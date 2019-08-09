15 things to do in Madison this weekend (Aug. 9-11)

1 of 15
Friday - Sunday: Madison New Music Festival at MMoCA
A mini-course in current classical music, this annual fest kicks off Friday with a spotlight on homegrown composers and young local musicians curated by renowned pianist Robert Feitz (7:30 pm, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art). Four leading composers premiere new works in Saturday’s concert (7:30 pm, First Unitarian Society), then Sunday switches it up with R&B-and-gospel-infused classical from Milwaukee-based sister duo SistaStrings (2:30 pm, Robinia Courtyard). The festival sunsets with a free partner concert from Madison New Music Ensemble (5 pm, Memorial Union Terrace). Click here for more info.
2 of 15
Friday - Sunday: "Carrie" at Mitby Theater
The folks at the Capital City Theatre Conservatory perform their first ever full-scale production with the adaptation of Stephen King’s groundbreaking take on teen angst. The title character is a bullied girl and overly-protected daughter, who discovers a latent power and figures it’s time to get even. Click here for more info.
3 of 15
Friday - Sunday: "Beauty & the Beast" at Middleton Performing Arts Center
Who doesn’t love the classic story of the smart and beautiful young woman, Belle, transforming the hardened heart of the surly Beast? And it’s all the better that the gruff monster is really a handsome prince trapped under a spell. If Belle’s golden ball gown doesn’t enchant you, the talking and singing teapot, clock, candelabra and furniture surely will. Middleton Players Theatre’s production features Nathan Connor (Beast/Prince), Kelsey Odorizzi (Belle) and Daniel Jajewski (Gaston). Through Aug. 10. Click here for more info.
4 of 15
Friday + Saturday: People Fest at Driftless Music Gardens
This annual music festival hosted by Madison soul-rockers People Brothers Band always features a strong lineup of local and regional jam-friendly roots music, and this year is no different: Them Coulee Boys, Natty Nation, Pine Travelers and Jaedyn James & the Hunger are just the start of a packed weekend. The ante is upped by the addition of the inimitable Todd Snider (pictured), one of the best musical storytellers of the last few decades, as well as Nashville rockers Blackfoot Gypsies. If you don’t know where Yuba is, it’s time you found out. Click here for more info.
5 of 15
Friday: Black Restaurant Week Foodcart and Catering Jamboree at Badger Rock Neighborhood Center
Cuisines from American soul food to African will be on hand during this kickoff event for Madison Black Restaurant Week (Aug. 11-18), the annual celebration of black-owned restaurants, caterers and food carts. This event will feature caterers such as Standford BBQ and food carts such as Les Delices de Awa. Admission is free, and sample size servings are just $2 each. Click here for more info.
6 of 15
Friday: Lyrics Born + The Iguanas at McPike Park
It’s a worldly danceable Friday night. New Orleans’ The Iguanas meld Chicano grooves with roots rock, and funky Bay Area rapper Lyrics Born will get the crowd up and dancing. New material from the charismatic rapper is a fresh spin on his positive rhyming. Local steel drum outfit Panchromatic Steel kicks off the night with shimmery calypso and jazz. All the Sessions at McPike Park raise awareness and funds for six local nonprofits. Click here for more info.
7 of 15
Friday: Dave Cooper Quartet at Arts + Literature Laboratory
John Coltrane’s mid-1960s modal jazz suite A Love Supreme continues to resonate with musicians more than five decades on; just last year, the album inspired a complete re-imagining by duo Mattson 2. For this concert (rescheduled from June 28), an all-star local lineup of Michael Brenneis (drums), Dave Cooper (pictured, trumpet), Nick Moran (bass) and Chris Rottmayer (piano) will recreate the iconic suite, followed by a second set of original Coltrane-inspired works. Click here for more info.
8 of 15
Friday: Glitterer at Memorial Union Terrace
This solo act, created by Pennsylvanian Ned Russin, weaves together different threads of ’00s rock and pop to create a fresh sound for this decade. “Destiny,” from the recently released project Looking Through The Shades, combines the distorted guitar of alt-rock and grunge, the soft synth of bedroom pop, and the shout-sung vocals of emo to create something that is both an homage to the past and something undeniably its own. Click here for more info.
9 of 15
Saturday: Ziggy Fest at MadCat - Willy Street
Ziggy the Willy Street Cat, who recently retired to a country estate, returns to his former neighborhood to greet his Madison friends and fans for a fun-filled afternoon at MadCat on Williamson Street. Click here for more info.
10 of 15
Saturday: Next Level Artists Showcase at Madison Labor Temple
This free, all-ages outdoor concert returns for its third iteration with a lineup featuring local favorites (Funkee JBeez, Orquesta SalSoul del Mad), and regional players who don’t hit town as often: Tweed featuring Gervis Myles (formerly Tweed Funk), Kaylin Kole and Collage & Company. Click here for more info.
11 of 15
Saturday: Mad with Power Fest at High Noon Saloon
American-made power metal, arcade games and pinball collide in this epic one-day festival hosted by Madison’s reigning metal gods, Lords of the Trident. Now in its third year, Mad With Power Fest invades a new venue with its best lineup yet. Georgia’s Theocracy, a global symphonic metal tour de force, headlines a seven-band bill that also includes Arizona’s Judicator, California’s Hellion Prime and Novareign, North Carolina’s Widow, New Jersey’s Fiakra and, of course, Lords of the Trident. Phillip Ahn, who played Shang Tsung in the fighting game Mortal Kombat II, also will be on hand to kick your ass. Click here for more info.
12 of 15
Saturday: Nate Gibson & the Hi-Fly Rangers at BarleyPop Live
If you want to learn more about legendary Tennessee record label Starday, Nate Gibson is the man to ask: He wrote the essential book on the company, The Starday Story. Not only does he have the history down, the music is covered as well, as he’s been performing songs by the label’s artists for years. His new album, Nate Gibson & the Stars of Starday, features duets with 14 Starday artists and backing by Marty Stuart and his band, among many others. For this show, Gibson brings the music to life with Finnish rockabilly artists the Hi-Fly Rangers. Click here for more info.
13 of 15
Sunday: Curdfest at Breese Stevens Field
If you like cheese curds fresh or fried, head this whey. Vendors will compete for awards including Best Fresh Curd, Best Fried Curd, Fan’s Choice Curd, and Most Creative Use of Curds. There’s even a cheese curd eating competition. Admission is free; the curds are not. Click here for more info.
14 of 15
Sunday: Barks for Parks at Badger Prairie County Park
This annual fundraiser features dog-themed and dog-friendly activities like puppy yoga, agility demos, a dog obstacle course and an adoptable dog parade. Proceeds will be used to build a shade structure at Badger Prairie Dog Park. Dogs are welcome, with some restrictions. Click here for more info.
15 of 15
Sunday: Sway Wild at The Winnebago
Sway Wild is comprised of Mandy Fer and Dave McGraw, who’ve been performing as a duo since 2010 but only recently adopted their current moniker. Their recently released single, “Comin’ and Goin,’” is Americana meets world music, with hushed vocals, island rhythms and gospel-esque harmonies courtesy of fellow folk duo Birds of Chicago. They’re currently touring in anticipation of the release of their debut self-titled album, out in September. With folk-rocker Beth Bombara. Click here for more info.
