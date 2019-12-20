12 things to do in Madison this weekend (Dec. 20-22)

×

Friday-Sunday: Alice in Panto-land at Bartell Theatre

The British love a good panto — a silly, broad, comic play that is a long-held holiday tradition across the pond. Mercury Players and local playwright Nick Schweitzer are bringing their fifth installment of this over-the-top performance style to Madison audiences with this year’s melodramatic mash-up of Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan that includes song parodies, lots of corny jokes, and many opportunities for audience participation. Cheering for the heroes and hissing at the villains is strongly encouraged at this family-friendly holiday treat. Click here for more info.