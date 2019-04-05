15 things to do in Madison this weekend (April 5-7)

1 of 16
Friday - Sunday: Line Breaks Festival at UW Memorial Union
UW-Madison’s First Wave’s annual showcase of its nationally drawn talent returns. During this five-day festival, members of the hip-hop scholarship program will showcase all they’ve been working on, including plays, poems, visual pieces, dances, songs and more. Concluding the festival’s events on Sunday is a display of the program’s musical talent, including Synovia Alexis (pictured). Click here for more info.
Friday - Sunday: Wisconsin Film Festival
The 2019 Wisconsin Film Festival has a packed slate of great movies, ranging from international box office smashes to indie darlings. There’s Knock Down the House, the political documentary that follows Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s historic congressional campaign. There’s Rafiki (pictured) , the groundbreaking Kenyan LGBTQ drama. And screenwriter and UW-Madison alum Phil Johnston will be on hand to talk about the production of his hit Disney film Ralph Breaks the Internet. No matter your taste, there are tons of great viewing options. Click here for more info.
Benjamin Barlow
Friday + Saturday: "Dog Collar" at Brink Lounge
Written and directed by local playwright Ned O’Reilly, this Left of Left Center production is set in the human resources department of a large call center that conducts telephone surveys. If you’ve ever experienced the misery of either end of these calls, this show is for you. Click here for more info.
facebook.com/lovelysocialite
Friday: Lovely Socialite at Central Library
One of Madison’s most creative and eclectic jazz groups, Lovely Socialite has been creating intricate, maximalist jazz-rock fusion since 2010. The band’s unique instrumentation — double bass, cello, trombone, vibes, percussion and electronics — takes the classic jazz aesthetic to new heights with heavy grooves, jarring dissonance and complex countermelodies. Click here for more info.
Phrannie Lyons
Friday + Saturday: "Wrong for the Part" at Bartell Theatre
No casting director in her right mind would consider these actors for the roles they are performing. But the Kathie Rasmussen Women’s Theatre has been celebrating wrongness for the last 10 years with its popular annual event. Sadly, it’s also the finale. So catch it while you can. Three performances only, through April 6. Click here for more info.
Friday: Dave King-Chris Weller Duo at Arts + Literature Laboratory
Jazz saxophonist Chris Weller is a longtime fan of drummer Dave King — so much that Weller asked King to produce an album for Weller’s experimental jazz trio, Hanging Hearts. The pair struck up a friendship and became musical collaborators. These two world-class musicians play free-form improvisations and interpretations of their favorite songs. Click here for more info.
Friday: Bad Bad Hats, Jessica Manning, Con Davison at High Noon Saloon
The Twin Cities are a hotbed of hooky indie rock, and Bad Bad Hats is one of their latest exports. The trio makes slacker pop anthems straight out of the ‘90s, all fuzz and listless angst. They released an LP, The Wide Right, on March 29. With Jessica Manning, Con Davison. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Vegan Pop-up Party at Cafe Coda
JustVeggiez celebrates its first year in business with a vegan smörgåsbord ($17). Meal highlights include butternut squash and tomato bisque shooters, vegan meatballs and crab cakes, satay, grilled antipasto, hummus-stuffed cucumbers, avocado bruschetta and cranberry pecan crostinis. RSVP: tinyurl.com/vegpopupparty. At Cafe Coda, 1224 Williamson St., 5-7 pm.
Saturday: Hellen Ascoli opening reception at Communication
A multimedia artist, master weaver and educator originally from Guatemala, Hellen Ascoli has exhibited her works around the world and is currently an instructor at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design. This event opens her exhibit “3 Translations: Mud and Blue.” 5-8 pm. Exhibit runs through May 25. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Madison Bach Musicians at First Congregational Church
The Madison Bach Musicians, the city’s venerable period performance group, will buck the worldwide all-Bach trend with its season finale titled “The Mozart Miracle.” This all-Mozart concert begins with Symphony No. 1, composed by the eight-year-old wunderkind in 1764, before moving on to more mature works that embody the seductive elegance that defines the Classical-era soundscape. UW professor Marc Vallon conducts an orchestra of period-instrument players including MBM’s artistic director, Trevor Stephenson, on fortepiano. Canadian soprano Ariadne Lih will provide vocal fireworks in “Exsultate Jubilate,” and ballet, rarely seen in Mozart concerts, will get a chance to shine in “Les Petit Riens,” with choreography by Karen McShane Hellenbrand. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society at Overture Center
April is National Poetry Month — we’re sure you have that marked on your cal. Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society (pictured) does. Stephanie Jutt, flutist, and Jeffrey Sykes, pianist, will collaborate with former Wisconsin poet laureate Max Garland, Madison poet Catherine Jagoe and New York poet Mark Belair in this performance that underlines that words are music and music is a language. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers at Majestic
After more than 20 years, Laura Jane Grace is one of punk’s great icons. As the leader of Against Me!, Grace has created some of the genre’s finest, most righteously pissed off albums. But now she’s trying something different. With her band the Devouring Mothers, Grace plays a heavy brand of folky pop-rock that answers the question, “what if Tom Petty grew up listening to Crass?” Her new band’s debut album, Bought to Rot, was released last year. With Mercy Union, Control Top. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Assif Tsahar & Tatusya Nakatani at Cafe Coda
Ephemeral and slippery, the music of this saxophone and percussion duo mystifies. On their 2012 album, I Got It Bad, the pair operates like particles on an atomic level, especially on songs like “Deliver.” Across the five-minute track, the sounds emerging from Tsahar’s sax and Nakatani’s drums collide into each other but sometimes bond for moments of fleeting and transcendent coherence. Click here for more info.
Sunday: ChiliOcracy V at Harmony Bar
Community radio WORT 89.9 FM hosts its annual chili contest billed as “political mockery served in crockery.” Enter as an “Average Joe” ($10) to cast one vote for your favorite entry. Enter as a “Lobbyist” ($20) to have your vote count fivefold and receive a deluxe spoon. Competitors are Harmony Bar, The Argus, Mickey’s Tavern, Baldwin Street Grille, Next Door Brewing, True Coffee Cafe, The Wisco, Weary Traveler, Tiny’s Tap House and the Breakwater. The winner will be declared “Supreme Commander of Chili.” At the Harmony, 2201 Atwood Ave., 3-6 pm. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Sunday Slam Open Mic at Art In
This stand-up comedy and storytelling open mic prioritizes women and LGBTQ+ folks and allies of all genders are welcome to perform and attend. Both newbies and veterans can be seen and heard at this weekly event, which is hosted by the hilarious Cal Smith (pictured). If you can't make it this week, the event runs every Sunday night. Click here for more info.
