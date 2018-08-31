15 things to do in Madison this weekend (August 31-September 2)

×

Friday: Charlie Parr, Chicago Farmer and No Name String Band at Edgewater

While there are a ton of artists these days who call themselves “folk,” few embody the genre better than Charlie Parr. An amiable Minnesotan, Parr has spent the majority of his adult life making music, and it shows in his wise, world-weary songs. Along for the ride is Chicago Farmer, the nom de plume of Illinois troubadour Cody Diekhoff, an everyman in the tradition of his hero, John Prine; and No Name String Band. Click here for more info.