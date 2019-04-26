15 things to do in Madison this weekend (April 26-28)

×

Saturday: Help Desk (album release), Schmoolio (album release), Not Dead Yet at BarleyPop Live

Like Masked Intruder before them, Help Desk carries on Madison’s great and weird legacy of costumed punks. The IT-themed quintet is headlining BarleyPop Live’s first-ever concert (at the former Frequency location) with a dual release. In addition to a new EP, Str8 Cache Homie, they are also rolling out a collaboration with Working Draft Beer Company called Ctrl+Alt+Wheat (tapped at 6 pm). Rounding out the bill are two more local punk bands, Schmoolio (pictured, also releasing a new album, Level Up) and Not Dead Yet. Click here for more info.