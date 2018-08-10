15 things to do in Madison this weekend (August 10-12)

1 of 15
Friday + Sunday: Singing in Dark Times—The Many Trials of Bertolt Brecht at Arts + Literature Laboratory
This multimedia production from Fermat’s Last Theater Company is the latest in a series of explorations of the life and work of the German playwright Bertolt Brecht. This show includes live music, poetry, audio and actors playing a variety of roles to create an immersive experience. Click here for more info.
Friday - Sunday: Madison New Music Festival
Featuring works by some of our greatest contemporary composers (including a spotlight on works created in Wisconsin), this annual event is a classicist's dream. Friday's concert features "Sounds of the '60s and Beyond" (7:30 pm, MMoCA). The fest continues Saturday with "Sounds of Reflection" (2 pm, Bethel Lutheran Church); and Sunday's closing party (7:30 pm, Robinia Courtyard), featuring local multi-instrumentalist B.C. Grimm, plus a collaborative performance featuring various festival performers of Julius Eastman's rarely-performed "Stay on It." Click here for more info.
Friday: Shawn Maxwell's New Tomorrow at North Street Cabaret
This Chicago quintet, led by alto sax/flute player and composer Maxwell, is built using a standard lineup (a woodwind and a brass supported by three rhythm players). But Maxwell’s songs on the quintet’s new album, Music in My Mind, are far from standard issue, taking a modern approach to jazz by mixing in elements of funk. Catchy theme statements give way to sax and trumpet battles, and even when time signatures shift, the groove remains paramount. Click here for more info.
Friday: Mascot Theory album release at Brink Lounge
Local Americana sensation The Mascot Theory debuts a new album with the help of some friends. On Dawn And What Comes After, the four-person group continues lean into twangy influences while broadening the presence of rock in their songwriting. On "Sky Upon Sky Upon Sky," frontman Erik Kjelland's melodies and lyrics take center stage, but the instruments, especially the electric guitar, play more than just a supporting role. On "Hold On To Me," the band explores folkier side of the spectrum with the addition of fiddle. Click here for more info.
Saturday + Sunday: American Ultimate Disc League Championship at Breese Stevens Field
The No. 2 seed Madison Radicals (13-2) will play the Los Angeles Aviators (12-3) on Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. at Breese Stevens Field in what will no doubt be a festive environment. The first semifinal game between the No. 1 seed Dallas Roughnecks (14-1) and the New York Empire (10-6) begins at 4 p.m. The championship is scheduled for Aug. 12 at noon. Read the whole story here.
Saturday + Sunday: GeekCraft Expo at Masonic Center
GeekCraft Expo Midwest is the go-to-place for pop culture, comic book or generally geek-friendly bric-a-brac, crafts and original art, nerdgasmic clothing and accessories. It’s also a fine way to spend an afternoon browsing unique locally-made handicrafts. Admission is free. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Next Level Artists Showcase at Madison Labor Temple
Showcasing eight artists over one day in its second iteration, the Next Level Showcase is testament to local and Midwestern musical talent and the diversity of genres that Madison and the region overall has to offer. Be sure to catch Orquestra SalSoul del Mad, whose potent blend of salsa and soul is the result of rich variety of the 14-person group's collective musical experiences. Another local act to catch is Odd Man OWT, an emcee who exhibits dexterous lyricism over genre-amorphous beats on tracks like "4 AM" on his recently released EP #4AM2Often. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Imperfect Gentlemen at Trinity United Methodist Church
After Ben Moffat’s father came out as a transgender woman in the early 1980s, Moffat’s experiences became the basis for a short theater piece. Now Moffat is performing in a one-man show, Imperfect Gentlemen, which will play at Trinity United Methodist Church on Aug. 11 and 25. Read the whole story here.
Saturday: Off the Wall at Arts + Literature Lab
This summer marks the third annual iteration of Off the Wall, an outdoor, guerilla-style short film series put on by Madison’s Arts +Literature Laboratory (ALL). With showings every Saturday in August beginning at 9 p.m. (with “doors” opening at 8:30 p.m.), the event is a perfect way to experience a slice of artfully unpolished Madison nightlife. Held in a city alleyway abutting ALL, located at 2021 Winnebago St. Read more about Off the Wall here.
Saturday: Heartbreak House at American Players Theatre
Sweet Ellie Dunn (Phoebe Gonzalez) has been invited to a party at the home of the eccentric Captain Shotover (Jonathan Smoots), where he lives with his bohemian daughter Hesione (Tracy Michelle Arnold) and her husband Hector (Jim DeVita). But Ellie has eyes for another man. Surprises come one after the other, when it turns out Ellie’s “true love” is not who he appeared to be, and love triangles shift and overlap. This rich George Bernard Shaw comedy about human folly and the charming and self-absorbed gentry is directed and adapted by the award-winning playwright, director and teacher Aaron Posner. Through Oct. 5. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Slow Pulp at High Noon Saloon
Local dream punks Slow Pulp play a goodbye show before their Chicago move. Their latest single, released in June, "At Home," features lead-singer Emily Massey's melancholy lyrics over an expertly withdrawn, sweet guitar. Local classic rock band Chaser opens, with Union open-mic host and former MadHatter Frankie Pobar Lay. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Pyroklast, Cave Curse & WARBASTARD at Mickey's
Members of legendary local hardcore-punk outfit Pyroklast are reuniting for one night, five years after their breakup. Screaming vocals, devilishly simple guitar thrashing and the fast-paced precision of the rhythm section combine to forge their now-classic sound. Local electro-punk project Cave Curse opens, with WARBASTARD. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Makeshift Festival at Tenney Park
The second annual Makeshift Festival brings together Midwestern artists, cooks and public park lovers to the beautiful island in Tenney Park. The day-long celebration of three community assets - art, food, and public spaces - are connected by a focus on sustainability and community, as the festival seeks to immerse Madisonians in a interesting blending of local cultures. Click here for more info. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Madison Comic Con at Monona Terrace
The Madison Comic Con will feature dozens of comic book dealers, toys dealers, artists, gamers, and more! Guests include the legendary Mike Baron, creator of The Badger and writer of The Flash and Punisher. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Black Restaurant Week
“Authentic food” is the theme of the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce’s third annual Black Restaurant Week, Aug. 12-19. Restaurants include Anointed One, Buraka, David’s Jamaican, Falbo Bros. Pizza (North Sherman Avenue), George’s Chicken & Fish, Jamerica, Kingdom Restaurant, McGee’s Chicken, That BBQ Joint and Wing King. Food carts include Cafe Costa Rica, JD’s Soul Food, Jerk Paradise, Little Red Barn, Papa’s BBQ, Rib Masters and Sunrise Fast Soul Food. More information at madisonblackchamber.com/black-restaurant-week.
