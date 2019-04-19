15 things to do in Madison this weekend (April 19-21)

1 of 15
Brett Williams
Friday - Sunday: StageQ's "RAID! Attack on Stonewall" at Bartell Theatre
In 1969, a routine police raid on a mob-owned, queer speakeasy in NYC turned into a weeklong riot that launched the Gay Liberation Movement. In honor of the 50th anniversary, Madison theater company StageQ asked local playwright Malissa Petterson to adapt the famous — and famously misunderstood — story into an immersive theatrical production that brings the audience inside the historic moment. Click here for more info.
Beau Meyer
Friday - Sunday: "Twilight Bowl" at UW-Vilas Hall-Hemsley Theatre
Rebecca Gilman’s Twilight Bowl is probably going to look familiar to area audiences. That’s because the play is about us. In a fictional small Wisconsin town, five young women are on the brink of new lives. We meet them at the Twilight Bowl, a dated but inviting hangout and workplace that feels like a relic from the 1960s. Around the bowling pin-shaped table, the 20-somethings drink beer and debate whether luck, hard work or ambition is the key to their future and wonder how much power any one of them really has to determine their fate. Click here for more info.
Friday: Vang at Arts + Literature Laboratory
Award winning Iowa-based poet and essayist Mary Swander presents Vang, a play that dramatizes the lives of immigrants — Hmong, Thai, Sudanese, Mexican and Dutch — who have left their countries to farm in rural Iowa. It’s a co-production of the Black Earth Institute and the Wisconsin Humanities Council. A talkback with the playwright follows the show. Click here for more info.
Andrew Eccles
Friday: Bernadette Peters at Overture Center
Broadway fans will be freaking out at this one-night-only appearance by the three-time Tony Award-winning star of stage and screen, Bernadette Peters. She’s fresh off a Broadway run of Hello, Dolly! and will perform tunes from Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim and more. You can be a star, too: The Jerry Ensemble will host a Broadway singalong in the lobby beforehand. Click here for more info.
Eleanor Petry
Friday: Black Belt Eagle Scout, Disq at Communication
Katherine Paul, the Portland-based multi-instrumentalist behind Black Belt Eagle Scout, is a queer indigenous feminist whose songwriting weaves together the intersections of her identity with vulnerability and pluck. Her voice is dreamy and sublime, and her brilliant guitar playing exhibits the lush, ethereal sonic range of her instrument. “Indians Never Die,” from her debut album, Mother of My Children, was written in response to the events at Standing Rock. “Soft Stud,” the album’s opening track, is a self-described “queer anthem” with a crunchy guitar riff and a lovelorn refrain. Her latest track, “Loss & Relax,” from a forthcoming 7-inch, touches on the metamorphoses that accompany loss. Seeing her in an intimate space like Communication will be a real treat. With Disq, fresh off their triumphant visit to SXSW. Click here for more info.
Friday: V05, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal at Barrymore
One of the hits of the 2018 AtwoodFest, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal return to Madison with a new album, Do It Now, released in January. Nebraska native Hoyer may also be familiar from a turn as a contestant on The Voice in 2017. Ensuring this show will reach maximum danceability is Madison’s own VO5, who will bring along the 16-member strong VO5 Hot Oil Dancers. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Dane County Farmers' Market at Capitol Square
The outdoor version of the Dane County Farmers' Market kicked off last weekend, and this Saturday is slated to be a beautiful day, perfect for rubbing shoulders with strangers and dodging toe-crushing baby strollers in search of Spicy Cheese Bread and goat meat. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Earth Day Clean-Up
Join your friends and neighbors at one of many clean-up and restoration activities happening around town this Saturday in honor of Earth Day (Apr. 22), including Orton Park, Starkweather Creek, Pheasant Branch Conservancy, Lake View Hill Park, James Madison Park, Eken Park Neighborhood and UW Arboretum.
Saturday: Basant Kite Flying Festival at James Madison Park
Basant is an annual kite flying festival celebrated in the Punjab region of India and Pakistan to welcome spring. Pakistani Students Association at UW-Madison hosts this Madison version, which includes a potluck-style picnic. The event is BYOK: Bring Your Own Kite. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Rock Against Fascism! at FreeWheel Community Bike Shop
Rock Against Fascism! is a fundraiser for Mama's Day Bailout, which posts bail for incarcerated black mothers. Performers include a variety of politically-minded rock and hip-hop artists, such as Madison queer punks Gender Confetti, Milwaukee's Pink Tide, Duluth's Nat Harvie Trio, UW First Wave grad Zhalarina and local anarchist rapper Lil Guillotine. Click here for more info.
Saturday: 420 Fest at Brink Lounge
On this most sacred and holy day, enjoy music from more than a dozen of Wisconsin’s chillest performers. There will be old-time music from No Name String Band, funk from Electric Spanking, jam-rock from Sweet Delta Dawn, spoken word from FlowPoetry, and a Grateful Dead tribute set from Seaside Zoo (pictured). Click here for more info.
Saturday: The Purple Circus at Barrymore
An all-ages “Cosmic Circus” devoted to the aerial arts and somehow working in ideas of aliens and the music of dearly beloved (and departed) Prince? Sign us up! The Purple Circus is also trying to create awareness about opioid addiction, and has paired up with local drug treatment facility Tellurian Inc. Click here for more info.
Audre Rae Photography
Saturday: Asumaya (LP release), Cap Alan at Communication
Asumaya, the project of Luke Bassuener, celebrates the vinyl release of the stellar 2018 record, Omniphobic. Across the album’s 10 tracks, Bassuener, a Madison local, traverses unlikely melodies and time signatures in inventive ways, utilizing deft production skills. Tracks like “Chess” are intricate and approachable — with enough room to boogie. With “glitch-psych-kraut duo” Cap Alan. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Jennifer Hedstrom, Eric Doucette
Singer-songwriter Jennifer Hedstrom's piano-driven pop songs are meditations on the natural world that also explore complicated emotional landscapes. Her singing is a breath of fresh air —clear and unadorned — as is her classically inspired piano playing. With acoustic indie rocker Eric Doucette. Click here for more info.
Sunday: TV Moms, Ghostar, The Heavy Parts, Mossmen at Art In
Minneapolis-based guitar-and-drum duo TV Moms are touring in support of their latest album, Believe Anything, a 12-song grungy, noise rock record rife with angst and crunchy riffs. They're joined by three excellent Madison bands: Ghostar, who blend math rock and post rock sounds, heavy, dirty bluesy rockers The Heavy Parts and some psychedelic noise rock from Mossmen. Click here for more info.
