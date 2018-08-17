17 things to do in Madison this weekend (August 17-19)

×

Saturday: "Measure for Measure" at American Players Theatre

In this Shakespeare drama, Vienna is rife with vice and good Duke Vincentio (James Ridge) wants to put a stop to it. In hopes that a new leader will change the people’s wicked ways, he appoints his trusted minister Angelo (Marcus Truschinski) to rule in his place. But as Angelo assumes control of the city, his hunger for power grows, and he reinstates a strict morality code with deadly penalties. Claudio (Roberto Tolentino) is the first to be ensnared by these laws. His sister Isabella (Melisa Pereyra), an aspiring nun, approaches Angelo to ask for mercy, but he demands her virtue in exchange. Click here for more info.