15 things to do in Madison this weekend (Aug. 9-11)

Saturday: Nate Gibson & the Hi-Fly Rangers at BarleyPop Live

If you want to learn more about legendary Tennessee record label Starday, Nate Gibson is the man to ask: He wrote the essential book on the company, The Starday Story. Not only does he have the history down, the music is covered as well, as he’s been performing songs by the label’s artists for years. His new album, Nate Gibson & the Stars of Starday, features duets with 14 Starday artists and backing by Marty Stuart and his band, among many others. For this show, Gibson brings the music to life with Finnish rockabilly artists the Hi-Fly Rangers. Click here for more info.