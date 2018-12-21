10 things to do in Madison this weekend (Dec. 21-23)

1 of 10
Friday - Sunday: Holiday Express at Olbrich Botanical Gardens
The annual Holiday Express display combines large scale model trains winding through a hoilday scene overflowing with poinsettias and evergreens. This year's theme is "I Spy," featuring an interactive seek-and-find experience. On exhibit through Dec. 31. Click here for more info.
Friday - Sunday: "Star Wars: The Panto Strikes Back" at Bartell Theatre
Mercury Players Theatre revives the longstanding British art form of panto with Nick Schweitzer’s STAR WARS: The Panto Strikes Back, at the Bartell Theatre, Dec. 21–30. It’s the company’s fourth year of presenting a “panto”— a singing and dancing dramatic form that has celebrated silliness since at least the time of Shakespeare. Schweitzer's take on Star Wars combines episodes four through six (the “good ones,” released first) and will delight kids and adults alike. Click here for more info.
Friday - Sunday: "Guys on Ice" at The Barrymore
Fer cryin' out loud, ya can't get more Wisconsin than singing and dancing ice fishermen! Fred Alley and James Kaplan's popular musical is set in an ice shanty and features the talented Doug Mancheski and Steve Koehler as Marvin and Lloyd. The buddies ham up the regional accents, delivering songs like "Ode to a Snowmobile Suit" ("From the top of your hat to the tip of your boot, when it's 30 below, there's no substitute for the comfort and warmth of your snowmobile suit.") Through Jan. 1. Click here for more info.
Friday + Saturday: Winter Wonderful at Common Wealth Gallery
This week-long fair features local vendors who are donating 25 percent of sales to Common Wealth. And special events each evening featuring entertainment, food and refreshments will benefit five other local nonprofits: Housing Initiatives, GSAFE, River Alliance of Wisconsin, Rape Crisis Center and Community Shares of Wisconsin. Click here for more info.
Friday: Winter Solstice Walk at UW Arboretum
Looking for a Winter Solstice option with less fire and drums? A Winter Solstice UW Arboretum Night Walk starts at 4 p.m. Take a leisurely stroll through the beautiful Arboretum as you watch the sun set. You might spot an owl. Sounds peaceful, right? Leave work early and check it out. This event is also free. Click here for more info.
Friday: Winter Solstice Bonfire at Olbrich Park
Friends of Starkweather Creek and the Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara Neighborhood Association will be hosting their annual Winter Solstice Celebration and Bonfire beginning at 4 p.m. This event includes drumming, singing and dancing around a roaring bonfire. Click here for more info.
Friday: Winter Solstice Celebration at Aldo Leopold Nature Center
This family-friendly annual event includes Solstice stories from around the world, nature crafts, a naturalist-led nighttime hike and a bonfire with a ceremonial Yule log burning. Preregistration is encouraged. Click here for more info.
Friday: Gospel Carols at Alliant Energy Center
This annual concert (now in its ninth season) features Christmas music arranged in a gospel style by Leotha and Tamera Stanley, including the premiere of a new song by Leotha, "4 is for Happiness." The Gospel Carols choir is joined by an orchestra featuring players drawn from the Madison Symphony Orchestra and area churches, and the evening also includes the presentation of violins to students of color by the GC Strings Program. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Kerosene Kites at The Brink Lounge
This holiday show by the local powerhouse Americana duo featuring Erik Kjelland and Beth Kille features a originals from the band's holiday albums as well as classic Christmas covers sure to get you in the spirit. The show benefits The River Food Pantry, and attendees can forgo the cover by donating non-perishable food items, hats or mittens. Click here for more info.
Saturday: Waylan St. Palan & the Magic Elves, The August Teens at High Noon Saloon
Christmas comes but once a year, and so does your chance to witness the debauch sure to accompany the annual concert of holiday standards by St. Palan, aka Nate Palan (Hometown Sweethearts, Electric Automatic). His merry band of enablers are a batch of musical ringers including wayward Kissers and other local heavy hitters, and there is always the distinct possibility the band becomes more buzzed than the audience by the end of the night. Get there on time for a rare set by Madison power pop masters The August Teens, who will play songs from the holiday release Sleigher and other surprises. Click here for more info.
