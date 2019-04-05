15 things to do in Madison this weekend (April 5-7)

×

Saturday: Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers at Majestic

After more than 20 years, Laura Jane Grace is one of punk’s great icons. As the leader of Against Me!, Grace has created some of the genre’s finest, most righteously pissed off albums. But now she’s trying something different. With her band the Devouring Mothers, Grace plays a heavy brand of folky pop-rock that answers the question, “what if Tom Petty grew up listening to Crass?” Her new band’s debut album, Bought to Rot, was released last year. With Mercy Union, Control Top. Click here for more info.