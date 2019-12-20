12 things to do in Madison this weekend (Dec. 20-22)

1 of 6
Friday-Sunday: The Nutcracker at Overture Center
‘Tis the season for sugarplum fairies and the Snow Queen, epic battles between the Mouse King and the enchanted Nutcracker Prince, and merrymaking with Drosselmeyer the toymaker and the wide-eyed young Clara. The Madison Ballet presents Tchaikovsky’s Christmas classic with a cast of 150 dancers and live music provided by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. Families can continue a Christmas tradition, or start a new one by attending one of the nine performances. Click here for more info.
Friday-Sunday: Alice in Panto-land at Bartell Theatre
The British love a good panto — a silly, broad, comic play that is a long-held holiday tradition across the pond. Mercury Players and local playwright Nick Schweitzer are bringing their fifth installment of this over-the-top performance style to Madison audiences with this year’s melodramatic mash-up of Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan that includes song parodies, lots of corny jokes, and many opportunities for audience participation. Cheering for the heroes and hissing at the villains is strongly encouraged at this family-friendly holiday treat. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: Winter Solstice Celebrations
Winter Solstice, also known as Yule, is the shortest day of the year, meaning it has the least amount of daylight. That may sound depressing, but the good news is that every day thereafter has progressively more daylight. If you plan to celebrate this astronomical phenomenon, there are a handful of options in Madison. On Friday, Aldo Leopold Nature Center will hold their annual Winter Solstice Celebration, and a Winter Solstice Singing Ritual will take place at James Reeb Unitarian. The popular Starkweather Winter Solstice Celebration in Olbrich Park happens Saturday night. Other Saturday events include a Solstice Celebration happening at SuperCharge! Foods, UW Arboretum's annual Solstice Walk, Unity of Madison's Songs of the Soul for the Winter Solstice, and a Winter Solstice Celebration at Glenwood Children's Park in the Dudgeon-Monroe neighborhood.
Saturday: Ladyscissors at Crystal Corner
Three local purveyors of indie pop and rock converge for a night of shimmery guitars and vibrant vocals. The openers, Able Baker, take a gentle, refined approach on their 2017 project, Fall Through Sparks. Gentle Brontosaurus is livelier, employing a rich variety of textures and instruments. And finally, Ladyscissors builds on the legacy of proto-indie acts like Velvet Underground on tracks like “Figure It Out.” Click here for more info.
Saturday: Kai Wachi at Liquid
Sunday: Christmas Cookie Contest at The Wisco
Whether you bake with butter or Crisco, take your cookies down to The Wisco. Tasters will vote to decide the best Christmas cookie entry — as well as the best decorated. The contest is free to enter and free to taste. Winners will be announced at 4:30 pm. Click here for more info.
