13 things to do in Madison this weekend (August 24-26)

1 of 14
Dylan Brogan
Anytime: Help your neighbors!
If you've got some time to spare this weekend, why not help those affected by the flooding in our area? The city of Monona needs volunteers to help fill sandbags. Click here for a list of locations. You can also visit any of these sites in Madison and help fill sandbags.
2 of 14
Mick McKiernan
Friday - Sunday: Orton Park Festival
Orton Park Fest is back for its 53rd annual celebration under the oaks with a stacked lineup over four nights. In addition to the gravity-defying aerialists of Cycropia (pictured), there’s music galore, with frequent festival dwellers such as People Brothers Band (Friday, 7 pm), Driveway Thriftdwellers (Sunday, 3 pm) and Dead Horses (Sunday, 4:30 pm) are set to appear, and don’t miss headlining sets by rock songsmith Chuck Prophet (Saturday, 8:15 pm) and Chicago’s raucous honky tonkers The Waco Brothers (Sunday, 6:15 pm). For a real treat, don’t miss the midafternoon set by local fuzz rockers (and one of Madison’s most underrated bands) Squarewave (Saturday, 2:45 pm). Click here for more info.
3 of 14
Friday: Live on King Street with SunSquab at The Majestic
SunSquabi is one of Colorado’s hottest electro-funk acts. The three-piece mixes live and electronic elements to make smooth, funky music, also drawing on the improvisational ethos of jam bands. Their latest single, “Caterpillar,” explores the theme of evolution as the band adds in orchestral breakdowns. The similarly groovy Midwestern “creep-funk” band Steez opens this free Live on King Street concert. Click here for more info.
4 of 14
Saturday: Ice cream social at Sassy Cow Creamery
Pack up the kids and head to Sassy Cow, near Columbus, for ice cream, root beer floats and pie. The Noosh food cart will also be there. Activities include farm tours, wagon rides and a tractor display. Admission is free. At W4192 Bristol Road, Columbus, noon-4 pm. More on Sassy Cow’s Facebook page.
5 of 14
Saturday: Token Creek Chamber Music Festival
Held in a refurbished barn on the outskirts of Sun Prairie, the Token Creek Festival is a top-notch celebration of chamber music curated by composer John Harbison, who also plays at the concerts. The first weekend includes works by Bach and James Primosch. The festival continues with different programs through Sept. 2. Click here for more info.
6 of 14
Pierce Photography
Saturday: Bashford, No Times a Charm, Shaky Bones, Schmoolio, The Dissapointments, The Brash Menagerie at The Wisco
Help send off summer on the recently renovated Wisco patio with a six-pack of regional punk bands of various flavors. Madison is represented by the grunge-influenced Bashford, glossy Schmoolio (who just released an acoustic EP split with Four 5 Dive), and straight-ahead Brash Menagerie (pictured, also with a new album out this summer). Visiting are pop punkers from Milwaukee (The Disappointments) and Fond du Lac (No Times a Charm), as well as hard-edged Shaky Graves from La Crosse. Click here for more info.
7 of 14
Sponsored by The Century House
Thank you to The Century House for sponsoring Things to Do. You can visit them at their locations on University Avenue or at centuryhouseinc.com.
8 of 14
Kris Ugarriza
Saturday: Mad With Power Fest at The Red Zone
Bang your head and kick summer in the ass with Madison’s own metal gods, Lords of the Trident (pictured) — who not only are celebrating the release of their seventh album, Shadows from the Past, but are also headlining the second edition of their own Mad With Power festival. Six other bands will join in the mayhem: Madison’s Subatomic (stoner metal), Iowa’s Green Death (thrash), Washington, D.C.’s A Sound of Thunder (female-fronted power metal), Kentucky’s Stagecoach Inferno (power metal), Indiana’s Zephaniah (power metal), and North Carolina’s Mega Colossus (you guessed it: power metal). Want more? How about free pinball and arcade games? Click here for more info.
9 of 14
Spacebound Photography
Saturday: GLEAM opening viewing at Olbrich Gardens
A highlight of Madison’s late summer/autumn season, Gleam is an installation art series featuring diverse sculptural approaches to light, displayed throughout the botanical garden. Artists from around the world create works using lasers and projections, in addition to illuminating Olbrich’s beautiful Thai Pavilion. At the reception on Saturday, aerial dancers from Cycropia will also showcase a special glowing high-flying act. Gleam runs most Wednesdays through Saturdays, through Oct. 27. Click here for more info.
10 of 14
Ava Rodriguez
Saturday: Hot Summer Gays at Robina Courtyard
Hot Summer Gays is a queer music and performance series organized in collaboration by Queer Pressure and Dyke Dive. Saturday's edition features performances by Lyv Jaxyn, Anney Tripp, Call Them Q, Gender Confetti (pictured) and Venus in Furs, followed by a queer dance party. Click here for more info.
11 of 14
Sunday: Neophonic Jazz Orchestra at Babe's
This 24-piece big band keeps alive the sound of pianist and bandleader Stan Kenton’s forward-looking 20th century ensembles, particularly the early 1960s group featuring mellophones. Musical director Joel Kaye was part of Kenton’s band of that era, and co-founded the Neophonic Jazz Orchestra (then called the Madison Mellophonium Jazz Orchestra) with drummer Rand Moore in 2010. Click here for more info.
12 of 14
James Pederson
Sunday: Nipple Equality at Majestic
You don’t have to be topless to attend this body-positive celebration, but you can be. And since it’s organized by Lili Luxe, who promotes shirt-free events, it’s pretty much guaranteed that many people will exercise their right to let it all hang out (at least on top). The rally/event features music, aerialists, burlesque and comedy, all creating a joyous celebration of consensual sexuality. A dance party follows the performances. Note: the event is open to all genders, and no harassment will be tolerated. Click here for more info.
13 of 14
Sunday: The Racing Pulses, Shiver and Made of Blocks at High Noon Saloon
Los-Angeles-based hard rock band Shiver features a lead violin and Madison native Justin Blair on guitar. Inspired by the likes of Led Zeppelin, the four-piece switches off between male and female vocals with an energetic rhythm section driving the songs forward. Local rockers The Racing Pulses and Made of Blocks open. Click here for more info.
14 of 14
Sunday: Surgeons in Heat, Patti, Dumb Vision, Free Dirt at Mickey's
Milwaukee indie poppers Surgeons in Heat wear many different hats throughout their stellar June release, Bored Immortals. The album’s opener feels inspired by psych-rock, whereas the album’s titular final track verges into synthy noise-pop. Surgeons in Heat maneuver all sorts of genres with aplomb and a deft touch. With Patti, Dumb Vision, Free Dirt. Click here for more info.
Click on the above image to start the slideshow. For more things to do, check out the full calendar of events.