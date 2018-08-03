14 things to do in Madison this weekend (August 3-5)

×

Friday + Saturday: Cameron Esposito at Comedy on State

While she may look like the second coming of our lord David Bowie (with slightly better hair), Cameron Esposito is much funnier than Ziggy Stardust could have ever been. A national LGBTQ comic treasure, Esposito has permeated the humor market with her high-quality content. Featured on any late night show one could imagine, along with her own two podcasts Queery and Put Your Hands Together (co-hosted by wife Rhea Butcher), Esposito's work has been called “the first great stand-up set of the #metoo era" by The Daily Beast. With Allison Dunne, Joey Bednarski. Click here for more info.