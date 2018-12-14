16 things to do in Madison this weekend (Dec. 14-16)

1 of 17
Gabriel Botten
Friday + Saturday: Dulcé Sloan at Comedy on State
Dulcé Sloan is the newest full-time correspondent to join the team on The Daily Show, and was named one of Rolling Stone’s top 10 comedians of 2017. During her stand-up, Sloan has joked that “every white man’s broken heart is my reparations” — her comedy often targets oppressive systems of power and racism. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: MSCR Pottery Sale
One of the greatest gifts is the gift of locally-made art. So get yourself to the Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) Pottery Sale. This annual event showcases work from MSCR instructors and students as well as local ceramic artists. Proceeds support the MSCR Pottery Program. Items include mugs, dishes, vases and unique gifts at a range of price points. Click here for more info.
Friday: Blasting for DAIS at The Work Shop
Four great Madison bands (and screen print artist Sam Johnson) are joining forces to raise money for Domestic Abuse Intervention Services: Novagolde (gritty space rock), The Flavor That Kills (bluesy-soul-rock), Howler (hypnotic post-punk) and Ramona (all-female Ramones tribute). BYOB. Click here for more info.
Friday: William Elliott Whitmore, Raye Zaragoza, Driftless Sisters at Majestic
With his punk background and voice like a gravel pit, William Elliott Whitmore is probably the coolest farmer in all of Iowa. But when Whitmore isn’t tending to the land he grew up on, he’s playing a ragged brand of roots-folk that combines an old-timey ethos with modernist iconoclasm. His latest, Kilonova, is a collection of covers, from Bill Withers to Bad Religion. With Raye Zaragoza, Driftless Sisters. Click here for more info.
Jeff Alexander
Friday: Panchromatic Steel, Immigré at High Noon Saloon
Two 10-piece mega-bands, both influenced by the African musical diaspora, take High Noon’s stage to inject some warmth into a wintry Madison night. Especially exciting, Immigré will be playing new material, and if it is anything like their 2016 self-titled effort, the songs will be extremely danceable with multi-layered tracks like “Djiguiya.” Panchromatic Steel (pictured) brings together steel drums with other live instruments to produce thrilling reimaginings of hits like Toto’s “Africa.” Click here for more info.
Beth Skogen Photography
Saturday + Sunday: Dance Wisconsin's "The Nutcracker" at UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall
For as long as we can remember, Madison has been blessed with two very different takes on The Nutcracker. This version, choreographed by Dance Wisconsin’s artistic director Jo Jean Retrum, parts ways with the traditional structure of this holiday classic. There are still elements you’ll recognize, but you’ll also see adorable dancing snowmen, a giant teddy bear, carolers and ballroom dancers. This production, the company’s 42nd, boasts new costumes for the snowflakes and the “Waltz of the Flowers.” It also celebrates Roger White, who has appeared in every production since the first. Guest artists are Maggie Batterman and Kyle Cunningham. Click here for more info.
Darren Lee
Saturday + Sunday: Madison Ballet's "The Nutcracker" at Overture Center
Madison Ballet’s lush production of everyone’s favorite full-length ballet has a lot going for it. First there is the ubiquitous (but always lovely) score from Tchaikovsky as performed by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. Next is former company artistic director W. Earle Smith’s choreography, which alternates between playful and poignant. There are lavish sets and costumes, and let’s not forget about the cast of polished, professional adult dancers and talented local children. If you’ve never seen a ballet, this is an easy entry point. And if you’ve already seen this production you’ll notice more nuances and layers every time. This year, interim artistic director, Sara Schumann, brings a focus to the dancers’ acting. Through Dec. 26. Click here for more info.
THOMAS R. KLINGELE
Saturday + Sunday: Children's Theatre of Madison's "A Christmas Carol" at Overture Center
Children’s Theater of Madison presents their annual Christmas play, an adaptation of the classic 19th-century Charles Dickens’ novel, wherein the mean miser Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by ghosts of his past, present and future, on his begrudging quest to become a better man. The company always pulls out all the stops on this one, with standout performances and high production values. Click here for more info.
The Chocolate Caper
Saturday + Sunday: Battle of the Chocolates at Metcalfe's Market
Sweet, delicious chocolate abounds at Metcalfe's this weekend with over 40 samples for you to savor. Find the perfect chocolate treat for everyone on your gift list or treat yo 'self. Or do both. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Holiday Open House at Tandem Press
Check out original fine art prints for everybody on your list or snag something for yourself while sippin' and noshin' on some light refreshments. If that's not enough, there will also be printmaking demos throughout the day by master printers Joe Freye and Jason Ruhl. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Wisconsin Women in Folk at High Noon Saloon
The folk singer-songwriter tradition is strong in Wisconsin, and these four women are some of the best around. There will be sets from Madison-based musicians Linn Jennings and Dana Perry, plus Wisconsin expats Savannah Smith and Bri Murphy. The artists are donating 20 percent of ticket sales to the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Dee Alexander Quartet at Cafe Coda
Dee Alexander, an acclaimed jazz vocalist from Chicago, sings beautifully and intuitively. It’s no wonder the Chicago Tribune called her “the face of jazz in Chicago” earlier this year. On tracks like “Letter From Home,” Alexander delivers funk-jazz grooves with some of her city’s finest players: bassist Junius Paul, percussionist Ernie Adams, and pianist Miguel de la Cerna. If you haven’t yet checked out Coda’s classy new Willy Street space, this is the show to see. Click here for more info.
Scotify
Saturday: Disq, Dash Hounds, Hex House at Communication
Disq is hot off a successful single release that saw a music video premiere on the prominent indie blog Stereogum. The song “Communication” develops their catchy, guitar-riff centric approach to indie rock, supported by Isaac de Broux-Slone’s melancholy vocals. Dash Hounds open with their glittery rock and roll, along with the churning math rock band Hex House. Click here for more info.
Saturday: La Armada, Curbsitter, Tubal Cain, No Question, Dead Stare at Mickey's
A night of hardcore provided by Chicagoans La Armada and a bevy of Wisconsin acts. Singing in English and Spanish, La Armada, a band that started in the Dominican Republic, delivers anti-establishment punk on songs like “La Esencia.” It feels particularly cogent, given the current regime and this country’s long-standing political maneuverings in Latin America. A new Madison act, Dead Stare, debuts as opener, and Curbsitter, Tubal Cain and No Question also play. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Downtown Madison Cookie Walk
Explore downtown Madison's vibrant shops while enjoying a variety of scrumptious cookies at this first-time event hosted by Downtown Madison's BID. Savor samples, see cookie decorating demonstrations and shop sales and specials at participating businesses. This event is appropriate for all ages. Click here for more info.
Sunday: Dave King Trio, Major Vistas at Trinity Lutheran Church
Arts + Literature Lab has been consistently putting out some of the most remarkable post-bop and experimental jazz programming in the region for two years. Its exuberant audiences have earned the venue credibility among modern jazz’s most celebrated performers. That includes drummer Dave King (The Bad Plus), who brings along pianist Matt Mitchell and bassist Billy Peterson for a trio show at Trinity Lutheran on the east side. With Major Vistas. Click here for more info.
