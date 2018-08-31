15 things to do in Madison this weekend (August 31-September 2)

1 of 16
Jeff Miller/UW Athletics
Friday: Wisconsin Badgers first home game of the season
It's time for autumnal sportsball season once again. The Badgers play their first home game on Friday against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Camp Randall Stadium. There's a Badgerville tailgate at Engineering Mall as well featuring food, beer, Bucky Badger and a live performance by Pat McCurdy. Click here for more info.
Friday: Charlie Parr, Chicago Farmer and No Name String Band at Edgewater
While there are a ton of artists these days who call themselves “folk,” few embody the genre better than Charlie Parr. An amiable Minnesotan, Parr has spent the majority of his adult life making music, and it shows in his wise, world-weary songs. Along for the ride is Chicago Farmer, the nom de plume of Illinois troubadour Cody Diekhoff, an everyman in the tradition of his hero, John Prine; and No Name String Band. Click here for more info.
Friday: Solid Freex, Transformer Lootbag and Tubal Cain at Communication
Do you like the rock? If so, this is your show of the week. Solid Freex, a punk trio featuring Steve Coombs (Trin Tran) and his sons Josh and Evan, bring a frenetic energy to the stage that few Madison bands can match. One of those bands is also playing — Transformer Lootbag mixes clanging guitar, confounding drum patterns, and astonishing bass runs into thrillingly impossible-sounding constructions. Black metal masters Tubal Cain’s darkly melodic power duo jams are the perfect addition to this killer bill. Click here for more info.
Friday: Smokin' With Superman at High Noon Saloon
For the first time in more than a decade, Madison neo-soul/funk septet Smokin’ with Superman is back. Featuring the complementary talents of rapper Mr. Parker and vocalist Joy Dragland, SWS is reminiscent of The Roots in their ability to seamlessly hop between genres. With the group back in action, we can only imagine it’s just a matter of time before Jimmy Fallon comes calling. Local Afrobeat collective Immigré opens. Click here for more info.
Friday: Meat Jelly, Druids, Deterioration at Mickey's
Local blues-punk outfit Meat Jelly is throwing a send-off show before they take their latest EP, Nevermind the Sandra Bullocks, Here’s the Blindside, on the road. With diverse punk influences, screeching guitar riffs and chaotic vocal energy, the band makes metal music funky enough to dance to. Midwestern metal acts DRUIDS and Deterioration open. Click here for more info.
Friday: Whirm, Bongo Frontier, 17.2m at Shitty Barn
The Shitty Barn departs from the usual mid-week concert series to host a night of experimental music. Whirm plays pretty, ambient music, sometimes under distorted found poetry. Wisconsin-based 17.2m creates minimalist electronic sounds made with live coding techniques. Bongo Frontier makes simple yet groovy digital techno music, and do in fact push bongo music to the edge. It’s the trippiest barn experience you’re likely to have all year. Click here for more info.
Wesley Winterink/UW Athletics
Saturday + Sunday: HotelRed Invitational at UW Field House
More autumnal sportsball action with the Wisconsin Volleyball home opener, the HotelRed Invitational. Click here for more info.
Saturday + Sunday: Los Dells at Woodside Sports Complex, Mauston
The Los Dells festival packs a range of genres and experiences as far and wide as Latin America itself across two days. The second annual event features a lineup of globally renowned, genre-spanning performers, from top-billed reggaeton legends Wisin & Yandel (pictured) to OG Buena Vista Social Club member Eliades Ochoa to indie pop romantic Cuco. Click here for more info.
Lindsey Byrnes
Saturday + Sunday: Taste of Madison at Capitol Square
The People’s Smorgasbord returns with some 80 restaurants and food carts dishing up delicacies, from chicken fried pork belly (Bob’s BBQ Emporium) to the legendary steak burger (JD’s), most from $1-$5. If you can’t eat yourself into a stupor, you’re not trying hard enough. T he music will wake you back up, from hard rock (Wayland, 7:30 pm Saturday) to country (Madison County, 3:15 pm Sunday) to ‘90s alt rock covers (Foo Foo Dolls, playing both days). (Pictured are garage rockers Blue Stones, 4 pm Sunday.) Click here for more info.
Saturday: Feed the Blues Fest at Edgewater
The guitarists all know Greg Koch; the Milwaukee native is renowned both as an incendiary player in many genres and as an author of instructional manuals (and literally thousands of YouTube videos). His latest musical endeavor is an instrumental trio with his son, Dylan, on drums, and Hammond B3 player Toby Lee Marshall. The Edgewater’s Feed the Blues Fest also includes sets by veteran Missouri blues-rock trio The Bel Airs and local stalwarts Madtown Mannish Boys. Click here for more info.
Saturday: The Claudettes at North Street Cabaret
What’s better than jazz, blues or rock ‘n roll? How about a band that fuses all three? The much-acclaimed Claudettes are coming to Madison, bringing their multifarious sound with them in the form of songs from the new album, Dance Scandal at the Gymnasium! It’s produced by Grammy-winning producer Mark Neil (Black Keys, Old 97’s), and their old-school sound is getting universal raves. Guaranteed to rock the house. Click here for more info.
Sunday: ShrekFest at McPike Park
This "Annual Celebration of Love and Life," now in it's fifth year, features live music, a screening of Shrek (naturally) and an onion eating contest. You'll also see plenty of people painted green. Admission is free. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Recreational Rhythms at East Side Club
Recreational Rhythms is an annual all-day music festival that raises money for local charities. This year's charities are Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center and the Madison East Side Sharks Football Club. This year's music lineup features Don't Mess With Cupid (Otis Redding tribute), Natty Nation (pictured), Wrenclaw, Mission (Jerry Garcia Band tribute), H2 and DJ $amroc. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Frandu at Bos Meadery
If you’ve been to an open mic in Madison, chances are you’ve met Francisco Rodriguez, aka Frandu. This diminutive, possibly genius performer specializes in a unique mashup of comedy, spoken word and storytelling — it’s bizarre, frenetic, existential and always unique. His recurring one-man show, Frandutopia, extends his open mic set into a free-form, wide-ranging journey that will leave you saying, “What the freaking frack?” Click here for more info.
Sunday: Metallica at Kohl Center
Thrash-metal gods Metallica are still hot off their tenth studio album, 2016’s Hardwired... to Self-Destruct, which was heralded as a return to form of their golden-age of Master of Puppets. With recent fast-paced head-bangers like the single “Hardwired,” the legendary band is also known to play the hits from their decades-long career, which Madison hasn’t heard live since 2004. Click here for more info.
BONUS! Monday: LaborFest at Madison Labor Temple
The South Central Federation of Labor hosts a festival in celebration of worker’s rights victories of the past and future. The family-friendly event includes a magic show by Scott the Great, a collection of items for homeless students, and performances by the party band Red Hot Horn Dawgs (noon) and the blues-players The Jimmys (3 pm). Click here for more info.
