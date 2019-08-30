13 things to do in Madison this weekend (Aug. 30-Sept. 2)

×

Sunday: "The Book of Will" at American Players Theatre

The actors of the King’s Men are getting back together to make sure the scripts of their friend William Shakespeare are preserved for future generations. It’s a daunting challenge for a group of aging actors who are familiar with iambic pentameter, but have no idea how the publishing world works. Of course we know how their quest turns out, but the story illustrates how close we were to losing all of the Bard’s original plays. It’s fan fiction by one of America’s most popular playwrights, Lauren Gunderson, about one of the greatest playwrights of all time. As a bonus for longtime APT fans, the cast also features core company members Jim DeVita and James Ridge. Click here for more info.