17 things to do in Madison this weekend (August 17-19)

Friday + Saturday: Schenk's Corners Block Party
For further proof that the SASY neighborhood throws the best summer parties, look no further than this two-day music festival featuring some of the best jam, funk and Americana bands around. Clock out early Friday and come down for Gin Mill Hollow (pictured), WheelHouse and Little Kin (a Widespread Panic tribute), and stay all day Saturday for The Paulie Show, Electric Spanking, Steez and PHUN (a Phish tribute). With beer from One Barrel and plenty of room for dancing, this event is sure to be phabulous. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: Sam Jay at Comedy on State
Sam Jay is having a spectacular year. Last fall she joined the writing staff of Saturday Night Live and was featured on Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents; just last month she was featured on the new Netflix original series The Comedy Lineup, and dropped her debut comedy album, Donna’s Daughter. Her stand-up is chock-full of smart, witty observations on race, politics and modern life, punctuated by hilarious anecdotes from her experience as a gay black woman living in a big city. Sam Jay is seriously likable and seriously funny. With Nick Chambers, Martin Henn. Click here for more info.
Friday - Sunday: ExpectoCon at Marriott West
Harry Potter has put a spell on audiences that’s lasted for almost two decades now. Celebrate the magic all weekend at Expectocon, the nation’s premier Potter-themed fan meet-up. There’s potions classes, dragon seminars, and an appearance from Viktor Krum himself, Stanislav Ianevski! On top of that, Saturday and Sunday’s Major League Quidditch Championships will bring fast-paced sports action, the likes of which have to be seen to be believed, to Middleton’s Firefighters Memorial Park. Leviosa yourself off your couch and into some Defense Against the Dark Arts classes! Click here for more info.
Friday - Sunday: "Little Miss Sunshine" at Memorial Union Play Circle
One of the most poignant, refreshing films of the ‘00s is re-imagined as a musical by Music Theatre of Madison, the company that brings “the weird stuff” to local audiences. The plot focuses on 8-year-old Olive Hoover and her dysfunctional family’s odyssey through California in pursuit of kid pageant glory. If any company can successfully translate an indie film to a musical, it’s MTM, which brings professional talent together with refreshing material. Click here for more info.
Friday: William J. O'Brien's "Reliquary" opening reception at MMoCA
Chicago-based artist William J. O’Brien brings his enrapturing series of immersive, mysterious material studies, Reliquary, to MMoCA. Applying repeating, abstract patterns across a wide arrange of materials, O’Brien’s work is transformational, turning forms into — as the show’s title suggests — holy relics. The centerpiece comes in the form of a full-sized muslin tent adorned with the artist’s drawings, providing both a space for viewers to take in the work, and a piece in itself. Opening reception will be held from 6-9 pm, with an artist talk at 6:30. The exhibit will be on display through Nov. 11. Click here for more info.
Friday: Live on King Street with Rod Tuffcurls & the Bench Press
One of the Midwest’s premiere party bands, Rod Tuffcurls & the Bench Press is a sight to behold. Billing themselves as “the cover band that’s never seen a cover band,” the Chicago-based four piece plays with a true passion for the material. And there’s something in the show for everyone — from Taylor Swift to Hall and Oates to, uh ... The Golden Girls and Les Miz? Click here for more info.
Friday: Case-Fitter at Arts + Literature Laboratory
Chicago-based improvisational jazz band Case-Fitter is led by guitarist Jeff Swanson, who brings post-rock and electronic influences to his freewheeling instrumental style. The group’s latest self-titled release features eight musicians running through 10-minute jams like “Two-Nineteen,” with plenty of room for exploratory soloing. Case-Fitter is currently touring as a sextet, with musicians tied to Chicago’s flourishing jazz scene. Click here for more info.
Friday: J. Mardsen, Teddy Davenport, Chloe Louise at Communication
J. Marsden headlines a night of local pop and country rock. His latest release is a concept album about space, Gravity, which takes you on a bluesy and emotional journey through the cosmos. Opener Teddy Davenport often sings uplifting songs about fighting addiction. Fellow Madisonian singer-songwriter Chloe Louise starts off the night. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Africa Fest at McPike Park
Celebrating two decades since its inception, Africa Fest returns with all the fixings. This year’s iteration features artists, musicians, craft vendors, cooks, storytellers and scholars, all united under the theme “Celebrating Africa’s Great Civilizations In The Diaspora.” With music from Tani Diakite & the Afrofunkstars, Atimevu and Jam Ak Jam, Africa Fest is a celebration of Madison’s African immigrant communities. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Eken Park Festival
The second annual east side festival and community celebration is back with plenty of local music, food carts, beer and kid-friendly activities. The ska-punk band with a message, Something To Do, headlines. Openers Bird’s Eye and Tani Diakite & the Afro Funkstars bring the rhythm, while blues rocker Raine Stern (pictured) and Tex-Mex sensation Chris Plata start the day off right. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Agora Art Fair at Agora Fitchburg
Surround yourself with art from over 100 local and regional artists from every medium amid the unique architecture of Agora and the natural prairie landscape of southern Wisconsin. There'll be food, beverages, a craft beer & wine garden, live music and children's art yard. Back this year is Art in the Wind, a kite-flying exhibition. Click here for more info.
Saturday: "Measure for Measure" at American Players Theatre
In this Shakespeare drama, Vienna is rife with vice and good Duke Vincentio (James Ridge) wants to put a stop to it. In hopes that a new leader will change the people’s wicked ways, he appoints his trusted minister Angelo (Marcus Truschinski) to rule in his place. But as Angelo assumes control of the city, his hunger for power grows, and he reinstates a strict morality code with deadly penalties. Claudio (Roberto Tolentino) is the first to be ensnared by these laws. His sister Isabella (Melisa Pereyra), an aspiring nun, approaches Angelo to ask for mercy, but he demands her virtue in exchange. Click here for more info.
Patrick Principe
Saturday: Reverend Beat-Man & Nicole Izobel Garcia at Mickey's
If you like your rock ‘n’ roll raw, dirty and on the expressway to your skull, this three-band tilt along the banks of the Yahara should be on the weekend agenda. Reverend Beat-Man is a blues trash evangelist hailing from Bern, Switzerland, who runs the prolific Voodoo Rhythm label as well as creating his own music under a variety of noms de rock. He’s on tour with Los Angeles singer/keyboardist Nicole Izobel Garcia, whose smoky vocals nicely offset Beat-Man’s Beefheart-y growling. The pair whips up a whole batch of hauntings on the new album Baile Bruja Muerto. Opening are a pair of Madison’s bangin' one-man-bands, Roboman and Mad Max Elliott. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Pupusafest at 5725 Bittersweet Place
This annual fundraiser benefits David's Educational Opportunity Fund, named for Madisonian David Byrd, who went missing while traveling in Ecuador in 2002. The nonprofit, started by his family, supports low-income students in Quito, Ecuador. Live music, improv and a silent auction of Ecuadorian crafts are the background to the star of the afternoon, the masa pockets known as pupusas. These are handmade by Maria Carmina Garcia, a friend of the Byrd-Felker family. Suggested donation $25, $35 for families. At 5725 Bittersweet Place, 1-4:30 pm. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Pride Parade on the Capitol Square
Didn’t get enough Pride in June? Head downtown to show your support for Madison’s LGBTQ community. The parade kicks off on the 600 block of State Street at 1 pm and heads up for a lap around the Capitol Square, ending with a rally at 2 pm. David Clarenbach, who authored Wisconsin’s gay rights law (the nation’s first, in 1982), will emcee and speakers include Sarah McBride of the Human Rights Campaign and local activist T Banks. For more events through the weekend: outreachprideparade.org.
Sunday: Lykanthea, Olyvia Jaxyn and Chants at Arts + Literature Laboratory
By way of Chicago, Lykanthea (aka Lakshmi Ramgopal) brings haunting and immersive electronic music to Madison. She creates overlapping synth patterns under vocals like ocean waves on songs such as “Aphonia” from her 2014 record Migration. Ramgopal gently submerges the listeners until they are completely below the surface of her dreamlike soundscapes. With Olyvia Jaxyn, Chants. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Vegan Pop-up at Badger Rock Neighborhood Center
The Justveggiez food truck will be at the Badger Rock Neighborhood Center serving a flesh-free meal. Entrees are chipotle sweet potato enchiladas, gyros, and curry drumsticks. Plenty of sides, too: baked sweet potatoes, Spanish rice, garlic roasted potatoes, lentil salad, Caesar salad and roast pepper cornbread muffins. Meal ($15) comes with an entree, vegetable selection and all sides. At 501 E. Badger Road, noon-5 pm. Click here for more info.
