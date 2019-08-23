15 things to do in Madison this weekend (Aug. 23-25)

1 of 15
Valerie Fremin
Friday - Sunday: Orton Park Festival
Midway through its sixth decade, this annual free, outdoor festival remains a summer favorite, but also a bittersweet reminder that the season of fests is nearly over. Visiting acts not to miss close Orton’s last two nights, including rockabilly/honky tonk legend Rosie Flores (pictured) and riff-happy rock brothers Radkey on Saturday, and Chicago punk-cumbia mixers Dos Santos and soul rockers The Main Squeeze on Sunday. An all-star roundup of locals can be found all weekend, including Beatles experts Get Back Wisconsin (5 pm Friday), guitar phenom Raine Stern (11:45 am Saturday), Angela Puerta (1:15 pm Saturday), Honor Among Thieves (5:15 pm Saturday), twang-punkers Wood Chickens (3 pm Sunday) ... and, of course, Cycropia Aerial Dance enlivens one of Orton’s majestic oaks on Thursday and Friday night. Click here for more info.
Friday - Sunday: The Venardos Circus at West Towne Mall
A traveling troupe blends Broadway theatricality with such circus fare as aerial tricks, acrobatics, contortion, juggling and magic. Yet one traditional aspect is missing from the performance inside the red and white big top tent: no animals are involved. Formed in 2014 by a former Ringling Brothers ringmaster, it’s the first time in Madison for this touring circus. Through 9/2. Click here for more info.
Friday: Penn Park Palooza
Sample global food and check out multicultural merchants and community partners at part two of this summer series to expand and enhance cultural horizons, and enjoy recent renovations to the Penn Park shelter. Performances include Brazilian martial arts by Madison Capoeira, the roots reggae of Natty Nation (pictured), and Latin hip-hop by Uriel Hernandez. Click here for more info.
Friday: Here Come the Mummies at Live on King Street
Though they are named after ceremonial Egyptian corpses, this band is anything but rigid. On their latest track, “I Spy,” the band, made up of costumed anonymous players, sings about a clumsy Casanova trying to win someone’s affections, accompanied by a Latin jazz flair. Get there on time for an opening set by Madison’s soul experts, The People Brothers Band. Click here for more info.
Friday: Nick Hart at the Winnebago
The comedian and former Madison mayoral candidate records a new comedy special. In appearances on shows like Conan, Hart effects a charmingly self-effacing style; he always rags on himself before he rags on others. He skillfully weaves together anecdotes and observations, talking to members of the audience as if they were his friends. Click here for more info.
Jeff Bassinson
Friday: Nikki Hill at Knuckle Down Saloon
The show of the week for hard rock and soul fans is certainly Nikki Hill, touring behind her late 2018 album, Feline Roots. The record is a tour de force melding the two vintage American genres into a heavy stew of grooves and loud guitars (including fiery playing by her husband, Matt Hill); its sharp-edged songs should gain even more life after the intervening months of road-testing. Click here for more info.
David McClister
Friday: The War & Treaty at High Noon Saloon
The chemistry between Tanya and Michael Trotter is palpable. The married, Michigan-based duo play off each other, drawing strength and joy from their partnership even as they sing about difficult experiences from their pasts. Their powerful voices deliver vulnerable, inspiring gospel infused with funky bass lines and country roots influences. After opening for Al Green and Brandi Carlile earlier this year, the team visits Madison on a tour for Healing Tide, their genre-shifting 2018 album produced by Americana icon Buddy Miller. With Philippe Bronchtein. Click here for more info.
Jay Blakesberg
Saturday: Michael Franti & Spearhead at The Sylvee
Still going strong 25 years into efforts as a musician, filmmaker and activist, Franti and his backing band chug into town with a new album in tow. The follow-up to 2001’s Stay Human, this record, Stay Human Vol. II, finds Franti and company adding new twists and dimensions to their uplifting music, with songs like “Extraordinary” adding shades of EDM. Tunes like “Stay Human 2,” though, are vintage Franti, blending rootsy ballads and funk. This Triple M block party also includes sets by Brett Dennen, Wilder Woods and Delacey. Click here for more info.
Tom Fullmer
Saturday: GLEAM Opening Viewing at Olbrich Gardens
GLEAM, now in its fifth year, grows ever more luminous and astonishing with each installment. It’s art, it’s sculpture, it’s light, and it’s sprawled out all over the magical 16 acres of Olbrich Botanical Gardens. This special opening event gives you a sneak peek at this year’s installations, which include Burning Man artists and the world famous video artist Yuge Zhou, and features Madison Contemporary Dance performing “Joy in Nature.” Click here for more info.
Saturday: Eliot Lewis at Brink Lounge
Warm up for Sunday’s Breese concert with a one-man-band performance by Eliot Lewis, in town as a band member with Daryl Hall & John Oates. The multi-instrumentalist Lewis has also appeared on Hall’s Live from Daryl’s House television show, was a member of Average White Band, and served as a staff songwriter/producer for the major labels, along with maintaining a solo career. Click here for more info.
de Wook
Saturday: Jam Band Royale at Majestic
Some of Madison’s best jam bands pay tribute to some of the genre’s greats. Don’t miss members of Steez, Immmigré and other bands laying down the electronic-addled funk of Sound Tribe Sector 9, and psych-funk fusion band Soul Symmetry doing its best impression of the legendary and bluesy Allman Brothers Band. Also with Pine Travelers (as moe.), Snafu (Phish), and DJ Nate Zukas playing Grateful Dead. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Jacob Jolliff Band at Memorial Union Terrace
This band, created by the mandolinist of Yonder Mountain String Band, infuses a bluegrass core with a host of outside influences. Each track from Joliff’s group is solely instrumental but speaks volumes. On his 2018 project, Instrumentals Vol. 1, songs like “Waitin' on Gravey” share the simple pleasures of life, whether it’s wading in a stream or waiting for a home-cooked meal. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Black Latino Unity Picnic at Penn Park
The Immigrant Workers Union hosts the 11th annual Black Latino Unity Picnic. All are invited to enjoy a meal while promoting collaboration between local communities of color. There will be activities for the kiddos and performances from dancer Ritmo Supremo and hip-hop artists Introspective Prodigies. The get-together is family-friendly and completely free. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Paulpalooza at Hop Garden, Paoli
Paulpalooza is a festival of music, food, and family entertainment created by Kathie and Jim Natzke following the unexpected death of their teenaged son, Paul, in 2017. With performances by The North Code, Mark Croft, Raine Stern and more, plus the tapping of Hop Garden's Pop-A-Wheelie Red Lager. Funds raised will benefit Paul’s Party, a nonprofit designed to fund and assist with recreational activities for children with disabilities. Click here for more info.
Stuart Berg
Sunday: Daryl Hall & John Oates at Breese Stevens Field
When considering these 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, the only question is: How did it take that long? Morphing from the '70s blue-eyed soul/rock of "Rich Girl" and "Sara Smile" to the trend-setting '80s pop domination of "Private Eyes" and "Maneater," the duo's influence on other musicians stil reverberates today. And crate digging record collectors and DJs know their albums are chock-full of other gems beyond the many radio hits. With G. Love & Special Sauce. Click here for more info.
