10 things to do in Madison this weekend (Dec. 21-23)

Saturday: Waylan St. Palan & the Magic Elves, The August Teens at High Noon Saloon

Christmas comes but once a year, and so does your chance to witness the debauch sure to accompany the annual concert of holiday standards by St. Palan, aka Nate Palan (Hometown Sweethearts, Electric Automatic). His merry band of enablers are a batch of musical ringers including wayward Kissers and other local heavy hitters, and there is always the distinct possibility the band becomes more buzzed than the audience by the end of the night. Get there on time for a rare set by Madison power pop masters The August Teens, who will play songs from the holiday release Sleigher and other surprises. Click here for more info.