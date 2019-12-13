15 things to do in Madison this weekend (Dec. 13-15)

1 of 15
Shawn Harper
Friday - Sunday: Winter Fantasia at Overture Center
Kanopy’s festive production shares two of their popular wintery tales told through dance, “Once Upon a Winter’s Eve” and “The Norse Tree of Life” (Yggdrasil). New to the program this year is “Winter in the City,” set to Leonard Bernstein’s score, choreographed by co-artistic directors Lisa Thurrell and Robert E. Cleary and company member Alyssa Jendusa. The production’s 45-person cast includes not just dancers from Kanopy’s main and second studio company but young performers from its dance academy. Click here for more info.
2 of 15
Eric Schabla
Friday - Sunday: "A Christmas Haunting" at Slowpoke Lounge
For the first show of their second season, Two Crows Theatre Company commissioned a one-woman holiday ghost story, written and performed by American Players Theatre favorite Colleen Madden. Adapted from “The Haunted Man and the Ghost’s Bargain,” the short story by Charles Dickens, the storyline has been updated from 19th century England to the modern-day U.S. The work follows a famed physicist on a worldwide book tour. When she returns to her sleepy hometown after 25 years, she wonders if the ghost hiding in the shadows has followed her home. A thrilling twist on a forgotten Dickens classic. Click here for more info.
3 of 15
Friday: God Help Us! at Bartell Theatre
Ed Asner, the lovable curmudgeon journalist from Lou Grant and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, stars as a wisecracking deity in a timely political satire by Samuel Warren Joseph and Phil Proctor. The shows also feature appearances from local activists Tom Kastle and Jan Levine Thal, and proceeds benefit The Progressive magazine, an essential publication in these fractious and confusing times. Evening shows sold out, but tickets are available for an added 3 pm matinee on Friday.Click here for more info.
4 of 15
Paul Mitch
Friday: Coyote Brother at Crescendo Espresso Bar
Coyote Brother is singular, not plural, but J. Hardin and Hayward Williams sing with the DNA of classic country brother acts like the Everlys, the Delmores, and Jim and Jesse. Their self-titled new album showcases their writing ability as well as their vocals. The duo brings the modern sensibility of The Milk Carton Kids with an added boost of grit and emotion. With Humbird (Minneapolis). Click here for more info.
5 of 15
Friday: Andrew McMahon at Majestic Theatre
Despite only being in his late 30s, Andrew McMahon has lived a few lifetimes. He's done time on the Warped Tour with pop-punk outfit Something Corporate, and struck out on his own with the gentler Jack's Mannequin. And he's even survived leukemia. McMahon is a phenomenally talented songwriter and pianist, able to bridge the gap between adult contemporary and teenage angst. This is emo all grown up. His latest solo album, Upside Down Flowers, was released in 2018. With Ivory Layne. Click here for more info.
6 of 15
Bob Koch
Friday: Beatles vs. Stones at High Noon Saloon
A pair of Madison supergroups revive the British Invasion battle, and like the history of the Moptops and the Satanic Majesties, the rivalry is nothing but friendly. The Beatles are embodied by Madison Mystery Tour, who have faithfully been covering the Fab Four album by album, five decades after the date when each was originally released. Stones tribute Loving Cup (pictured) features not one but two Jaggers, both pulled from the ranks of VO5: Andrew Rohn and Catherine Capellaro (also arts and culture editor for Isthmus). A splendid time is guaranteed for all, so on with the show! Click here for more info.
7 of 15
Friday: Rocket Bureau, Beach Patrol, Cribshitter at Art In
Art In has a solid lineup for your Friday the 13th pleasure. Madison’s Rocket Bureau, the project of songwriter-guitarist Kyle Motor, is a study in power pop with tremendous harmonizing guitars. Green Bay’s Beach Patrol are reminiscent of Elvis Costello and The Replacements. And local favorites Cribshitter offer up exquisitely crafted pop tracks with titles like “If These (Vaginal) Walls Could Talk.” Click here for more info.
8 of 15
Saturday: Holiday Market at 200 N. First Street
Future vendors at the Madison Public Market will sell local foods and snacks at this holiday event featuring holiday-themed performances, craft projects for kids, and Santa! It’s also a chance to check out the future home of the public market. At 200 N. First St. Click here for more info.
9 of 15
Saturday: Recreational Rhythms Winter Ball at High Noon Saloon
Rec Rhythms changes things up for its 15th season raising funds for local charities (this year The Road Home and Heat for Heroes), moving indoors and adding more youth programming (admission is free for ages under 18). Along with music by David Landau, DJ $amroc and a special kids’ set by Better Yeti, the event kicks off with little om BIG OM yoga. The evening concert starts at 5:30 pm, with music ranging from Ween tribute Warm Wet Rag to straight up blues by Madtown Mannish Boys (pictured). With Soul Symmetry, One Human Band. Click here for more info.
10 of 15
Saturday: Mad Men Holiday Soirée at Majestic Theatre
Mad Men may have ended years ago, but its sophistication, spirit and style live at the 9th Annual Mad Men Holiday Soiree. Show up dressed in your '60s best to enjoy Don't Mess With Cupid performing the hits of Mowtown and more classic 60's sounds, DJ Phil Money spinning era-appropriate hits and Ben Ferris' Jazz Ensemble performing Big Band holiday classics. Click here for more info.
11 of 15
Saturday: TubaChristmas at Capitol Rotunda
Time to take holiday caroling to the next level. Hear your favorite traditional Christmas songs booming through the state Capitol Rotunda, played by more than 200 musicians of all ages, performing exclusively on the tuba and euphonium. Part of a national celebration of big brass, TubaChristmas invites amateur and professional players to participate, with an hour of rehearsal before the show (performer registration begins at noon, First United Methodist Church). Get to the Rotunda early to grab a great spot near the holiday tree and revel in the bass notes! Click here for more info.
12 of 15
Saturday: County Hwy PD at Cargo Coffee East
Inspired by Ken Burns’ PBS Country Music documentary, the hardworking duo of Daithi Wolfe (fiddle) and Prentice Berge (guitar) is tackling their favorite songs from episodes 5-8, including some they previously reworked for the Solidarity Sing Along (such as “We’re Not Going Away” to the tune of “I’ll Fly Away”). Singing along is encouraged, naturally. Click here for more info.
13 of 15
Jeff Alexander
Friday: Island Night at The Winnebago
Three heavy hitters with island influences lend their talents to this benefit for Music Makes a Difference. The proceeds from this show go to Savory Sunday, an organization that feeds homeless people in the basement of the state Capitol every Sunday. With sets from the infectiously danceable steel drummers of Panchromatic Steel (pictured), Hawaiian-French swingers Mal-O-Dua, and funk and reggae grooves from Primitive Culture. Click here for more info.
14 of 15
Saturday: IfIHadAHiFi at Crystal Corner
Milwaukee noise-rock legends IfIHadAHiFi’s 2019 release, We’re Never Going Home, is the band’s first since 2012’s Nada Surf EP+3. The album has an overall space theme but there are plenty of allusions to our earthly dystopia on songs like “Space is Fake,” which decries the spread of anti-science conspiracies. They’ll be joined by local post-punkers Daughters of Saint Crispin, and darkwave synth punkers Cave Curse will kick off the show. Click here for more info.
15 of 15
Sunday: Madison’s Männerchor at Turner Hall
In 1852, a group of German Americans gathered here and began to sing. More than a century and a half later, the storied Madison Männerchor will hold its annual Christmas concert and dinner on Dec. 15. Männerchor (pronounced men-er-KOR), or men’s choruses, were not uncommon in immigrant communities. However, Madison’s is the second oldest in the country. Click here for more info.
Click on the above image to start the slideshow. For more things to do, check out the full calendar of events.