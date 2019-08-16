15 things to do in Madison this weekend (Aug. 16-18)

×

Friday - Sunday: "Hephaestus" at UW Memorial Union - Play Circle

In 2018, Music Theatre of Madison held a workshop performance of a new musical by Madison native Nathan Fosbinder. Audiences gave their feedback, and the creative team worked diligently on its next iteration. Now it’s time to see the finished product! Hephaestus tells the story of the Greek god of fire and blacksmithing, who was charged with making all the weapons for the gods of Olympus. In a fit of jealousy, his mother, Hera, kicked him out of the realm of the gods, cursing his physical deformity. Eventually, Hephaestus returns to Olympus, looking for revenge. The first full staging to come out of the Wisconsin New Musicals Cycle, the show combines contemporary music and classic Greek mythology. Directed by Catie O’Donnell, it features Caleb Mathura as Hephaestus and SaraLynn Evenson as Hera. Click here for more info.