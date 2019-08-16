15 things to do in Madison this weekend (Aug. 16-18)

1 of 15
Julia Luebke
Friday - Sunday: "Hephaestus" at UW Memorial Union - Play Circle
In 2018, Music Theatre of Madison held a workshop performance of a new musical by Madison native Nathan Fosbinder. Audiences gave their feedback, and the creative team worked diligently on its next iteration. Now it’s time to see the finished product! Hephaestus tells the story of the Greek god of fire and blacksmithing, who was charged with making all the weapons for the gods of Olympus. In a fit of jealousy, his mother, Hera, kicked him out of the realm of the gods, cursing his physical deformity. Eventually, Hephaestus returns to Olympus, looking for revenge. The first full staging to come out of the Wisconsin New Musicals Cycle, the show combines contemporary music and classic Greek mythology. Directed by Catie O’Donnell, it features Caleb Mathura as Hephaestus and SaraLynn Evenson as Hera. Click here for more info.
Friday - Sunday: Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival
Over 80 tons of sweet corn is waiting at the annual Sun Prairie corn celebration. Beer tents, carnival rides and music start Friday night. Saturday and Sunday is when volunteers start steaming the corn: $2 per ear or $8 for a tote. Admission is $1; parking is $5 and includes admission. At Angell Park, 315 Park St. in Sun Prairie, corn service runs from noon-7 pm on Saturday and Sunday only.
Friday + Saturday: Token Creek Chamber Music Festival
Held in a refurbished barn on the outskirts of Sun Prairie, the Token Creek Festival is a top-notch celebration of chamber music. The opening weekend celebrates the 30th anniversary of the festival with jazz standards from the Great American Songbook. The festival continues with different programs through Sept. 1. Click here for more info.
DeWook Photography
Friday + Saturday: Schenk's Corners Block Party
This annual celebration of Madison’s east side features local and Midwestern bands. On the first night (4-10 pm), Minneapolis-bred Frogleg (pictured) headlines, hopping into town with an improvised blend of funk, rock and reggae. Saturday (2-10 pm) places the honeyed, rootsy ballads of local act the People Brothers Band in the marquee spot. Click here for more info.
Amanda Mills
Friday + Saturday: Big Neck Fest
Fans of Madison’s vibrant garage rock scene will want to keep their calendars clear for this year’s fest coordinated by bands with ties to the prolific Virginia-based Big Neck Records label. Friday features a split LP release by Fire Heads and Milwaukee’s Sex Scenes (pictured), in addition to Fatal Figures (Buffalo, New York, ex-Blowtops) and Alex Wiley Coyote (Wood Chickens). Night two will be highlighted by The Hussy, with support from reunited MPLS destroyers Sweet JAP, Michigan natives Choke Chains, and local heroes Dumb Vision.
Night 1: Mickey's Tavern
Night 2: Crystal Corner Bar
Friday: Dear Hank & John at UW Memorial Union - Shannon Hall
Join the brothers Green as they record an episode of their long-running collaborative podcast. In addition to being online media moguls via the educational content creators Complexly, both are also acclaimed authors; John writes beloved young adult fiction (The Fault in Our Stars) and Hank’s debut novel, An Absolutely Remarkable Thing, topped The New York Times Book Review best seller list. They are also active in raising money for good causes, and the proceeds from their tour will go toward programs to reduce maternal and infant deaths in Sierra Leone. Click here for more info.
Caitlin Rowe
Friday - Sunday: "Evil Dead: The Musical" at UW Vilas Hall - Mitchell Theatre
Sam Raimi’s classic trilogy of horror/comedy films is reimagined as a stage musical. But if you think that means they’re cutting down on the blood and guts, you’d be wrong. It’s every bit as funny and gory as the film, only now with songs. Groovy, baby. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: Taylor Tomlinson at Comedy on State
Being a single woman isn’t easy, but Taylor Tomlinson at least makes the misery sound like a blast. Performing since she was 16, Tomlinson is one of the youngest comics out there, and also one of the smartest. A less than idealistic outlook makes her still-hopeful stories about a lackluster love life all the more endearing. Tomlinson is one of the funniest comics working currently, so do not miss this one. Click here for more info.
Fugee Yamagucci
Friday: Landon DeVon at Art In Gallery
Local R&B singer and rapper Landon DeVon headlines a night of smooth jams and silky voices. With all of his music so far, DeVon has displayed both emceeing talent and a knack for melody, including on his latest track, “The Ride,” about defying authoritative powers despite the toll they take on you. With Dirty Disco, Tajh Virgil, Ashleye L. Armelin, Jodea. Click here for more info.
Saturday + Sunday: "Pineapple Poll" + "Trial by Jury" at Madison College's Mitby Theater
For this summer’s Gilbert and Sullivan revival, Madison Savoyards collaborates on a double bill with Central Midwest Ballet Academy. You’ll get a ballet (Pineapple Poll), an opera (Trial By Jury), and a dose of G&S’s topsy-turvy logic. But beneath the laughter is a critique of the powerful who are sometimes oblivious to situations around them. In these shows, a sea captain doesn’t realize his sailors are women dressed as men, and a judge isn’t sure what’s legal. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Agora Art Fair at Agora Center, Fitchburg
More than 100 artists working in a wide range of media exhibit at this art fair, so step right up and get your paintings, ceramics, jewelry and more. Visitors will also get to enjoy the creation of a mural by graffiti artist C3P0, a co-founder of Madison art supplier Momentum Art Tech whose works dot the Chicago landscape. There will be a second wall for guests to practice their own graffiti styles, flares and drips. Live music (starting at 9:30 am), a beer and wine garden, food carts, and art activities mean fun for the whole family. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Africa Fest at McPike Park
The art, food and culture festival celebrates its 21st year of honoring Africa and the contributions of its people to our community. Throughout the day African immigrants living in Madison will share craft demonstrations, storytelling and more. Those who missed Thursday’s Session at McPike Park have another chance to catch Dobet Gnahoré & Na Afriki Band, and the day also includes sets by Tani Diakite (pictured) & the Afrofunkstars and many others. Come early at 10 am for Strides for Africa, a 5K to raise funds for well construction in rural Africa. Click here for more info.
Mike Heffner
Saturday: Zeroed Hero at Bos Meadery
A rock show to pair well with mead and more. Riffy guitars are at the forefront of Zeroed Hero, who come straight out of ‘70s-’90s rock ‘n’ roll. Their 2017 debut album, Love Letters to a Mannequin, has plenty of songs of heartbreak. Also on the bill: Appleton’s The Lately plays approachable indie rock, and 2019 Rockonsin winners Quick and Painless play heavy garage rock with singable choruses. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Pupusafest
By enjoying homemade, hot-off-the-griddle pupusas, you can help raise funds for David’s Educational Opportunity Fund, which works with low-income students in Quito, Ecuador. The annual fundraiser honors David Byrd, who went missing while traveling in Ecuador in 2002. In addition to pupusas (and curtido), this year’s event has live music, an improv show from Atlas Improv, and a “mini-mercado” (silent auction) of Ecuadorian crafts. Suggested donation $25; $35 for families. At 5725 Bittersweet Place, 1-4:30 pm.
Sunday: OutReach Magic Festival at Warner Park
Fifty years after the Stonewall Rebellion, what better time to loudly celebrate LGBTQ+ rights? Madison’s pride celebration returns this year with a festival rather than a parade. After a tumultuous 2018, event organizers are working to make the celebration more diverse and inclusive to all communities. The moniker is a nod to former picnics that were historically a part of the pride celebration in Madison. With live music, games, food carts, vendors and more. Click here for more info.
