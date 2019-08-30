13 things to do in Madison this weekend (Aug. 30-Sept. 2)

1 of 13
Friday: Dane Dances at Monona Terrace Rooftop
Madison’s most inclusive, multicultural and multi-generational dance event wraps up its summer season with sets from Chicago’s Motown Reflections and Fantasy Band. Both groups will certainly inspire the ecstatic dancing that has kept Dane Dances chugging along for more than two decades. The view of Capitol and lake is unparalleled, and the community spirit is palpable. Click here for more info.
Alexander Woldeab
Friday: Richie Nelson at Art In
Richie Nelson performs indie rock with a pop sensibility. His Seattle-based project Richie Dagger’s Crime dreamily stretches across a layered landscape. The band’s 2018 album, Sea of Dysfunction, is infused with ambient samples, lush vocals and restrained electronica. Here, Nelson performs a solo guitar set, with some songs from his band, some covers, and “some crooning.” With locals idiotkid, Glassmen, Curatura. Click here for more info.
Friday: "Adaptive" at Boulders Climbing Gym
Boulders Climbing Gym is turning its “back cave” into a mini-movie theater to screen Adaptive, a 2019 documentary about two athletes— both amputees — who climb the famous Lotus Flower Tower in the Cirque of the Unclimbable in the Northwest Territories of Canada. There will also be three mocktails available: The Rock, The Rope and The Rental. Drink donations will benefit the Social Justice Center. At 129 S. Carroll St., 9-11 pm.
Beth Skogen
Friday: Purple Veins at Majestic
Brandon Beebe, who assumes the heavy purple mantle in this magnificent Prince tribute act, ups the ante for each and every show. The group creates an ecstatic Prince experience, with costumed players and dancers delivering energetic and loving versions of Prince’s funky jams. At the center of it is Beebe himself, singing beautifully, shredding on the guitar, and channeling His Purple Majesty. It’s no wonder Purple Veins is headed for the holy land: They play a show at Minneapolis’ First Avenue, where Prince himself once held court, on Sept. 6. It’s worth a road trip. Click here for more info.
Lauren Montgomery
Friday: Deadbeat Beat at Mickey's Tavern
Though they come from Detroit, this jangly guitar-forward act would feel right at home on a tropical isle. Referencing acts like Joni Mitchell and The Clean, songs like “You Lift Me Up,” off recently released How Far, arrange guitar riffs in intriguing and soothing ways, with the female and male vocals adding bittersweet layers. With Julian Lynch, Graham Hunt, Claynkee. Click here for more info.
JUCO
Saturday + Sunday: Taste of Madison
For the grazers — those who love sample-sized portions of a lot of food — there is perhaps no better event than Taste of Madison. More than 80 restaurants will be serving everything from dorowot to vegan Cuban sammies. This is a great venue to discover the area’s latest food entrepreneurs, who are starting carts or working catering gigs. Most plates are under five bucks. Three entertainment stages feature both the expected local favorites (WheelHouse, 2:30 pm Saturday; Madison County, 3:15 pm Sunday) and surprising national headliners (Bryce Vine, 6:45 pm Saturday; P.O.D., 5 pm Sunday). Click here for more info.
Saturday: Los Dells
Few festivals in the U.S. better explore the depth of Latin music than Los Dells. Ranging from trap to vallenato, this event showcases the many variations of music that the two continents have to offer. Among the headliners is legendary Puerto Rican urbano singer Ozuna, whose countless hits like “Te Robaré” should be on full display. Colombian superstar Carlos Vives will make the trip, as well as El Fantasma from Mexico. And don’t miss the instrumental-electronic hybrid act Salt Cathedral. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Sweet Delta Circus at Lisa Link Peace Park
A musical circus comes to State Street with an outdoor concert organized by local psychedelic rock jammers Sweet Delta Dawn. The gathering is inspired by the band’s recent album, Midnight Circus, which was itself born of a monthly residency at downtown’s now-defunct Frequency. There will be live painters, circus performers, fire spinning, and free cookies for maximum entertainment at this hippie hippodrome. With Tuesday People, Funkyard Dealers, One Human Band. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Respect: A Celebration of Women in Music at Majestic
An all-star lineup of local artists gathers to honor all the female contributions to the musical canon. With The Big Payback as the backing band, the event features 11 artists covering many genres, including burlesque performer Amethyst Von Trollenberg (pictured) as Beyonce, Lo Marie as the late, great Amy Winehouse, Angela Puerta as Celia Cruz, and Leah Isabel Tirado as Gloria Estefan. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Teddy Davenport (EP release) at The Winnebago
Madison singer-songwriter Teddy Davenport follows up The Deepest Blue, his 2017 song cycle on loss, with a new EP, The End of the Show, making its bow Saturday night. The single, “Because You’re Mine” (accompanied by Davenport’s first video), speaks to a happy subject: finding true love. With The Lower 5th, 2018 Madison Area Music Awards Artist of the Year. Click here for more info.
Liz Lauren
Sunday: "The Book of Will" at American Players Theatre
The actors of the King’s Men are getting back together to make sure the scripts of their friend William Shakespeare are preserved for future generations. It’s a daunting challenge for a group of aging actors who are familiar with iambic pentameter, but have no idea how the publishing world works. Of course we know how their quest turns out, but the story illustrates how close we were to losing all of the Bard’s original plays. It’s fan fiction by one of America’s most popular playwrights, Lauren Gunderson, about one of the greatest playwrights of all time. As a bonus for longtime APT fans, the cast also features core company members Jim DeVita and James Ridge. Click here for more info.
Ginny C Photography
Sunday: The Great Midwest Hootenanny at High Noon Saloon
The first ever iteration of this indoor/outdoor event celebrates all that makes the Midwest great. Enjoy the music of bluegrass, Americana and jam bands while sampling some of the best food trucks and beer from around the region. With top-notch musicians like Milwaukee streetgrass act Joseph Huber, Eau Claire’s Them Coulee Boys, and the celebrated Australian singer-songwriter C.W. Stoneking coming to town, mixing it up with local favorites Kelsey Miles Band, Lou Shields, and the Handphibians, it’s the perfect way to say hello to September. Also with The Schwag, Aaron Kamm & the One Drops, Al Scorch, Barbaro, Pat Ferguson & the Sundown Sound, Cajun Strangers, Boo Mullarky. Click here for more info.
Monday: LaborFest at Madison Labor Temple
The South Central Federation of Labor hosts an annual festival in celebration of worker's rights victories of the past and future. The family-friendly event includes a magic show by Scott the Great, a collection of items for homeless students, and performances by Chris O'Leary Band and The Jimmys. Click here for more info.
