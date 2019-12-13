15 things to do in Madison this weekend (Dec. 13-15)

×

Friday: Beatles vs. Stones at High Noon Saloon

A pair of Madison supergroups revive the British Invasion battle, and like the history of the Moptops and the Satanic Majesties, the rivalry is nothing but friendly. The Beatles are embodied by Madison Mystery Tour, who have faithfully been covering the Fab Four album by album, five decades after the date when each was originally released. Stones tribute Loving Cup (pictured) features not one but two Jaggers, both pulled from the ranks of VO5: Andrew Rohn and Catherine Capellaro (also arts and culture editor for Isthmus). A splendid time is guaranteed for all, so on with the show! Click here for more info.