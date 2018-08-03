14 things to do in Madison this weekend (August 3-5)

1 of 14
Alexis Ellers
Friday + Saturday: Sugar Maple Music Festival at Lake Farm County Park
You don’t need to travel to the South to get a big dose of bluegrass and traditional music. Lake Farm County Park is already gorgeous right now, but just imagine the stately oak forest echoing with the sounds of roots music from all over the country. It’s a universally strong lineup, with sets from Al Scorch & the Country Soul Ensemble (pictured, Fri., 5 pm), Hawktail (Fri., 7:30 pm), Pieta Brown (Sat., 7 pm) and the Travelin’ McCourys (Sat., 8:45 pm). It’s also easy to move from spectator to participant, with jamming at rustic campsites, circus instruction for kids, workshops at the Roots & Reason Stage, and a “Jam Tent” with guided jams and even musical yoga. Click here for more info.
2 of 14
Friday: Bonny Doon at Communication
Detroit foursome Bonny Doon creates laid-back, twangy rock that is sneakily earworm-inducing — imagine a slacked-out mashup of Beachwood Sparks and Madison alt-country legends Charlemagne, and you’re not far off. They’ve spent most of the summer on tour with Band of Horses, but happily are visiting Madison on a night off before joining another national tour (this time with Snail Mail). Don’t miss this chance to catch them in an intimate venue before they blow up. With local garage pop wonders Proud Parents. Click here for more info.
3 of 14
Friday: Margo Price at Live on King Street
Nashville country singer-songwriter Margo Price released her 2017 record, All American Made, on Jack White’s Third Man Records. It features her Dolly-Parton-esque vocals and roots-influenced instrumentals. She’s also known as one-half of the country duo Buffalo Clover. Country-pop duo Count This Penny opens this free Live on King Street concert. Click here for more info.
4 of 14
Friday + Saturday: Cameron Esposito at Comedy on State
While she may look like the second coming of our lord David Bowie (with slightly better hair), Cameron Esposito is much funnier than Ziggy Stardust could have ever been. A national LGBTQ comic treasure, Esposito has permeated the humor market with her high-quality content. Featured on any late night show one could imagine, along with her own two podcasts Queery and Put Your Hands Together (co-hosted by wife Rhea Butcher), Esposito's work has been called “the first great stand-up set of the #metoo era" by The Daily Beast. With Allison Dunne, Joey Bednarski. Click here for more info.
5 of 14
Bombs Away Photography
Friday: The C-Sides at Art In
A night of thrashy goodness at Art In. Hailing from Fox Lake, Illinois, The C-Sides is a four-person group in the tradition of pop-punk greats like Blink 182. Featuring Gary Janota’s sardonic vocals and the quick, precise guitar work of Janota and Jim Staszowski, the C-Sides bring a pop-punk A-game, especially on tracks like “Cheap Wine.” With The American Dead, The Psuedo Feds. Click here for more info.
6 of 14
Friday: Howler (EP release) at Mickey's
Though she’s a veteran of Madison’s creative community, Wendy Schneider hasn’t officially had a band in more than a decade. Now she’s back on the scene with a promising new group alongside drummer Joe Bernstein (Cribshitter, The Kissers), with Russell Hall (Twelves) sitting in on bass. They’re celebrating their first release, a darkly driving six-song EP that’s somewhere between Pavement and early Liz Phair. With Black Cat and Universe Contest. Click here for more info.
7 of 14
Saturday: Foodie Photo Lab at Hilldale
Want to up your food selfie game? Three professional food photographers will help at this class. Sips and snacks will be provided to practice on, but bring your own camera (or smartphone). Tickets ($40) at tinyurl.com/foodiephotolab; inducing fomo (look it up!) in others: priceless. At The Workshop at Hilldale, 715 Hilldale Way, 10 am-noon.
8 of 14
Saturday: National Mustard Day at the National Mustard Museum
The National Mustard Museum celebrates all things mustard at its annual salute to the “king of condiments.” There will be plenty of mustards to sample at the tasting tents. Culver’s will be back with its chocolate cherry mustard custard. Plenty of Usinger’s all-beef hot dogs, live music and mustard-themed street games for kids, too. The museum will also debut its new board game, Please Pass the Mustard. At 7477 Hubbard Ave. in Middleton, 10 am-4 pm.
9 of 14
Rachel Griffin
Saturday: Rewriting the Master Narrative at Arts + Literature Laboratory
A new series of work from printmakers across the country is embracing the intricate beauty of the medium in order to expand the stories we tell as a culture. Rewriting the Master Narrative is lush and colorful, stark and affecting, featuring a cross section of excellent printmakers from around the country; it was juried by Deborah Maris Lader of the Chicago Printmakers Collective. Through Sept. 1. Click here for more info.
10 of 14
Bob Koch
Saturday: Atwood City Limits at Tex Tubb's Taco Palace
Tacos, margaritas and an afternoon of great music — what could be better? Back for its sixth year, this neighborhood festival is bringing an eclectic mix of bands and genres, kicking off with Milwaukee country-folk-punk band Steering Ships With Empty Bottles (S.S. WEB). Also representing Milwaukee is the Zach Pietrini Band, which promises “Midwest Americana,” and there will be sets from locals including honky-tonkers Pupy Costello and the New Hiram Kings, Americana duo Lucas Cates and Kenny Leiser and the high-energy bluegrass outfit WheelHouse. Click here for more info.
11 of 14
Emily Mills
Saturday: Bartie Awards at the Bartell Theatre
Like Oscars, Grammys and Emmys, the hard-working folks who toil away in Madison’s community theater community deserve a chance to celebrate themselves, too. With dozens of nominations for designers, actors, playwrights and musicians, the show notes the achievements of standout locals. It also features live music, comedy and kick-ass outfits and emcees. Click here for more info.
12 of 14
Saturday: Night Moves at UW Memorial Union Terrace
Minneapolis-based indie-rock band Night Moves is a psychedelic group that layers vibrant textures over country- and R&B-inflected tracks. They’re also inspired by the tradition of studio wizards such as Brian Wilson and Lindsey Buckingham; these influences reveal themselves in their lush 2016 album, Pennied Days. Dream-pop crooner Sleeping Jesus opens. Click here for more info.
13 of 14
Jim Wright
Sunday: Vince Gill at Orpheum
Multi-instrumentalist and singer Vince Gill is one of country rock’s most celebrated artists. His career over the past four decades features stints in Pure Prairie League and Eagles, collaborations with Roseanne Cash and Ricky Skaggs, and multiple Grammys for his own projects. Gill’s recent solo album, 2016’s Down to My Last Bad Habit, is full of soulful ballads sung with his powerful tenor, and showcases his technical talent on everything from slide guitar to harmonica. Click here for more info.
14 of 14
John Leach
Sunday: Agent Orange at High Noon Saloon
Agent Orange’s raucous tunes still sound as fresh as they did when the trio guitarist/frontperson Mike Palm formed the group back in 1979. The California group’s popularity spiked early with their hit track, “Bloodstains,” a song that is remarkable in its forward bluntness. It’s got aggressive guitars, aggravated lyrics and Palm shouting how the material conditions of the world are driving him and the world insane. You can also hear just enough twang on the titular track of their album, Living in Darkness, to see why the group is considered to be country punk. With Fea, No Hoax. Click here for more info.
Click on the above image to start the slideshow. For more things to do, check out the full calendar of events.