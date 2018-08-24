13 things to do in Madison this weekend (August 24-26)

×

Sunday: Nipple Equality at Majestic

You don’t have to be topless to attend this body-positive celebration, but you can be. And since it’s organized by Lili Luxe, who promotes shirt-free events, it’s pretty much guaranteed that many people will exercise their right to let it all hang out (at least on top). The rally/event features music, aerialists, burlesque and comedy, all creating a joyous celebration of consensual sexuality. A dance party follows the performances. Note: the event is open to all genders, and no harassment will be tolerated. Click here for more info.