and warmth for well over a decade now. His sentences, winding and engaging, truly must be heard. This show also functions as a showcase for local comics and features music by Nate Meng & the Stolen Sea. Click here for more info.