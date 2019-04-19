15 things to do in Madison this weekend (April 19-21)

×

Friday - Sunday: "Twilight Bowl" at UW-Vilas Hall-Hemsley Theatre

Rebecca Gilman’s Twilight Bowl is probably going to look familiar to area audiences. That’s because the play is about us. In a fictional small Wisconsin town, five young women are on the brink of new lives. We meet them at the Twilight Bowl, a dated but inviting hangout and workplace that feels like a relic from the 1960s. Around the bowling pin-shaped table, the 20-somethings drink beer and debate whether luck, hard work or ambition is the key to their future and wonder how much power any one of them really has to determine their fate. Click here for more info.