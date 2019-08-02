10 things to do in Madison this weekend (Aug. 2-4)

1 of 11
Friday + Saturday: Sugar Maple Music Festival
Four Lakes Traditional Music Collective hosts this annual celebration, which offers opportunities for both listening and participation via jams and workshops with guest artists. This year’s performers include Grammy-nominated Austin bluegrass band Wood & Wire (9:05 pm Friday), breakout Americana trio Lula Wiles (3:50 pm Saturday), the always-transcendent Eilen Jewell Band (pictured, 5:35 pm Saturday), and zydeco barnburners Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys (9 pm Saturday). Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: Samuel J. Comroe at Comedy on State
Samuel J. Comroe is an up-and-coming comedian who has been working hard over the last decade with spectacular results. Drawing on his personal experiences living with Tourette’s syndrome, Sam tells stories with a physicality not usually seen on stage. His rapid-fire delivery draws audiences in, and his pauses on punchlines leave ‘em reeling. Following a breakout bit on Conan in 2012, he was recently a fourth-place finisher on America’s Got Talent, so you know he has chops. Click here for more info.
Friday - Sunday: "Anastasia" at Overture Center
Members of Russia’s last royal family, the Romanovs, were executed by their Bolshevik captors in 1918. But beginning in 1920, more than 20 different women came forward claiming to be the Grand Duchess Anastasia, who had miraculously escaped the fate of the rest of her family. Although the theories of a surviving Romanov were officially debunked with DNA testing in the 1990s, the Anastasia fantasy lives on. It was the subject of a musical animated film by Don Bluth (An American Tail, The Land Before Time), with a score by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime, Once on this Island). Anastasia was retooled for the stage with 16 new musical numbers, added by the original composition team. It ran for two years on Broadway. Now Madison audiences can revel in the “what if” story of a missing princess, an amnesiac orphan, two con men, and a ruthless Soviet officer, set against the backdrop of the last days of the Russian Empire and the roaring 1920s in Paris. Click here for more info.
Jenie Gao
Friday: Jenie Gao reception at Central Library
Local artist Jenie Gao celebrates the launch of her new exhibit, Uncommon Ground, that examines and meditates on the importance and role of archetypes in our society. The rural-born, first-generation printmaker and muralist is a tireless advocate for arts funding and for more representation for artists of color. Her woodcuts challenge stereotypes and reclaim stories — with spiders creating matriarchies and women claiming space. This Night Light reception also features works by Jaymee Harvey Willms, Melissa Dorn Richards, Kate Schaffer and Juliette Walker. Click here for more info.
Brandon White
Friday: The Dead South at Live on King Street
This rootsy string quartet invokes the sounds of bygone days to create a sound that’s something new. Their most recent single, “Diamond Ring,” finds the Saskatchewan bluegrass group — featuring guitar, mandolin, cello and banjo — singing about going to extreme measures to fund the materialism of a lover. As the desperation grows, so do the manic plucks of their stringed instruments. With Armchair Boogie, Them Coulee Boys. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Madison Vegan Fest at Madison College Truax Campus
The annual vegan jamboree features dozens of animal-free products and many speakers. It also features the only vegan food court in town. Vendors include Adamah Neighborhood Table, Cedar Teeth, Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream, Fit 4 You Lemonade, Fuegos, Heirloom Bakery, Ian’s Pizza, Green Owl Cafe, Just Veggiez, Kitchen 17, Soul Vegan and Surya Cafe. Full list at madisonveganfest.org. At Madison College Truax campus, 1701 Wright St., 10 am-5 pm.
antioch.edu
Saturday: Adonia Lugo at Goodman South Library
An event sponsored by the JUST Bikes Coalition brings a national leader in the mobility justice movement here for a talk and community bike ride. Lugo is a professor in urban sustainability at LA’s Antioch University, where she looks at how transportation issues affect people of color. She will read from her book, Bicycle / Race: Transportation, Culture, & Resistance. Come at 9 am for helmet fitting, bike checks and a story time for kids. Click here for more info.
Katie Ricard Photography
Saturday: TBurns CD release at Paoli Schoolhouse Cafe
There’s melancholy and sweetness in equal measure on The Other Way Around, a new seven-track EP from local singer-songwriter Thomas Burns (who performs under the name TBurns). If you’ve ever traveled the lonely freeways to some faraway destination, you’ll be hooked from the start by “Indiana Alibi,” the album’s first track. It’s full of echoing slides, masterful picking and delicate percussion. Burns’ voice is relaxed and compelling, and the album includes some excellent local session players. Perfect music for a lovely summer evening on the riverside in Paoli. Click here for more info.
Nicole Zenoni
Saturday: Tony Hawk Appreciation Fest at High Noon Saloon
A smattering of hardcore bands from across the Midwest gather to celebrate Tony Hawk, the professional skateboarder, actor, entrepreneur and extreme sports champion. The headliner is Milwaukee’s Direct Hit! (pictured), which blends thrashing, distorted guitars with cinematic vocals and storytelling. One local band to be sure to catch is Schmoolio, whose emo music feels like it was made during Hawk’s ’80 and ’90s heyday. With Why Not, Coasting, Nectar, Delinquents, Middle Aged Overdose, Mud Dog, Dear Mr. Watterson. Click here for more info.
Sunday: MAMA Cares Music Fest at Wisconsin Brewing Co.
Seven local acts rock out for a good cause: Proceeds benefit the MAMA Cares fund, which helps pay for health care for local musicians and their families in need. The lineup is sure to keep you boogieing; along with rockers Mars Hall and 7 Seasons Deep, and soul from Funky Chunky (pictured), catch reunion sets by London Fog, Danny Feral & Easy Action and Speed Trap. Admission is free, so leave a few bucks in the donation jar or grab a bratwurst. Click here for more info.
