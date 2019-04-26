15 things to do in Madison this weekend (April 26-28)

1 of 15
Friday - Sunday (and beyond): Madison Craft Beer Week
Obviously, something called “Craft Beer Week” is going to appeal to beer nerds. But wait, there’s more. Beer pairing dinners, check. Violent Femmes ticket giveaway, check. Live music, bike rides, cat rescue, a poetry reading, a ping-pong tourney? You betcha. Another bonus: Isthmus-sponsored events like these support our independent journalism. For these and more activities ancillary to, but regardless fueled by, beer, see the full schedule at madbeerweek.com, or pick up the printed schedule in the April 25 issue; pocket-size "passport" guides available at all participating locations.
Paulius Musteikis
Friday + Saturday: Encore Studio's "Road Trip" at Mary Dupont Wahlers Theatre
Encore Studio for the Arts, one of very few professional theater companies for people with disabilities, presents an evening of brand-new short plays on the theme of travel by executive director KelsyAnne Schoenhaar and Wendy Prosise. Guaranteed to surprise and delight. Click here for more info.
Jim Escalante
Friday: Chloe Darke opening reception at Chazen
This year’s winner of the Russell and Paula Panczenko MFA Prize is Chloe Darke, a metals artist and photographer who creates elaborate, futuristic and sometimes macabre instruments. This opening reception for the Secrete, Augment, Testify exhibit includes refreshments and live music. On display through June 16. Click here for more info.
Friday: Lo Marie at Central Library
Though she originally aspired to be an opera singer, Lo Marie found her creative calling in jazz. As part of Madison’s InDIGenous series, the vocalist and guitarist will perform music from her upcoming album, Le Rêve. Edgier, sultrier and more neo-soul than previous work, the lyrically powerful songs are a celebration of freedom of creativity and expression. Click here for more info.
Pooneh Ghana
Friday: Hippo Campus, Samia at The Sylvee
This St. Paul band makes music that pleases all parts of the brain. On the self-titled 2018 album Bambi, the band employs clever, yet simple production choices to create a soft synth-folk-pop blend. This mixture, combined with the poignant lyrics and catchy melodies of lead singer Jake Luppen, makes for songs that stir as well as shake the listener. With Samia. Click here for more info.
Friday: Joseph Huber, Chicken Wire Empire, Feed the Dog, Driveway Thriftdwellers at HIgh Noon Saloon
Boasting the best event name of the week — say “Spring String Fling” three times fast! — this four-band bill showcases some of Wisconsin’s finest roots music. Collectively, these artists will heat up the place regardless of the temperature outside. Click here for more info.
David McClister
Friday: Son Volt, Ian Noe at Majestic
Whether in bands or solo, the folk tradition has always been a strong line running through the songwriting of Jay Farrar, and it comes to the fore on Union, the latest album from Son Volt. More specifically, Union works the protest/social comment field, with songs about whistleblower Reality Winner and our current political division. With Ian Noe. Click here for more info.
Mike Rausch
Saturday: Madison College Pow Wow
Madison is built on land stolen from the Ho-Chunk, so maybe it’s time to spend a little time celebrating the rich, colorful culture of the city’s rightful occupants. The Pow Wow, sponsored by the Madison College Native American Student Association, features hundreds of dancers, drummers, singers and guests. With grand entries at 1 and 7 pm. Click here for more info.
Mario Guevara
Saturday: Celebrate Madison's Sister Cities at Madison College-Truax
The second annual event showcasing Madison’s sister cities will highlight communities in Latin America, including Arcatao, El Salvador (recently visited by state Rep. Chris Taylor, pictured, the event emcee); Camaguey, Cuba; and Tepatitlan, Mexico. The keynote speaker is Eduardo Santana-Castellon, a wildlife biologist at the Universidad de Guadalajara and UW-Madison alum. There will also be a buffet dinner and performances from Ballet Folklorico de Maria Diaz and Madison Youth Choirs. Click here for more info.
Saturday: HUMP! Film Festival at Barrymore Theatre
This annual celebration of the splendors of sex is curated by advice columnist Dan Savage. HUMP’s short films are all about real people — of all shapes, sizes, ages, races and gender expressions — getting it on. As Savage puts it, “The HUMP! jury was blown away by the hilarity, hotness, diversity and quality of this year’s films and we can’t wait for you to see them.” Click here for more info.
Wyatt Dlouhy
Saturday: Gender Confetti, Dumpster Dick, The Hasbians at Mickey's
Three local queer bands will melt the paint off the goddamn walls at Mickey's this Saturday — Gender Confetti comes with their brand of scrappy queer punk, Dumpster Dick blends brash punk and black metal to thrilling effect and The Hasbians serve up piping hot riot grrrl anthems. Click here for more info.
Ryan Donnelly
Saturday: Help Desk (album release), Schmoolio (album release), Not Dead Yet at BarleyPop Live
Like Masked Intruder before them, Help Desk carries on Madison’s great and weird legacy of costumed punks. The IT-themed quintet is headlining BarleyPop Live’s first-ever concert (at the former Frequency location) with a dual release. In addition to a new EP, Str8 Cache Homie, they are also rolling out a collaboration with Working Draft Beer Company called Ctrl+Alt+Wheat (tapped at 6 pm). Rounding out the bill are two more local punk bands, Schmoolio (pictured, also releasing a new album, Level Up) and Not Dead Yet. Click here for more info.
Angie Rea
Sunday: Bird & Nature Festival at Warner Park
Birds rule at this free annual family-friendly event, which features hand-on activities, nature displays, hayrides and entertainment, including live bird presentations by Open Door Bird Sanctuary. Expect to see some raptors! Click here for more info.
Sarah Lang
Sunday: Choral Arts Society Chorale at Trinity Lutheran Church
This water-themed concert will have something for everyone, from jazz and folk to late 16th-century Renaissance polyphony. As a short interlude between songs, guest speakers from the Chorale’s community partners will talk about water issues in Wisconsin. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Sweat for Change Fitnessathon at Flyght & Dragonfly Yoga Downtown
Participants at this fitness fundraiser will challenge themselves to 3 hours of pedaling and poses, starting with an indoor cycling class and ending with some restorative Yin yoga. All proceeds to benefit the Rape Crisis Center. $20. Bring your own yoga mat and water. Click here for more info.
