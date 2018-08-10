15 things to do in Madison this weekend (August 10-12)

×

Saturday: Heartbreak House at American Players Theatre

Sweet Ellie Dunn (Phoebe Gonzalez) has been invited to a party at the home of the eccentric Captain Shotover (Jonathan Smoots), where he lives with his bohemian daughter Hesione (Tracy Michelle Arnold) and her husband Hector (Jim DeVita). But Ellie has eyes for another man. Surprises come one after the other, when it turns out Ellie’s “true love” is not who he appeared to be, and love triangles shift and overlap. This rich George Bernard Shaw comedy about human folly and the charming and self-absorbed gentry is directed and adapted by the award-winning playwright, director and teacher Aaron Posner. Through Oct. 5. Click here for more info.