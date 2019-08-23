15 things to do in Madison this weekend (Aug. 23-25)

×

Friday - Sunday: Orton Park Festival

Midway through its sixth decade, this annual free, outdoor festival remains a summer favorite, but also a bittersweet reminder that the season of fests is nearly over. Visiting acts not to miss close Orton’s last two nights, including rockabilly/honky tonk legend Rosie Flores (pictured) and riff-happy rock brothers Radkey on Saturday, and Chicago punk-cumbia mixers Dos Santos and soul rockers The Main Squeeze on Sunday. An all-star roundup of locals can be found all weekend, including Beatles experts Get Back Wisconsin (5 pm Friday), guitar phenom Raine Stern (11:45 am Saturday), Angela Puerta (1:15 pm Saturday), Honor Among Thieves (5:15 pm Saturday), twang-punkers Wood Chickens (3 pm Sunday) ... and, of course, Cycropia Aerial Dance enlivens one of Orton’s majestic oaks on Thursday and Friday night. Click here for more info.